2023 Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie Lineup First Look

Harley-Davidson has expanded its Enthusiastic Motorcycle Collection with three limited-edition Fast Johnnie models. Fans of the MotoAmerica King Of The Baggers series will recognize the Fast Johnnie fuel tank logo, which appears on the motorcycles raced by the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Factory Team.

A Harley-Davidson insider explained the Fast Johnnie legend to us: “It was inspired by the story of a piglet named Johnnie, adopted in 1920 by Harley-Davidson racer and member of the infamous Wrecking Crew, Ray Weishaar, which became a team mascot. The piglet often perched on a motorcycle fuel tank for a post-race victory lap and is usually cited as the source of the Hog moniker that to this day is often applied to anything Harley-Davidson.” Weishaar was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1998.

Three Harley-Davidsons are getting the Fast Johnny treatment, and they all are models inspired by the King Of The Baggers series—the Low Rider ST ($24,849), Street Glide ST ($33,899), and Road Glide ST ($33,899).

Each of the three Fast Johnnie bikes has Celestial Blue paint with custom white detailing, along with the Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection logo on the rear fender, and racing stripes on both fenders, side cases, and the gas tank. Each tank also has the Fast Johnnie logo on the left side and the Bar & Shield on the right. The Low Rider ST gets striping on the side of its fairing, while the Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST have striping on the side panels and the front of the faring. Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories will have color-matched King Tour-Pak and Chopped Tour-Pak luggage carriers, and saddlebag speaker lids available.

“The striping graphic effect is a powerful signal to the generation that came of age during this era, and is still impactful today,” explains Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design and Creative Director Brad Richard. “The Celestial Blue base color selected for Fast Johnnie recalls a popular tone from the muscle car era. For the graphic striping, we created a custom white color formulated to authentically reflect the era, executed in a classic thin-wide-thin pattern on the sides and top of the motorcycle bodywork. The look is a nod to pure Americana.”

There will be 2000 examples produced of each model. Mechanically, the Fast Johnnie models are identical to the standard STs. Complete spec sheets are at the bottom of this story.

2023 Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie Lineup Photo Gallery

2023 Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie Low Rider ST Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin

Displacement: 117ci (1923cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.5”

Maximum power: 103 horsepower @ 4750 rpm

Maximum torque: 125 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.2:1

Valvetrain: Pushrod, 4vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-2

Cooling: Air and oil

Lubrication: Dry sump w/ oil cooler

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist function and hydraulic actuation

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa cartridge inverted 43mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel; Spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 4.4 inches

Wheels: Dark bronze, Radiate cast aluminum

Front wheel: 19 x 2.5

Rear wheel: 16 x 5

Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31

Front tire: 110/90 x 19

Rear tire: 180/70 x 16

Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 292mm floating disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 63.6 inches

Rake: 28 degrees

Trail: 5.7 inches

Seat height: 28.3 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 721 pounds

Color: Celestial Blue w/ custom white detailing

2023 Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie Low Rider ST Price: $24,849 MSRP (including Surcharge)

2023 Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie Road Glide ST Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin

Displacement: 117 cubic inches (1923cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”

Maximum power: 106 horsepower @ 4750 rpm

Maximum torque: 127 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.2:1

Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc

Cooling: Air and oil

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 3 inches

Wheels: Bronze Prodigy

Front wheel: 19 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 18 x 5

Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F

Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407T

Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height: 28 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg

Curb weight: 842 pounds

Color: Celestial Blue w/ custom white detailing

2023 Harley-Davidson Fast Johnny Road Glide ST Price: $33,899 MSRP (including Surcharge)

2023 Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie Street Glide ST Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin

Displacement: 117 cubic inches (1923cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.075″ x 4.5″

Maximum power: 106 horsepower @ 4750 rpm

Maximum torque: 127 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc

Cooling: Air and oil

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shocks w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 3 inches

Wheels: Bronze Prodigy

Front wheel: 19 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 18 x 5

Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T

Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height: 28 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg

Curb weight: 814 pounds

Colors: Celestial Blue w/ custom white detailing

2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST Price: $33,899 MSRP (including Surcharge)