2021 Honda Forza Lineup First Look: Three New Scooters

The Honda Smartphone Voice Control system debuts on the 2021 Forza 750. Pairing your smartphone to the scooter, the app lets you use your voice to control incoming phone calls, texts, music, and navigation. If you don’t like using your voice, buttons on the left handlebar replicate the actions.Honda positions the Forza 750 as a Gran Turismo scooter. In addition to the power offered by a 750cc twin, Honda touts the Forza 750 has having “sporty, agile handling.” Additionally, the chassis has plenty of legroom and wind protection and generous seating for the rider and passenger. We also like the front end, with an inverted fork and twin disc braking with radially mounted Nissin calipers.2021 Honda Forza 350The venerable Forza 300 is no longer, with the 2021 Honda Forza 350 taking its place. The Forza 350 is powered by a new eSP+ motor with 50 more cubic centimeters than its predecessor. The extra displacement is used to increase low-rpm power for more aggressive acceleration.The Euro-5 compliant eSP+ engine is a high-tech marvel that shuts down when the scooter is at rest, and then instantly restarts when it is time to go. The 2021 Honda Forza 350 gets a claimed 71 mpg. Matched with a three-gallon fuel tank, that means over 200 miles between visits to the gas station.The Forza 350 also gets new styling and improved aerodynamics. Also, the windscreen has a broader range of electronic adjustment.2021 Honda Forza 125The baby of the Forza lineup gets some updates of its own. The styling and aerodynamic changes that the 350 enjoys are shared by the Forza 125. Like the 350, the Forza 125 now has enough storage space under the seat to swallow up two helmets. There’s also a USB charger on the Forza 125, and it uses the Honda Smart Key system.We don’t have any prices or availability dates yet, and we’re not sure if any of these three models will make it to the United States. Currently, the only 2021 scooter on the American Honda website is the all-new 2021 Honda ADV150 that we tested recently.
