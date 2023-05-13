2023 Honda Shadow Phantom Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Colors]

Timelessly popular and highly successful as an affordable urban cruiser, the 2023 Honda Shadow Phantom is unchanged from the previous iteration. This is the 40th anniversary of the Shadow series, and many features on the latest Phantom will be very familiar to riders of the 1983 model.
The engine is a liquid-cooled 52-degree V-twin. The combustion chamber is slightly oversquare, and has an unusual three-valve head configuration to go with the SOHC design. Two spark plugs fire the fuel/air mixture in the cylinders fed by EFI and share a 34mm throttle body. The result is a satisfying motor for taking on city streets.
Keeping it retro are the wire-spoke wheels (17-/15-inch combination) with Dunlop D404 tires mounted, braking from a single front disc and rear drum, twin shocks, and no suspension damping adjustments. A shaft final drive adds to the Honda Shadow Phantom’s legendary durability and reliability. ABS is standard, though it only operates on the front brake.
The handling is stable, thanks to a spacious 64.6-inch wheelbase and a relaxed 34 degrees of rake. New riders will appreciate the 549-pound curb weight and 25.8-inch seat height, as we discovered last time we tested the Honda Shadow Phantom. Although the Phantom is set up for solo riders, passenger accommodations are optional.
The 2023 Honda Shadow Phantom has a list price of $7999, and is available in Matte Black Metallic or Adventure Green.
2023 Honda Shadow Phantom Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 52-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 745cc liquid-cooled
- Bore x stroke: 79 x 76mm
- Compression ratio: 9.6:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 3vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle body
- Ignition: Two spark plugs per cylinder
- Transmission: Wide-ratio five-speed
- Clutch: Web multiplate
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.5 inches
- Wheels: Wire spoke
- Tires: Dunlop D404
- Front tire: 120/90 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/80 x 15
- Front: 296mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear: 180mm drum
- ABS: Standard; front-wheel only
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64.6 inches
- Rake: 34 degrees
- Trail: 6.3 inches
- Seat height: 25.8 inches
- Curb weight: 549 pounds
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 56 mpg
- Curb weight: 549 pounds
COLORS
- Matte Black Metallic
- Adventure Green
2023 Honda Shadow Phantom Price: $7999 MSRP