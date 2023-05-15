Mother’s Day Backflip: Mother/Son Tandem Freestyle Trick

We don’t know what you did for your mom for Mother’s Day, but it would have been tough to beat Luc Ackermann’s experience with his mom, Melitta. The 2018 FIM European FMX Champion at Night of The Jumps put his mom on the back of this freestyle motocross bike and did a Mother’s Day backflip with her as a passenger at his compound in Niederdoria, Germany.

“The idea came from my mother herself, who has always wanted to do a backflip with me onto a real landing since her 50th birthday,” reveals the 25-year-old freestyler.

Her wish came as a bit of a shock to Luc, as his mother professes to be unable to watch him compete. “I can’t watch!” she says. “I can only look when the event is over and know nothing has gone wrong!”

Luc fitted a pair of footrests on his KTM for his mom, who sat in front of him, and performed due diligence to ensure nothing went wrong. Fortunately, everything went smoothly.

“We did the world’s first mother-son flip,” Luc boasts. “Together with my mom, I jumped a backflip over this setup, which is incredible. Yes, I’m still quite nervous now, because it was really exciting for me. The crazy thing about this whole story is that my mom has never watched me ride before. She would only watch TV reports or videos when she knew everything went well, and now she decided to do a backflip with me. Well, I don’t really understand the world, but I think it’s super, super cool! She trusted me a lot, and that naturally gave me an even better feeling. I’m really proud of her for doing it today, and I can’t put it into words.”

It turned out to be an unforgettable Mother’s Day present. “It was an incredible experience,” mom said. “I wouldn’t do it again, though. But I realized that Luc had everything under control at all times.”

Photography by Thomas Dietze / Red Bull Content Pool

Mother’s Day Backflip Photo Gallery