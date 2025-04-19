2025 East Rutherford Supercross Results, Video, Pics, Standings

Chase Sexton put on a command performance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, winning the 14th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series by more than 14 seconds over series leader Cooper Webb. Sexton led every lap by dominating the back-to-back whoops sections and cruised to the win, with his lead stretching to over 20 seconds on the warm, sunlit track.
After following Justin Barcia for most of the 24-lap race, Aaron Plessinger inherited the final podium spot when Barcia crashed exiting the whoops on lap 19. Barcia remounted and finished in P18. Barcia’s fall promoted Dylan Ferrandis into the top five for the second time in 2025, one spot behind Justin Cooper. Ken Roczen was running in P5 until he was passed by Cooper and Ferrandis on lap 20.
Sexton closes the gap to Webb in the standings to nine points with three rounds remaining. That means Sexton still controls his own destiny. If Sexton wins the last three Main Events, he will be the 2025 Supercross Champion, regardless of how Webb finishes. The remaining rounds are in Pittsburgh, Denver, and Salt Lake City.
Roczen remains comfortably ensconced in P3 in the standings—36 points behind Sexton and 33 points clear of Cooper. Cooper moved into P4 in the standing by a single point after entering East Rutherford one point behind Malcolm Stewart. Cooper swapped positions with Stewart, who finished in P6, as Stewart had to work his way up from P16 on the opening lap.
The April Northeastern Quadrupleheader finishes on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. After-dark racing returns, so check our 2025 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details.
Exclusive photography by Tyler Maillet / Ajak Photos
2025 East Rutherford Supercross Results
- Chase Sexton, KTM
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki
- Shane McElrath, Honda
- Dean Wilson, Honda
- Justin Hill, KTM
- Joey Savatgy, Honda
- Christian Craig, Yamaha
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki
- Justin Barcia, GasGas
- Benny Bloss, Beta
- Tristan Lane, KTM
- Jeremy Hand, Honda
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 14 of 17 rounds)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 300 points (4 Wins, 11 Podiums, 13 Top 5)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 291 (5W, 9P, 12 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 255 (1W, 7P, 11 T5)
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 221 (1P, 6 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 220 (1W, 2P, 4 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 204 (1W, 5P, 6 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 185 (2 T5)
- Justin Hill, KTM, 161 (1 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 152 (2 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 151 (3P, 3 T5)
- Shane McElrath, Honda, 150 (1P, 1 T5)
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta, 110
- Joey Savatgy, Honda, 108 (1 T5)
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 104
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 102
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 80 (1W, 1P, 3 T5)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 71 (1W, 2P, 2 T5)
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 62 (3 T5)
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 58
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 55
- Christian Craig, Yamaha, 39
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 39
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 30
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 20
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 19
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 18
- Jorge Prado, Kawasaki, 18
- Anthony Rodriguez, KTM, 17
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 16
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 15
- Vince Friese, Honda, 14
- Logan Leitzel, Yamaha, 13
- Coty Schock, Yamaha, 8
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 7
- Bubba Pauli, Kawasaki, 6
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 4
- Ryan Breece, Honda, 3