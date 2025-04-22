2025 Moto Guzzi V7 Sport Review [16 Fast Facts]

The Moto Guzzi V7 line evolves once again—the unofficial fifth generation—with a bump in power and the addition of riding modes for 2025 and resurrects the V7 Sport name from the WABAC machine. The 2025 Moto Guzzi V7 Sport has extra features that separate the bike from its V7 siblings, including an extra ride mode, higher-spec brakes, and cornering-aware ABS and traction control. For those who appreciate the long-sorted, well-loved V7 line and identify with a more energetic riding experience, the V7 Sport is an absolute pleasure to ride and be seen on.
- Born into a good-looking Italian family, the 2025 Moto Guzzi V7 Sport can’t help but turn heads. It has its sisters’ clean lines and minimalist look, along with extra styling details like the aluminum side panel inserts and headlight bracket, top handlebar clamp, subtle red stitching on the seat, and sporty bar-end mirrors. It’s understated and elegant, with Verde Legnano particularly striking.
- Moto Guzzi updated its iconic air-cooled 90-degree V-twin, eking out a tad more horsepower and torque. With a larger airbox and new cams, plus the introduction of ride-by-wire technology, the 853cc shaft-driven V7 now has 58 ft-lbs of torque (peaking 600 rpm sooner) and 66 horsepower, up two horses. Power delivery is smooth, meaty, and inspiring.
- Ride and Rain power modes are now standard for the V7 line, with the V7 Sport getting the eponymously named Sport mode as a bonus. Switching modes can be done on the fly, though not via the mode button on the left switch cube. Instead, mode changes are accomplished via an ambiguous button on the right switchgear. It’s easy, and the change is immediate. Traction control is linked to the power modes with the least intervention applied in Sport mode. Moto Guzzi allows complete deactivation of TC by holding down the start button for three seconds with the engine running.
- Ergonomics on the 2025 Moto Guzzi V7 Sport are not particularly sporty. It’s a more gentlemanly riding triangle with relaxed footpegs and a slight forward reach to the handlebar. The body position does not encourage me to wick up the pace. Instead, it reminds me that life can be about the journey, not getting to the destination ASAP. The chassis is roomy for my five-foot-six frame, yet with its 30.7-inch saddle, I can easily get my Alpinestars J-6 riding shoes flat on the ground with my 30.5-inch inseam.
- The six-speed transmission shifts with satisfying solid clicks, and the non-adjustable clutch lever is not unduly heavy. Of course, you don’t need to row the gearbox much. Last year, you could tap 80 percent of the torque at 3000 rpm. For the 2025 V7 Sport, the Guzzi engineers tweaked the tune, delivering 95 percent at 3500 rpm. With all that pull in the low to mid-range, I can simply roll the throttle on or off.
- The distinctive engine configuration and sculpted tank are enduringly Moto Guzzi, as is the sideways twist from the engine when you fire it up. The V7’s voice is full of character and the bike has that rugged, manly man’s bike feel to it that is hugely appealing. To settle the argument regarding whether it’s a transverse or longitudinal motor—it’s both.
- Around town, the 2025 Moto Guzzi V7 Sport is a supremely comfortable ride. It’s not a lightweight at 484 pounds, but the bike carries its weight low, giving the V7 a wonderfully stable feel. This removes any stress from low-speed maneuvers and parking positioning when you need to paddle forward and back. Through the ebb and flow of traffic, the chassis is nicely balanced and moves with the cool, easy confidence of not trying hard at all. It turns heads, of course, but quietly—an approving nod or glance. The bike has a presence, and it feels good to be a part of it.
- The smooth, predictable power delivery of Road mode is eminently satisfying. I was quite content riding through the towns of Veneto at a moderate pace, taking in the surroundings from the comfortable, slightly stepped seat. While I could still feel, almost viscerally, the V7’s amble torque in the background (and it’s a lovely feeling), I didn’t have to finesse the throttle to keep on the right side of polite. Traction control is tuned to match the power mode, though I never felt any implementation.
- As the athletic V7 iteration, the Sport gets upgraded suspension, including an inverted fork. I aimed the bike over the most worn-out parts of the road between Noale and Montebelluna, and nothing unsettled the bike at moderate speeds. I could feel the road barnacles through the Guzzi’s nicely padded seat, but the spring-preload adjustable twin shocks’ 4.7 inches of travel did their job well enough, and my knees took care of the rest. The 18-inch front tire aids riding over road imperfections, and the V7 Sport benefits from the stouter 41mm inverted fork—the Stone and Special retain a traditional 40mm fork. Spring preload is the only fork adjustment available.
- While the 2025 Moto Guzzi V7 Sport doesn’t rely on speed to put a smile on your face, selecting Sport mode signals my adrenal glands. Outside of town, as the road opens up and begins sweeping into the foothills, I pick up my elbows and pace. The more immediate throttle response feels like an exuberant shove from behind. It’s not sportbike fast; it’s freight train fast. It builds speed and feels like it’s hurtling down a pair of rails, and it’s exhilarating. I could drain most of the V7’s generous 5.5-gallon tank without stopping if there were enough miles of well-paved flowing asphalt to be found.
- A six-axis IMU feeds data to the ECU, supplementing the cornering-aware ABS and traction control, keeping the rubber side down. This is welcome at higher cruising speeds when encountering unexpected bumps, as well as when the road tightens up and speeds come down, even as I’m still riding aggressively.
- The V7 Sport handles winding roads well. It’s not going to be your fast canyon carver, as it doesn’t change direction quickly or accelerate rapidly. However, it’s agile for its weight, and the beefier fork gives the front end a solid feel. The low center of gravity makes it easy to control the Sport through tight corners, and it’s not hard to scrape the footpegs, as your legs are not tucked up in a sporting stance. The 18-/17-inch wheel combo is shod with Michelin Road Classic tires, and they felt secure through the hills at speed and to the bike’s cornering limit.
- Adding an extra 320mm disc and upgraded radially mounted Brembo calipers to the hefty roadster gives some credence to the Sport moniker. Even though the V7 Sport does not carry its 484 pounds in a ponderous way, once you’ve wicked up the throttle and let it gather momentum, you’re not going to stop it on a lira, despite the higher performance master cylinder and Brembo monoblock calipers biting two 320s. The front brakes are smooth and have good feel at the adjustable lever, creating confidence to ride with enthusiasm. The 260mm rear disc is there to supplement should you get overenthusiastic.
- The V7s have a round LCD dash with a clean, easily read layout. Speed is in the largest font, followed by gear selection and riding mode, with the tach arcing across the top of the clock. The usual information can be accessed using the mode button on the left switch cube to scroll through the various data fields. Helpfully, the V7 Sport has a fuel gauge display along the bottom of the dash, lest you lose track of the miles rolling through the countryside.
- Cruise control is now standard on the V7s. You activate it using the right-thumb mode-switching button—hold it down for three seconds to set the speed. Inconveniently, the cruising speed cannot be adjusted—it’s either on or off.
- Rather than being a pure sport bike, the 2025 Moto Guzzi V7 Sport is sport-adjacent. The riding position, wheelbase, rake, larger front wheel, and 5.5-gallon gas tank point to a more relaxed upright ride. However, the upgraded braking package, inverted fork, lighter wheels, extra riding mode, and modern electronic rider aids allow the V7 to be ridden with more vigor and spirit than the V7 Stone and Special. If you are a V7 loyalist and identify with a quicker, livelier pace, the V7 Sport or you’re looking for something different in a sporty bike, this is your next Moto Guzzi.
Action photography by Alberto Cervetti and Marco Zamponi
Static photography by Kelly Callan, Manuel Eletto, and Mannoni Marcello
RIDING STYLE
- Helmet: Arai Signet-X
- Jacket: Alpinestars Stella Dyno Leather
- Back protection: Alpinestars Nucleon Kr-2i
- Gloves: Alpinestars Stella Tourer W-7 Drystar
- Jeans: Alpinestars Daisy V3
- Shoes: Alpinestars J-6
2025 Moto Guzzi V7 Sport Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Transverse 90-degree V-twin w/ longitudinal crank
- Displacement: 853cc
- Bore x stroke: 84 x 77mm
- Maximum power: 67 horsepower @ 6900 rpm
- Maximum torque: 58 ft-lbs @ 4400 rpm
- Valvetrain: Pushrod-actuated 2vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 52mm throttle body
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Dry single disc
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Double-cradle steel
- Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable inverted 41mm fork; 5.4 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: Alloy
- Tires: Michelin Road Classic
- Front tire: 100/90 x 18
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston monoblock calipers
- Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard; cornering aware
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.4 inches
- Rake: 28 degrees
- Trail: 4.1 inches
- Seat height: 30.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 48 mpg
- Curb weight: 484 pounds
- Colors: Verde Legnano; Grigio Lario
2025 Moto Guzzi V7 Sport Price: $10,690 MSRP