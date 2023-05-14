2023 Salt Lake City Supercross Results, Coverage, Final Standings

After an anticlimactic finish to an unpredictable 17-round season, Chase Sexton is officially crowned the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. It was a fait accompli for Sexton going into the finale at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, as an injury the previous week in Denver prevented defending champion Eli Tomac from racing.

With the field decimated by late-season injuries, Sexton was an easy Salt Lake City winner. Sexton took the holeshot and led every lap, beating runner-up Aaron Plessinger by over 18 seconds. Plessinger was returning from a three-round absence due to injuries, and it was his best finish of the year. Of the top six riders in the series, only Sexton saw the checkered flag at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Justin Hill earned his first podium in five years, finishing in P3, three seconds clear of Adam Cianciarulo. Hill and Cianciarulo came into the final round tied on points for P8 in the series. Finishing one spot ahead of Cianciarulo gave Hill a two-point edge over Cianciarulo as the curtain fell on the season. Dean Wilson took P5, his top result for 2023.

Ken Roczen arrived in Salt Lake City needing two points to pass injured Cooper Webb for P3 in the series standings. However, Roczen injured his knee on the first lap and had to pull off the track. Webb and Roczen ended the year tied on points, with Webb winning the tiebreaker with one more race win than Roczen. The pair finished 35 points behind series runner-up Tomac.

Sexton finishes the year with six wins (one less than Tomac) while taking more podiums and having more top-five finishes than any other rider. Sexton finished outside the top five only once in 2023—a P10 in Indianapolis after a crash. Sexton scored four wins in the last five rounds to win the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Championship by 33 points over Tomac.

Sexton’s title gives Honda its first Supercross championship in 20 years. Team Honda HRC also won the 250SX East (Hunter Lawrence) and 250SX West (Jett Lawrence) 2023 championships.

The 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship moves outdoors for the 11-round 2023 Pro Motocross Championship Series in two weeks at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

2023 Salt Lake City Supercross Results, Rice-Eccles Stadium

Chase Sexton, Honda Aaron Plessinger, KTM Justin Hill, KTM Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki Dean Wilson, Honda Josh Hill, KTM Shane McElrath, Suzuki Justin Starling, GasGas Devon Simonson, Kawasaki Grant Harlan, Yamaha Kevin Moranz, KTM Cade Clason, Kawasaki Tristan Lane, GasGas Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki Hunter Schlosser, Yamaha Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki Joan Cross, Kawasaki Chase Marquier, Kawasaki Logan Karnow, Kawasaki Jared Lesher, Yamaha Ken Roczen, Suzuki

2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Final Standings