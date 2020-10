Ducati V4 Granturismo Engine: 12 Fast Facts [37K Service Intervals]

Type: 4-cylinder 90° V engine with dual overhead camshaft, 4 valves per cylinder, and counter-rotating crankshaft with crank pins offset at 70°

Size: 1158cc

Bore x stroke: 83 x 53,5 mm

Compression ratio: 14:1

Fuelling: four oval throttle bodies (46 mm diameter equivalent)

Clutch: Wet multiplate anti-patter servo clutch

Lubrication: Semi-dry sump lubrication with three oil pumps: 1 delivery and 2 return

Maximum power: 170 horsepower at 10,500 rpm

Maximum torque: 92 ft/lbs at 8,750 rpm

Transmission: 6-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up & Down System

When Ducati released the Multistrada 1200 in 2010, the Borgo Panigale brand touted the bike as “quattro moto in una,” or four bikes in one. The name is derived from the bike’s four riding modes – Sport, Tour, Urban, and Enduro.And the bike performed well at all levels, especially on the sport and touring side.The largest problem through the years of the Multistrada, which grew from a 1200 (1198cc) to 1260 (1262cc) in 2018, was service intervals. Belts needed to be changed and valves adjusted at 15,000 miles.This changes for 2021, when Ducati will release the much-anticipated Multistrada V4. How’s 37,000-mile intervals sound? These intervals are possible due to the all-new V4 Granturismo engine.Following are the fast facts about the all-new Multistrada V4 motor.Ducati has completely overhauled the V4 powerplant, calling it the V4 Granturismo. The new 1158cc 90-degree, 16-valve engine produces 170 horsepower at 10,500 rpm and 92 ft/lbs of torque at 8750 rpm (and, of course, Euro5 compliant).The bike now needs valve clearance checks and spark plugs ever 37,282 miles, and oil changes every 7500 miles. Ducati says, “no other motorcycle engine currently on the market goes that far.”This technology, used in MotoGP , improves handling due to compensating for the bike’s gyroscopic effect. As Newton’s First Law says, “a body in motion tends to move in a constant speed and direction unless acted upon by an external force.” The wheels move in one direction, and the counter-rotating crankshaft counteracts this movement, helping to keep the bike’s chassis settled under braking or throttle. The counter-rotating crankshaft also aids for quicker turn-in.Because the engine features a counter-ranking crankshaft combined with a 90-degree “V” layout, the engine doesn’t require a balancing countershaft.The two left-hand cylinders fire closely together, as do the two right-hand ones. Ducati says in the timing chart, the ignition points are at 0°, 90°, 290° and 380°. This firing allows the Granturismo engine to feel like a V-twin.Helping this effort is the automatic shut-off of the V4 GT’s rear cylinder while the rider is stopped, a process that Ducati calls “deactivating rear bank.”Ducati says at the front, the chain drives the intake camshaft, which, in turn, transmits drive to the exhaust camshaft via a pair of cogs (hybrid chain-cog timing). At the rear, the chain drives the exhaust camshaft, which transmits drive to the intake camshaft. This solution minimizes timing power absorption, enhancing performance and reliability. Front cylinder timing is controlled by the chain on the engine’s right-hand side, turned by the crankshaft via a gear obtained on the primary drive pinion. The one that controls rear cylinder timing is on the engine’s left-hand side and is driven by a monobloc gear on the crankshaft. Each cylinder head also has an “anti-knocking” sensor that optimizes spark advance to prevent any combustion shock.This design provides ample lubrication regardless of all riding situations, from hills to massive lean angle. The oil pan positional also helps increase ground clearance.The gearbox is also equipped with a rotary gear sensor to work optimally together with the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) system for clutchless shifting (up and down). Ducati will officially unveil the Multistrada V4 on November 4. Ducati also says 110,000 Multistrada V4s were produced as of October 6.V4 Granturismo Engine Specs: