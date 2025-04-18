2025 Benelli Tornado 550 First Look [7 Fully Faired Fast Facts]

The Tornado name has a long history with Benelli. It debuted as a 650 in 1971, and continues in 2025 with the Tornado 550. Benelli importer Keeway America doesn’t have an arrival date, so we’ll have to settle for “Coming Soon” for the time being. While we wait for the 2025 Benelli Tornado 550, we can check out this fully fair sportbike designed in Italy and manufactured in China.
- The 2025 Benelli Tornado 550 is powered by a 554 cc parallel twin, an evolution of Benelli’s reliable 500cc mill. With a double overhead camshaft and four valves per cylinder, the slightly undersquare motor delivers 56 horsepower at 8250 rpm and 40 ft-lbs of torque at 5500 rpm. The engine is designed for smooth, responsive performance and meets Euro 5+ emissions standards.
- There are familiar Italian engineering cues on the Tornado 550. The frame is a steel trellis design, and the suspension is by Marzocchi. The suspension is fully adjustable, except for a lack of compression damping adjustment on the shock. The curb weight of the motorcycle is 437 pounds, which is 15 pounds more than the Honda CBR500R, though you’re getting an extra 83cc to push it around.
- The ergonomics look fairly aggressive. The clip-ons are mounted below the top triple clamp. The seat is a two-piece design.
- The 17-inch aluminum wheels are shod with Pirelli Angel GT tires. With 320mm discs mounted to the front wheel, Brembo radially mounted monoblock calipers perform deceleration duties.
- The Tornado 550’s design incorporates compact, sharp lines and sculpted plastic. Its front DRLs mimic the shape of a lion’s fangs, a nod to Benelli’s brand heritage. The rearview mirrors are fairing-mounted, while the rear running and brake lights are integrated into the turn signals.
- A five-inch TFT color display with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity allows riders to manage smartphone notifications and calls. Charging options include both USB-A and USB-C ports.
- The 2025 Benelli Tornado 550 will be available in three colors—Midnight Black, Tech Silver, and Gres White. If you’re wondering what Gres means, it’s likely based on the French term grès, which translates to “sandstone” or “stoneware” and can evoke a textured, earthy aesthetic. We’ll let you know when we have an arrival date and price.
Photography by Alberto Cervetti
2025 Benelli Tornado 550 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 554cc
- Bore x stroke: 70.5 x 71mm
- Maximum power: 55 horsepower @ 8250 rpm
- Maximum torque: 40 ft-lbs @ 5500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 37mm throttle body
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Lubrication: Wet sump
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Marzocchi inverted 41mm fork; 4.3 inches
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Marzocchi piggyback-reservoir shock; 4.9 inches
- Wheels: Aluminum alloy
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.50
- Tires: Pirelli Angel GT
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brake: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.9 inches
- Seat height: 31.1 or 31.9 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 4.4 gallons
- Curb weight: 437 pounds
2025 Benelli Tornado 550 Price: $TBA MSRP