2023 Honda Shadow Phantom Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Colors]

Timelessly popular and highly successful as an affordable urban cruiser, the 2023 Honda Shadow Phantom is unchanged from the previous iteration. This is the 40th anniversary of the Shadow series, and many features on the latest Phantom will be very familiar to riders of the 1983 model.

The engine is a liquid-cooled 52-degree V-twin. The combustion chamber is slightly oversquare, and has an unusual three-valve head configuration to go with the SOHC design. Two spark plugs fire the fuel/air mixture in the cylinders fed by EFI and share a 34mm throttle body. The result is a satisfying motor for taking on city streets.

Keeping it retro are the wire-spoke wheels (17-/15-inch combination) with Dunlop D404 tires mounted, braking from a single front disc and rear drum, twin shocks, and no suspension damping adjustments. A shaft final drive adds to the Honda Shadow Phantom’s legendary durability and reliability. ABS is standard, though it only operates on the front brake.

The handling is stable, thanks to a spacious 64.6-inch wheelbase and a relaxed 34 degrees of rake. New riders will appreciate the 549-pound curb weight and 25.8-inch seat height, as we discovered last time we tested the Honda Shadow Phantom. Although the Phantom is set up for solo riders, passenger accommodations are optional.

The 2023 Honda Shadow Phantom has a list price of $7999, and is available in Matte Black Metallic or Adventure Green.

2023 Honda Shadow Phantom Specs

ENGINE

Type: 52-degree V-twin

Displacement: 745cc liquid-cooled

Bore x stroke: 79 x 76mm

Compression ratio: 9.6:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 3vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle body

Ignition: Two spark plugs per cylinder

Transmission: Wide-ratio five-speed

Clutch: Web multiplate

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.5 inches

Wheels: Wire spoke

Tires: Dunlop D404

Front tire: 120/90 x 17

Rear tire: 160/80 x 15

Front: 296mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear: 180mm drum

ABS: Standard; front-wheel only

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64.6 inches

Rake: 34 degrees

Trail: 6.3 inches

Seat height: 25.8 inches

Curb weight: 549 pounds

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 56 mpg

COLORS

Matte Black Metallic

Adventure Green

2023 Honda Shadow Phantom Price: $7999 MSRP