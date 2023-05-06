SR75 World Team Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Inside Look

Although the new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is getting plenty of attention, the venerable V-twin V-Strom 650 is still ready for adventure duty. SR75 World Team Suzuki, based in the UK, has been winning arenacross championships for a decade, as well as being involved in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross series and Red Bull Straight Rhythm. The 19-year-old company founded by Geoff Walker has also had success in the worlds of mountain biking and four-wheeled racing.

The SR75 World Team Suzuki V-Strom 650XT shows just how far off-road the V-Strom 650 platform can go.

The build starts with the wheels. The ADV-standard 19-/17-inch combination gets replaced with the 21-/18-inch pairing that has been established for pure off-road performance. The rims are laced to custom Metrics Engineering Envy anodized billet hubs—the same British company that manufactures Talon hubs. “The Envy wheelset is a work of art, truly,” notes Walker, “and are absolutely bespoke to this build.”

Mounted on each wheel is a Metzeler MC 360 Mid Hard knobby (ignore the Pirelli stickers—Metzeler is owned by Pirelli). That’s a 90/90 in the front and 140/80 out back.

Pure dirt bike ergonomics are essential to successful off-road riding, and SR75 World Team went to work on that. A Renthal RM-Z450-bend handlebar is mounted on AS3 Performance risers and is adorned with Suzuki hand guards. MotoSeat in California’s Inland Empire created a custom seat sculpted for off-road performance using the standard V-Strom 650 base; ribs on the cover help keep the rider in place during acceleration and braking. The rider’s boots rest on modified RM-Z450 motocross footpegs. Also, the bodywork has been slimmed down to make it easier for the rider to move around on the SR75 World Team Suzuki V-Strom 650XT.

“With the taller, tougher stance, the modifications to the seat, pegs, and bars, and heavy-duty crash protection, it’s going to be a proper thing off-road,” Walker boasts.

More power is on tap, thanks to headers modified by SR75 World Team Suzuki, plus a custom FMF Racing Factory 4.1 titanium muffler. England’s AS3 Performance also produced the TIG-welded aluminum skidplate to protect the headers and engine cases, replacing the stock plastic 650XT unit. A lighter battery shaves some weight for the adventure bike turned rally-style off-road motorcycle.

When you have a unique motorcycle, you want it to stand out, so SR75 prevailed on GP Grafix in South West England to create a custom sticker kit that, according to Walker, “completes the unique look and mimics the team’s RM-Z race bikes.” Note the “Send It!” instruction on the fuel tank and the V-Strom Factory Edition designation gracing the fairing.

“Getting to grips with the V-Strom was really exciting, and it made an interesting project,” Walker says. “Away from the race bikes, we’ve turned our hands to a few projects in the past, but normally they’re older RM and RM-Z models. So, this was something a bit different.

“The standard bike is obviously a very good, very capable mile-munching middleweight adventure bike,” according to Walker. “We’ve just improved it in certain areas and given it a more off-road focus through our expertise. It’s been a real team effort by our team and all of our technical partners, and for any V-Strom owners looking to recreate or take inspiration, we’d be happy to help with parts and share our know-how.”

Indeed, the SR75 World Team Suzuki V-Strom 650XT is an appealing take on the much-loved ADV platform.

SR75 World Team Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Photo Gallery