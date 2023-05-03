2023 Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie Lineup First Look

Harley-Davidson has expanded its Enthusiastic Motorcycle Collection with three limited-edition Fast Johnnie models. Fans of the MotoAmerica King Of The Baggers series will recognize the Fast Johnnie fuel tank logo, which appears on the motorcycles raced by the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Factory Team.
A Harley-Davidson insider explained the Fast Johnnie legend to us: “It was inspired by the story of a piglet named Johnnie, adopted in 1920 by Harley-Davidson racer and member of the infamous Wrecking Crew, Ray Weishaar, which became a team mascot. The piglet often perched on a motorcycle fuel tank for a post-race victory lap and is usually cited as the source of the Hog moniker that to this day is often applied to anything Harley-Davidson.” Weishaar was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1998.
Three Harley-Davidsons are getting the Fast Johnny treatment, and they all are models inspired by the King Of The Baggers series—the Low Rider ST ($24,849), Street Glide ST ($33,899), and Road Glide ST ($33,899).
Each of the three Fast Johnnie bikes has Celestial Blue paint with custom white detailing, along with the Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection logo on the rear fender, and racing stripes on both fenders, side cases, and the gas tank. Each tank also has the Fast Johnnie logo on the left side and the Bar & Shield on the right. The Low Rider ST gets striping on the side of its fairing, while the Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST have striping on the side panels and the front of the faring. Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories will have color-matched King Tour-Pak and Chopped Tour-Pak luggage carriers, and saddlebag speaker lids available.
“The striping graphic effect is a powerful signal to the generation that came of age during this era, and is still impactful today,” explains Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design and Creative Director Brad Richard. “The Celestial Blue base color selected for Fast Johnnie recalls a popular tone from the muscle car era. For the graphic striping, we created a custom white color formulated to authentically reflect the era, executed in a classic thin-wide-thin pattern on the sides and top of the motorcycle bodywork. The look is a nod to pure Americana.”
There will be 2000 examples produced of each model. Mechanically, the Fast Johnnie models are identical to the standard STs. Complete spec sheets are at the bottom of this story.
2023 Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie Lineup Photo Gallery
2023 Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie Low Rider ST Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
- Displacement: 117ci (1923cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.5”
- Maximum power: 103 horsepower @ 4750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 125 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.2:1
- Valvetrain: Pushrod, 4vpc
- Exhaust: 2-into-2
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Lubrication: Dry sump w/ oil cooler
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist function and hydraulic actuation
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa cartridge inverted 43mm fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel; Spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 4.4 inches
- Wheels: Dark bronze, Radiate cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 2.5
- Rear wheel: 16 x 5
- Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31
- Front tire: 110/90 x 19
- Rear tire: 180/70 x 16
- Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 292mm floating disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 63.6 inches
- Rake: 28 degrees
- Trail: 5.7 inches
- Seat height: 28.3 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
- Curb weight: 721 pounds
- Color: Celestial Blue w/ custom white detailing
2023 Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie Low Rider ST Price: $24,849 MSRP (including Surcharge)
2023 Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie Road Glide ST Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
- Displacement: 117 cubic inches (1923cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”
- Maximum power: 106 horsepower @ 4750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 127 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.2:1
- Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 3 inches
- Wheels: Bronze Prodigy
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 18 x 5
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407T
Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height: 28 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg
- Curb weight: 842 pounds
- Color: Celestial Blue w/ custom white detailing
2023 Harley-Davidson Fast Johnny Road Glide ST Price: $33,899 MSRP (including Surcharge)
2023 Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie Street Glide ST Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
- Displacement: 117 cubic inches (1923cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.075″ x 4.5″
- Maximum power: 106 horsepower @ 4750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 127 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shocks w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 3 inches
- Wheels: Bronze Prodigy
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 18 x 5
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height: 28 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg
- Curb weight: 814 pounds
- Colors: Celestial Blue w/ custom white detailing
2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST Price: $33,899 MSRP (including Surcharge)