2023 Denver Supercross Results, Standings, Video, Coverage

Chase Sexton took a commanding lead in the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series with a win at Empower Field at Mile High as defending champion Eli Tomac suffered a season-ending injury in the 2023 Denver Supercross Main Event.

Sexton takes a seven-point lead into the finale at Salt Lake City with his two main protagonists scheduled to sit out the race—Tomac with a ruptured Achilles tendon and Webb with a concussion. That gives the 2023 Supercross crown to Sexton, as the closest riding competitor is Ken Roczen, who trails Sexton by 43 points—the maximum take at Rice-Eccles Stadium next Saturday is 26 points. Roczen needs two points in Salt Lake City to finish in P3 for the season.

The win was Sexton’s third in four races, as he moved from P3 in the standing to essentially clinching the title over the course of the last two races, as Tomac and Webb went down with injuries.

After an Adam Cianciarulo holeshot, Tomac took the lead. On lap 4 (of 28), Tomac pulled off the track. He favored his left leg as he rode to the Alpinestars medical center. Cianciarulo inherited the lead, with Sexton in P2 and Shane McElrath behind Sexton.

Here is how Sexton took the lead 🚀 450 Main Event LIVE fueled by @MyKingSoopers#SupercrossLIVE #SuperMotocross pic.twitter.com/xuatqtLbuc — Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) May 7, 2023

Lap 7 saw Sexton take the lead and distance himself from the pursuers, eventually winning by over eight seconds. Roczen finished in P2 after falling on the first lap, putting him in last place. Cianciarulo surrendered P2 to Roczen on lap 20, though Cianciarulo held to on earn his first podium since 2021.

Justin Hill and McElrath took their first top-five finishes of the year. Hill finished in P4 after a P7 start, while McElrath had run as high as P2 on the opening lap.

Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for information on tuning in the final race of the 17-round Supercross Championship Series on Saturday.

Photography courtesy of Feld Motor Sports

2023 Denver Supercross Results, Empower Field at Mile High

Chase Sexton, Honda Ken Roczen, Suzuki Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki Justin Hill, KTM Shane McElrath, Suzuki Dean Wilson, Honda Josh Hill, KTM Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki Grant Harlan, Yamaha Justin Starling, GasGas Anthony Rodriquez, Honda Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki Cade Clason, Kawasaki Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki Michael Hicks, Honda Devon Simonson, Kawasaki Tristan Lane, GasGas Logan Karnow, Kawasaki Lane Shaw, GasGas Kevin Moranz, KTM Colt Nichols, Honda Eli Tomac, Yamaha

2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 16 of 17 rounds)