2024 KTM SX-F Lineup First Look [Specs, Prices, 25 Photos]

After a major update last year, the 2024 KTM SX-F lineup of three motocross racers—450 SX-F, 350 SX-F, and 250 SX-F—return with updated suspension settings. According to a KTM insider, the new fork settings are intended to result in “improved balance and comfort without sacrificing bottoming resistance,” with the new shock settings designed “to maintain perfect balance.” Additionally, the new molded-in graphics have a retro feel.
The three racebikes in the 2024 KTM SX-F lineup continue to share the same chassis. However, the 450 SX-F has a 120/80 rear tire, while the 350 SX-F and 250 SX-F get a 110/80. Also, the 450 SX-F continues to use a SOHC architecture, with the 350 SX-F and 250 SX-F going with a DOHC top end—all three models have four-valve heads. In addition to two power modes, the engine performance is enhanced by traction control and launch control.
All three 2024 KTM SX-F models have a five-speed transmission with an up-only quickshifter that works to upshift through the gearbox from 2nd to 5th. The clutch is a DDS setup with Brembo hydraulics.
The flagship 2024 KTM 450 SX-F has a price tag of $11,099. You can knock off $200 if you go with the 350 SX-F, with the 250 SX-F having an MSRP of $10,199.
2024 KTM 450 SX-F (350 SX-F and 250 SX-F) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 450cc (350: 350cc; 250: 250cc)
- Bore x stroke: 94 x 63.4mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm; 250: 81 x 48.5mm)
- Compression ratio: 13.1:1 (350: 14.6:1; 250: 14.5:1)
- Valvetrain: SOHC; four valves (350 and 250: DOHC; four valves)
- Fueling: 44mm Keihin throttle body
- Ignition: Keihin EMS
- Starting: Electric
- Lubrication: Pressurized w/ two pumps
- Transmission: 5-speed w/ up-only quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multidisc DDS w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 5/8 x 1/4 inch chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly
- Subframe: Aluminum-reinforced polyamide
- Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted WP Xact 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: Excel
- Front wheel: 1.60 x 21
- Rear wheel: 2.15 x 19
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/80 x 19 (350 and 250: 110/90 x 19)
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.7 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.9 gallons
- Wet weight: 238 pounds (350: 237 pounds; 250: 235 pounds)
PRICES
- 2024 KTM 450 SX-F Price: $11,099 MSRP
- 2024 KTM 350 SX-F Price: $10,899
- 2024 KTM 250 SX-F Price: $10,199