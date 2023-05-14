2023 Salt Lake City Supercross Results, Coverage, Final Standings

Don Williams
2023 Supercross Champion Chase Sexton.

After an anticlimactic finish to an unpredictable 17-round season, Chase Sexton is officially crowned the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. It was a fait accompli for Sexton going into the finale at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, as an injury the previous week in Denver prevented defending champion Eli Tomac from racing.

2023 Salt Lake City Supercross Results, Coverage, Final Standings: Chase SextonWith the field decimated by late-season injuries, Sexton was an easy Salt Lake City winner. Sexton took the holeshot and led every lap, beating runner-up Aaron Plessinger by over 18 seconds. Plessinger was returning from a three-round absence due to injuries, and it was his best finish of the year. Of the top six riders in the series, only Sexton saw the checkered flag at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Aaron Plessinger. Photo by Align Media.

Justin Hill earned his first podium in five years, finishing in P3, three seconds clear of Adam Cianciarulo. Hill and Cianciarulo came into the final round tied on points for P8 in the series. Finishing one spot ahead of Cianciarulo gave Hill a two-point edge over Cianciarulo as the curtain fell on the season. Dean Wilson took P5, his top result for 2023.

2023 Salt Lake City Supercross Results, Coverage, Final Standings: 2023 Supercross Champion SextonKen Roczen arrived in Salt Lake City needing two points to pass injured Cooper Webb for P3 in the series standings. However, Roczen injured his knee on the first lap and had to pull off the track. Webb and Roczen ended the year tied on points, with Webb winning the tiebreaker with one more race win than Roczen. The pair finished 35 points behind series runner-up Tomac.

Sexton finishes the year with six wins (one less than Tomac) while taking more podiums and having more top-five finishes than any other rider. Sexton finished outside the top five only once in 2023—a P10 in Indianapolis after a crash. Sexton scored four wins in the last five rounds to win the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Championship by 33 points over Tomac.

2023 Salt Lake City Supercross Results, Coverage, Final Standings: Team Honda HRCSexton’s title gives Honda its first Supercross championship in 20 years. Team Honda HRC also won the 250SX East (Hunter Lawrence) and 250SX West (Jett Lawrence) 2023 championships.

The 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship moves outdoors for the 11-round 2023 Pro Motocross Championship Series in two weeks at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

2023 Salt Lake City Supercross Results, Rice-Eccles Stadium

  1. Chase Sexton, Honda
  2. Aaron Plessinger, KTM
  3. Justin Hill, KTM
  4. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
  5. Dean Wilson, Honda
  6. Josh Hill, KTM
  7. Shane McElrath, Suzuki
  8. Justin Starling, GasGas
  9. Devon Simonson, Kawasaki
  10. Grant Harlan, Yamaha
  11. Kevin Moranz, KTM
  12. Cade Clason, Kawasaki
  13. Tristan Lane, GasGas
  14. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
  15. Hunter Schlosser, Yamaha
  16. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki
  17. Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki
  18. Joan Cross, Kawasaki
  19. Chase Marquier, Kawasaki
  20. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki
  21. Jared Lesher, Yamaha
  22. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Final Standings  

  1. Chase Sexton, Honda, 372 points (6 wins, 13 podiums, 16 top fives)
  2. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 339 (7W, 11P, 13 T5)
  3. Cooper Webb, KTM, 304 (2W, 9P, 14 T5)
  4. Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 304 (1W, 6P, 12 T5)
  5. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 267 (1W, 6P, 8 T5)
  6. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 242 (2P, 7 T5)
  7. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 236 (2P, 5 T5)
  8. Justin Hill, KTM, 212 (1 P, 2 T5)
  9. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 210 (1P, 2T5)
  10. Dean Wilson, Honda, 200 (1 T5)
  11. Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 151 (1 T5)
  12. Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 150
  13. Josh Hill, KTM, 149
  14. Colt Nichols, Honda, 141 (1 T5)
  15. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 112
  16. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 96
  17. Justin Starling, GasGas, 94
  18. Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 94
  19. Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 91
  20. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 85
  21. Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 78
  22. Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 76
  23. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki, 76
  24. Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 64
  25. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 56 (2 T5)
  26. Tristan Lane, GasGas, 29
  27. Devin Simonson, Kawasaki, 28
  28. Chase Marquier, Kawasaki, 22
  29. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 19
  30. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna, 15
  31. Anthony Rodriguez, Honda, 15
  32. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15
  33. John Short, Kawasaki, 12
  34. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11
  35. Hunter Schlosser, Yamaha, 8
  36. Michael Hicks, Honda, 8
  37. Cole Seely, Honda, 7
  38. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 7
  39. Max Miller, KTM, 5
  40. Jared Lesher, Yamaha, 5
  41. Lane Shaw, GasGas, 4
  42. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 2
  43. Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2

