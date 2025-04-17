2025 East Rutherford Supercross Fantasy Picks, Tips: 8 Fast Facts

It’s crunch time in the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series as it swings through the Northeast. There are four rounds to go, and two riders control their own destinies—leader Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton. If either rider wins out, that rider will take home the 2025 Supercross crown. With that as a backdrop as the series heads into MetLife Stadium, let’s dive into our 2025 East Rutherford Supercross fantasy picks and tips for our fellow RMFantasySX players out there.
- To win the 2025 Supercross Championship without any help, Chase Sexton must be victorious in all four final rounds. Sexton is 12 points behind Webb, and the difference is three points between the winner and runner-up. If Sexton grabs four wins and Webb is right behind him at each round, they will finish the season tied in points, with the most-wins tiebreaker going to Sexton. That’s unlikely to happen, but it is a possibility.
- Chase Sexton comes alive at the end of the season, as evidenced by his Philadelphia win last week. The pressure is on Sexton to win out and ensure the title. Whether he can do that in four consecutive rounds remains to be seen. However, his past last-season performances point toward a win in East Rutherford.
- Don’t look for Cooper Webb to go down without a fight. Webb has 10 podiums in 13 rounds, so a podium is almost a sure thing. If Sexton falters, Webb will win. If Sexton stays upright, expect Webb to finish right behind Sexton. I’m going with the latter, so it’s Webb for P2.
- Aaron Plessinger should return to the Monster Energy Supercross podium at MetLife Stadium. A first-turn incident kept Plessinger off the Philly podium. If that doesn’t happen, he’s an overwhelming favorite for P3. That’s where I have him, as he’s on a 3-5-3-3-1-7 run.
- Even when plagued by multiple injuries, Roczen rides well enough to secure P4. After a pair of P4s in Seattle and Foxborough, Roczen landed on the podium as Plessinger worked through the pack. Unless one of the three riders I have picked falters significantly, Roczen will nail down P4 again.
- P5 remains a hot potato—no one wants it. At the last eight rounds, there have been eight different P5 finishers. That is an amazing stat. If you look at the riders who have finished in P5, or within one position of P5, this year, Justin Cooper stands out. He has accomplished that feat eight times in 13 rounds. He only has one P5 all year, but it’s hard to pick anyone else. Longer shots include Justin Barcia (five times in the zone) and Malcolm Stewart (four times). P5 last week was Joey Savatgy, which was out of nowhere. He was coming off an injury, and P9 was Savatgy’s previous best finish.
- The Wild Card is P8, and several riders can lay claim to that spot. Benny Bloss is on a 9-7-9 run, so he is my pick. Dylan Ferrandis has been in P8 three times this year, but he is hard to predict. Ferrandis has gone 8-12-8-13-5-10-7 in the last seven rounds. He certainly could be the Wild Card. If you think Barcia will have a mediocre night, he could finish P8. His 9-8-5-14 results over the last four rounds make an argument for Barcia in P8. I’m going with Bloss for the P8 Wild Card. Knowing my luck with Wild Card picks, you might want to go with someone else.
- In a welcome change of pace, it’s expected to be warm when the gate drops at 3 p.m. in MetLife Stadium. Weather Underground predicts 82 degrees with zero chance of rain throughout the program. Check our 2025 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details.
Exclusive photography by Tyler Maillet / Ajak Photos
2025 East Rutherford Supercross Fantasy Picks
- Chase Sexton
- Cooper Webb
- Aaron Plessinger
- Ken Roczen
- Justin Cooper
Wild Card P8: Benny Bloss
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 13 of 17 rounds)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 278 points (4 Wins, 10 Podiums, 12 Top 5)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 266 (4W, 8P, 11 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 240 (1W, 7P, 11 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 204 (1W, 2P, 4 T5)
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 203 (1P, 5 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 185 (1W, 4P, 5 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 181 (2 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 151 (3P, 3 T5)
- Justin Hill, KTM, 149 (1 T5)
- Shane McElrath, Honda, 136 (1P, 1 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 135 (1 T5)
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta, 103
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 101
- Joey Savatgy, Honda, 97 (1 T5)
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 93
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 80 (1W, 1P, 3 T5)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 71 (1W, 2P, 2 T5)
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 62 (3 T5)
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 52
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 41
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 39
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 30
- Christian Craig, Yamaha, 29
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 19
- Jorge Prado, Kawasaki, 18
- Anthony Rodriguez, KTM, 17
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 15
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 15
- Vince Friese, Honda, 14
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 14
- Logan Leitzel, Yamaha, 13
- Coty Schock, Yamaha, 8
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 7
- Bubba Pauli, Kawasaki, 6
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 5
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 4
- Ryan Breece, Honda, 3