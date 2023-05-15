2024 KTM SX-F Lineup First Look [Specs, Prices, 25 Photos]

After a major update last year, the 2024 KTM SX-F lineup of three motocross racers—450 SX-F, 350 SX-F, and 250 SX-F—return with updated suspension settings. According to a KTM insider, the new fork settings are intended to result in “improved balance and comfort without sacrificing bottoming resistance,” with the new shock settings designed “to maintain perfect balance.” Additionally, the new molded-in graphics have a retro feel.

The three racebikes in the 2024 KTM SX-F lineup continue to share the same chassis. However, the 450 SX-F has a 120/80 rear tire, while the 350 SX-F and 250 SX-F get a 110/80. Also, the 450 SX-F continues to use a SOHC architecture, with the 350 SX-F and 250 SX-F going with a DOHC top end—all three models have four-valve heads. In addition to two power modes, the engine performance is enhanced by traction control and launch control.

All three 2024 KTM SX-F models have a five-speed transmission with an up-only quickshifter that works to upshift through the gearbox from 2nd to 5th. The clutch is a DDS setup with Brembo hydraulics.

The flagship 2024 KTM 450 SX-F has a price tag of $11,099. You can knock off $200 if you go with the 350 SX-F, with the 250 SX-F having an MSRP of $10,199.

2024 KTM 450 SX-F (350 SX-F and 250 SX-F) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 450cc (350: 350cc; 250: 250cc)

Bore x stroke: 94 x 63.4mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm; 250: 81 x 48.5mm)

Compression ratio: 13.1:1 (350: 14.6:1; 250: 14.5:1)

Valvetrain: SOHC; four valves (350 and 250: DOHC; four valves)

Fueling: 44mm Keihin throttle body

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Starting: Electric

Lubrication: Pressurized w/ two pumps

Transmission: 5-speed w/ up-only quickshifter

Clutch: Wet multidisc DDS w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8 x 1/4 inch chain CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly

Subframe: Aluminum-reinforced polyamide

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted WP Xact 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: Excel

Front wheel: 1.60 x 21

Rear wheel: 2.15 x 19

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 120/80 x 19 (350 and 250: 110/90 x 19)

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.7 inches

Ground clearance: 13.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.9 gallons

Wet weight: 238 pounds (350: 237 pounds; 250: 235 pounds)

PRICES

2024 KTM 450 SX-F Price: $11,099 MSRP

2024 KTM 350 SX-F Price: $10,899

2024 KTM 250 SX-F Price: $10,199

2024 KTM SX-F Lineup First Look