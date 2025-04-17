SureShot Cyanos Harley-Davidson FL: Builder Aikawa Speaks

Working for a large motorcycle dealer did not suit Takuya Aikawa. In 2003, he forged his own path, founding SureShot, based in Yachimata, an hour’s drive east of Tokyo. SureShot builds and tunes custom motorcycles, working with both classic and modern Harley-Davidsons as well as Japanese bikes. They also craft race bikes and offer race support. In 2018, the addition of a dyno got SureShot deep into fuel injection tuning. With that expertise, the company focuses on boosting the performance of its custom bikes.

The building of custom motorcycles continued unabated. SureShot’s builds embrace the High-Tech ethos, integrating cutting-edge technology such as fuel injection, modern materials, and bold aesthetics into bikes with sleek lines, digital displays, and innovative engineering.

SureShot won the Best of Show Motorcycle twice in a row at the famed Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show—K2 in 2019 and DST in 2021. In 2022, SureShot’s Phase III custom bike won the award for Best Detail Work. Now, meet Cyanos, another beautiful custom motorcycle from SureShot.

We are going to let builder Takuya Aikawa tell the tale of Cyanos without our interference:

SureShot’s main business is injection and ignition tuning using chassis dynamometer while repairing and servicing Harley-Davidsons and creating custom motorcycles. Using the skills and ideas I have cultivated to create a custom motorcycle as the culmination of a year’s worth of work, I have been to exhibit it at the Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show. My customers liked the classic style of the bikes, and many of them were classic in style. Not necessarily because of that, but I had always wanted to build a high-tech style and had stocked up on ideas and parts.

During my daily work, I come up with various ideas for customization, such as repairs and customizations, and stock them in my head. I also order and produce parts and keep them in stock so that I can realize my ideas at any time. The reason I went into the high-tech style at that time was because the timing of the ideas, the parts, and the orders from the customers were right.

I built two bikes in a different high-tech style, and I felt I was evolving as a result of the challenge of different machining techniques. I wanted to see what kind of bike I could make if I used this technology to build a classic style, and I wanted to test this with the Cyanos.

The creation of the Cyanos began with an order from a customer. The three requirements were a rigid frame, an Early Shovelhead engine, and that it should be easy to ride. Hand-shifting was not allowed, and a self-starter was required. No other details or styling were specified, but I wanted to reflect the owner’s preference for classic style as much as possible.

So, along with the narrowing of the frame that SureShot has been working on for a couple of years, the idea of changing the position of the gearbox, which I have been wanting to try for some time, was at the heart of this customization menu.

I have always wanted to build a custom bike that is fun to ride. Lightness of the body and weight distribution are very important in creating that enjoyment. Increasing the power of the engine is important, of course, but weight reduction and mass centralization can also make a big difference in the handling of the bike. The reason for this is that I believe that if the transmission, which is the second heaviest component after the engine, is placed closer to the engine, the mass will be more concentrated, and the bike’s dynamic performance will be improved.

The owner also told me that with a self-starter, a kick arm would not be necessary. If that’s the case, it doesn’t matter where the transmission is. With these instructions in mind, the decision was made to change the transmission position. Kickstarting is seen as a ritual, but the electric starter is a better device for starting the engine. Also, the kick arm makes the bike wider, and the kickstand itself is heavier. Now that lithium-ion batteries are smaller and lighter, there are fewer disadvantages to installing a starter.

However, the primary belt connecting the engine to the transmission has a fixed length, and the actual distance between the transmission and the engine cannot be reduced. Therefore, it was found that the transmission could be practically mounted closer to the engine by moving the transmission upward in its circumference around the crankshaft, and to achieve this, the transmission was moved upward by 40 mm.

However, the four-speed transmission on the Early Shovelhead engine has a clutch release arm that protrudes above the kick cover. When the transmission was moved closer to the oil tank, the release arm could no longer be pulled. So, the clutch was converted to hydraulic. However, I didn’t want to mount the clutch master cylinder around the handlebar, so I moved the master cylinder to the left side of the engine on the crankcase and used a wire puller around the handlebar.

The clutch was converted to hydraulic pressure by modifying the original kick cover and using a hydraulic clutch system from a Japanese manufacturer. This made it easier to use the lever, and also allowed the transmission to be set just short of the oil tank while maintaining the capacity of the oil tank.

The frame is a stock H-D Early Shovel in the front, and a stock hardtail in the rear. The narrowing theme means that the frame is 30mm narrower than the replica rigid frame. The transmission has been moved to avoid contact with the seat post, so the seat post has been bent to avoid this, and its underside has been finished to look like a cast part.

I placed the silencers symmetrically while keeping the length of each exhaust pipe equal. To accomplish this, the exhaust pipe leading to the rear cylinder snaked under the transmission and was positioned to gain exhaust pipe length. The mufflers are also positioned along the rear frame to minimize clearance with the frame, and I designed tapered cone silencer ends to match the curves of the rear frame.

Harley-Davidson has difficulty placing silencers symmetrically. This is due to structural reasons such as the V-twin engine and separate transmission. On the Cyanos, however, the silencers were made symmetrical and shortened, the clearances were made extremely tight, and the exhaust pipes were integrated under the transmission. This is part of the mass centralization of the chassis and an important factor in creating a unique design.

The Cyanos uses a lot of billet aluminum parts, but these parts are not made to look like billet aluminum parts. The reason for this is to follow a classic style. I remove the cut marks that are characteristic of billet aluminum parts and instead give them a cast surface look, polish them, and round the edges. All of this is done by hand. The same goes for the wheels.

The front and rear wheels were originally aluminum disc wheels. I hollowed out the center of the wheels and made a seat for the spokes. The seat surfaces were machined, but the aluminum cut marks were removed, and the surface was finished to look like a cast surface.

Turnbuckle tensioner spokes with a central adjustment mechanism have been used on Montesa trial bikes in the past. I had this idea in the back of my mind, hoping to use it one day. Spokes can give a classic look, but with these turnbuckle tensioner spokes, there is also a novelty. I thought it would give the bike a neo-classic look.

The spokes are original—two spokes are joined together to form one spoke. I reverse-threaded one of the spokes in the set because there is an adjustment mechanism in the center of the spoke.

Auto Racer’s front forks are another important part of the classic style. This Auto Racer front fork was another idea I had in the back of my mind, hoping to use it one day.

The front forks for the Auto Racer were one-piece with only the fork top mount removable, and the forks and fork under bracket welded together. Since the fork offset could not be adjusted as it was, I removed the welded fork and the fork under-bracket. The forks were also lengthened to fit the Cyanos’ body.

I also took over the most distinctive feature of the Auto Race front forks, the triangular reinforcement known as the matsuba [pine needles]. To match the extended forks, I made new reinforcements similar to the matsuba. Clamps for the pine needles were made for the upper and lower fork, and brackets were also set into the machined fork under brackets for the matsuba to be fitted.

The fork top mount and under bracket are made with my own fork offsets so I can adjust the amount of trail to suit this chassis. Auto Race front forks have only a spring mechanism, and damping is usually provided by a hydraulic steering damper mounted outside the fork. Since there is no room in the fork to adjust the damper, I will also adjust the steering damper on this front fork to allow for adjustable damping.

The tank and other exterior elements were made by me, beaten out of sheet steel. The fuel tanks with edges, which we call character lines, are a design feature of the SureShot. So, I designed character lines for the Cyanos as well.

Adding character lines increases the strength of the outer surface and also has the visual effect of making the surface look sharper. This sharpness is also associated with a sense of speed, making it suitable for bobber and other styles where a sense of speed is desired. The volume of the exterior can be adjusted with color. With Cyanos, I also aim for an even sharper visual effect by adding pinstripes to the character lines.

I designed the original separate handlebars using the riser mounts on the top bridge. The split risers are an adaptation of those used on slightly older Harley-Davidsons. The levers mounted on these handlebars are extended by welding a plate from the handlebar and bolting it to the plate. This creates a unique look around the handlebars that is different from clamp-style lever holders. Also, by changing the length of the plate connecting the two handlebars, the angle of the handlebar opening can be changed, and the lever position can also be adjusted by twisting the handlebar itself to change the angle.

Despite the hydraulic clutch, I didn’t want to add a bulky clutch master cylinder or reservoir around the lever. So, I used a replica of an old Tommaselli lever I had in stock because I liked the shape. For the clutch, I had a wire-operated hydraulic master cylinder mounted on the left side of the engine and, like the front brake, which was a mechanical two-leading drum brake system, I kept both levers simple and wire-operated.

These ideas are not predetermined. They come to me one at a time as I work on them, and then I realize them myself. The ideas grow and grow, and then I have to start chipping away at them along the way. Because there is a limit of time and form. The ideas that are discarded then become stock in my mind again.

Harley-Davidson’s Early Shovel engines have different bores and strokes for the 1200cc and 1340cc engines. At first, I thought of Cyanos’ planned engine, which combines a 1200 crank with a 1340 bore. However, desk calculations showed that the compression was too low to get the performance I was originally looking for, so I decided to use a 1200 for both the crank and the pistons.

The owner of Cyanos wanted a bike that was easy to ride, doesn’t go very fast, so it doesn’t need a hot engine. So, I wanted a bike that was smooth and easy to ride, but with very Harley-Davidson-like power characteristics.

I just put a hot carburetor. The carburetor is a functional part, but for Harley-Davidson, it is also a strong exterior element that evokes performance. I’ve always been performance-oriented, so I put on an S&S L-Carb, which is a performance part from the ’60s and ’70s. But, for ease of riding, I opted for a small-bore type called a GBL.

SureShot also specializes in ignition tuning, which adjusts the ignition timing, and injection tuning, which adjusts the FI program and other fuel management systems that are working very well, not only for new bikes with fuel injection and ECU, but also for older bikes with points and carburetors. Especially for older bikes, I don’t use points ignition or the semi-transistor ignition called Dyna S. I use the Dynatek Dyna 2000i digital ignition system and install my own original ignition map. Of course, I create an original map according to the weight and character of the bike, the rider’s physique and riding style as well. Cyanos is also fitted with a Dyna 2000i to build in its output characteristics.

SureShot uses chassis dynamos to perform ignition tuning on custom and race bikes with all kinds of tuned engines—not just Harley-Davidsons. The knowledge gained is enormous, and the data is used to customize Harley-Davidsons, regardless of year. This also applies to kickstart engines on Harley-Davidsons.

Ignition timing can be separated between kick-starting, idle after starting, and running. Ignition timing is also infinitely variable in the normal rpm range around 2500 rpm, so riders of all backgrounds can feel the difference between points ignition and semi-transistorized ignition, and the easy-to-use and powerful performance characteristics.

When the ignition tuning is advanced, the vibration of the engine can be controlled together with the balancing of the crankshaft. It is possible to produce a strong vibration, such as the potato rhythm when idling, but the vibration is suppressed when the rpm is increased and the engine accelerates smoothly. Engines with such dual characteristics can also be produced. Engines with such individuality are the character of SureShot’s custom motorcycles.

SureShot is all about performance. We show bikes with well-developed styling at places where styling is judged, such as the Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show, but basically, we believe our job is to pursue the fun of riding. Engine tuning, suspension, brake upgrades, and weight reduction are important elements that improve performance and increase the enjoyment of riding.

Photography by Makoto Morichika

SureShot Cyanos Build Sheet

Builder: Takuya Aikawa

Donor Machine：1968 Harley-Davidson FL

ENGINE

Type: Harley-Davidson Early Shovel V-twin

Displacement: 1204cc

Bore × Stroke: 87.3 x 100.8mm

Camshaft: Andrews J-Grind

Valves: Kibblewhite Precision Machining

Carburetor: S&S L-Series (GBL)

Ignition: Dynatek Dyna 2000i

Piston: Harley-Davidson

Crankshaft: Harley-Davidson

Connecting rod: Harley-Davidson

Headers: Custom equal-length steel

Mufflers: Custom aluminum w/ offset tapered cone

Crankcase: Harley-Davidson

Transmission: 4-speed

CHASSIS

Frame: Custom narrow hardtail w/ aluminum triple-clamp

Front suspension: Auto Racer custom

Wheels: Custom w/ aluminum rims and turnbuckle spokes

Front wheel: 21 x 2.15

Rear Wheel: 18 x 3.5

Front tire: 3.00 x 21; Firestone

Rear tire: 4.50 x 18; Lucas

BODY

Paint: Rods Design

Pinstriping and logo: Rio Studio

Headlight: Custom nacelle

Fuel tank: Custom aluminum

Seat cowl: Custom aluminum

Seat: Custom horsehide by Manabu Yamaguchi Art Craft

Footpegs and foot controls: Modified Tarozzi

Rear fender: Custom steel

SureShot Cyanos Harley-Davidson FL Photo Gallery