Rev’It Stratum GTX Jacket and Pants Review: The $2500 Question

Let’s address the elephant in the room and move on from there. The Rev’It Stratum GTX jacket costs $1400, and the pants cost $1100. That raises the inevitable question: Are they worth $2500 as a set? The answer to that depends on your relationship to money. Regardless of the price tag for the Rev’It Stratum GTX ensemble, it’s a premium product you will love if you get it in your wardrobe.



Okay, with that out of the way, we won’t continue to talk about the cost. Let’s discuss the quality and practicality.

You’re getting two riding suits with the Rev’It Stratum jacket and pants. The base layer, which can be worn alone, is made of a pajama-like mesh material that makes it suitable for temperatures above 70 degrees or so, depending on your sensitivity to cold. The armor for your knees, hips, elbows, shoulders, and back is built into the base layer. All the ultra-pliable protection is CE Level 2, except for the hips, and chest protection is optional. The jacket and pants are CE EN 17092-3:2020 Class AA rated for touring.

When the thermometer drops, it’s time for the outer layer. Made of Gore-Tex, the outer pants and jacket are waterproof and cut the wind’s chill. The outer layer does not zip on; you just put it on over the base layer, which is incredibly easy and convenient. The outer layer is not designed to be worn alone, as it offers no impact protection. The jacket includes a zip-in neck-warmer/hoodie for the coldest conditions. While you can store the hoodie in the jacket’s back pocket, you will have to find a place to stash the outer layer on days when you have wide temperature swings and want to swap on the go.

While some people will bemoan the lack of a traditional liner, I’m not in that camp. Jackets either fit with the liner in or out—rarely both. In the case of the Rev’It Stratum GTX, all you need are high-quality, thin base layers that hug your body for warmth. The outer shell cuts the wind and keeps the rain out. I tested the jacket with the temps in the 30s, and the zip-in hoodie made a huge difference. There’s no reason to be cold in this setup—just get one of the various sets of base layers that Rev’It and other companies sell. Even without a base layer, I was comfortable into the 50s without one. Wearing just the mesh layer, I rode for hours in triple-digit temps without issues, though I’ve lived my entire life in Southern California.

Okay, so let’s look at the four components individually.

Mesh Jacket

Feeling like stretchy PJs, the jacket is insanely comfortable when it’s warm. The huge mesh panels flow endless air at any speed. The perforations across the chest seem gratuitous, and will likely be blocked by backpack straps—still, they’re there and don’t cause any problems.

The Rev’It Stratum GTX jacket has a naturally good fit thanks to its stretchy nature. However, there are also two drawcord adjusters at the waist for customizing the fit. Also, each forearm gets a two-position strap. The main zipper is fairly dainty to keep everything flexible. I tested a Large, and that’s what I typically wear.

The GTX’s storage differs from typical amply pocketed adventure jackets. There are two hand pockets, with stout seven-inch zippers with large pulls—and that’s all you get for the exterior. A bonus left-side chest pocket holds a soft microfiber cloth on an elastic tether for cleaning your faceshield or goggles—a nice touch on dusty rides.

Inside, there are two large mesh pockets with six-inch zipper closures. I don’t like the hook-and-loop closures you usually find on jacket interiors, so this is a big plus. There is no Napoleon pocket, which I miss—that’s where I prefer to carry my iPhone 12 Mini.

Your back gets two huge storage pockets, though neither can handle the jacket or pants outer shell, unfortunately. The top pocket is about 10-by-10 inches and has tight mesh, plus a standard zipper and pull. The lower back pocket is 7-by-10 inches with coarse mesh, a strong zipper, and the same large pentagonal pull as on the front hand pockets.

So, there’s a lot of storage, though much of it is not instantly accessible, and none of it is waterproof should you hit a summer monsoon.

A final feature is a semi-integrated hook-and-loop kidney belt. It slips through two slits in the liner, so it won’t fall out if you aren’t wearing it. If you don’t want the kidney belt, you can slip it out, and it’s gone without a trace.

The Rev’It Stratum GTX may be the most comfortable jacket I’ve ever encountered. Its soft, stretchy friendliness makes it a desirable adventure-touring companion. Nothing binds and you never get the sense that you’re wearing protective gear, even though the protection level is high.

Mesh Pants

The in-the-boot pants feature mesh ventilation panels on the thighs, ripstop stretch panels for mobility, and leather inner-thigh patches for grip and heat resistance. Rev’It’s in-house Seeflex CE Level 2 knee protectors and almost undetectable SeeSmart CE Level 1 hip armor provide comprehensive coverage.

The pants zip up in the front with a medium-duty zipper and large pull, with a button on top.

The knee area is generous enough to accommodate knee braces—all you have to do is remove the knee armor, which lives in a pocket with a hook-and-loop closure. If you want to zip the pants to the jacket, you can.

Fit adjustment comes via hook-and-loop belts at the waist on both hips. Again, the stretchy nature of the pants takes care of most of the sizing. Interestingly, I’m usually a Large in adventure and touring pants, yet the Medium is the right fit for me.

Storage is limited in the Rev’It Stratum GTX mesh pants. There are two hand pockets with five-inch openings. Again, a robust zipper with the distinctive Rev’It pull is deployed on each pocket. These aren’t particularly roomy pockets, either. Also, they are not waterproof, so be careful at water crossings.

Like the mesh jacket, the pants are impossibly comfortable. The air continuously flows, and you can move as much as you need to. Not limited to adventure riding and touring, the mesh setup is also great for dual-sport riding. It’s lightweight, durable, and protective, and the air flows freely, even on technical trails.

Gore-Tex Outer Shell Jacket

As much as we all like to ride in perfect weather, the Rev’It Stratum GTX’s three-layer Gore-Tex outer shell is there when you need it. I wore it in near-freezing conditions with a base layer, and into the 80s with a t-shirt. It works over a large range due to its design flexibility.

A small but perfect example of the high attention to detail Rev’It put into the jacket is the main chest zipper system—there are three of them.

The main zipper is there for most riding. It’s waterproof and does what zippers do. Inside, there’s another zipper attached to a 1.5-inch-wide mesh strip. When you leave the main zipper unzipped, the inner mesh zipper provides airflow when temperatures warm up while keeping the jacket secure. Also inside is a zipper that offers a second layer of waterproofing. You zip that one up, and then zip the main zipper over it. The main zipper’s waterproofing got the job done for me in a rainstorm, but it’s good to know there’s even more protection on offer. The mesh setup is perfect when you don’t want to take off and stow the outer shell on a warm part of a cool ride.

Additional temperature-managing features include a five-inch zipper-closed vent on each bicep and a pair of seven-inch exhaust vents in the back. These four zippers are lighter-duty with smaller pulls than those used elsewhere on the Rev’It Stratum GTX jacket. The small vents are more about fine-tuning than making a big difference in the airflow. If it’s hot, take the outer shell off. If you’re wearing a base layer, take it off. When it’s really cold, trot out the hoodie and zip it on. I found it very helpful on rides in the 30s, and it didn’t annoy me, even though I’m a guy who does like things around my neck.

Convenient exterior storage is limited to two hand pockets with seven-inch openings and a left forearm pocket with a 5.5-inch opening. On the back, there’s a large cargo pocket that is a foot across, with the top tapering from eight to six inches high—perfect for layer. Inside, there are two limited-depth pockets with six-inch openings. Unlike the mesh base pockets, all of these cargo spaces are waterproof. Also, it’s worth remembering that you still have all the mesh base jacket pockets available, though less convenient.

The Rev’It Stratum GTX Gore-Tex outer shell jacket is intended to be lightweight, and the 400D Gor-Tex chassis is thin, though not overly pliable like the mesh jacket—the outer shell has form. Clearly, Rev’It expects you to carry anything you don’t need immediate access to on the bike rather than your person. Don’t defeat the Stratum GTX’s purpose by trying to overload it—it’s a genuine riding jacket.

Gore-Tex Outer Shell Pants

While the mesh pants are form-fit and tucked inside the boot, the Rev’It Stratum GTX outer shell pants are spacious and over the boot for maximum waterproofing. Donning the pants is easy, thanks to a heavy-duty, waterproof zipper that runs from the cuff to the thigh on both legs.

Venting comes via eight-inch inner-thigh zippers on each leg, which don’t pass much air unless you’re standing. There is no exhaust venting.

Two drawcords and an adjustable clasp belt allow for refining the fit. There’s a water dam behind the fly zipper rather than a flap over the zipper. A ride in the rain kept my groin dry—especially important when it’s chilly. No one likes shrinkage.

Regarding cargo, the Rev’It Stratum GTX outer shell pants have something unusual—back hip pockets that are a generous five inches wide and six inches deep. Each zipper has the cool Rev’It pentagonal pull, and although the zipper isn’t waterproof, a flap over each pocket should keep the contents dry. Each traditional front pocket has a waterproof zipper, Rev’It pull, and a five-inch opening. Again, they aren’t especially roomy, though they will handle a wallet or smartphone. Keeping the lightweight theme going, there are no pockets on the thighs.

Rev’It Stratum GTX Jacket and Pants Summary

By any standard, the Rev’It Stratum GTX Jacket and Pants combination is inarguably premium in every way. The materials are top-notch and show no wear after two years of use on- and off-road. The ensemble shines whether the temperature is in the 30s or 100s, and on Interstates or single-track trails. Yes, $2500 for a jacket and pants is a lot of money, even if you consider it to be two distinctive outfits, which it is. However, if you have the disposable income—and you probably do if you spent $30k on your adventure bike—then this is a purchase you will not regret.

Location and action photography by Joseph Augustin, Kelly Callan, Justin Edleman, Don Williams, and Kevin Wing

Rev’It Stratum GTX Jacket and Pants Review Photo Gallery