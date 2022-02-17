2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST Review [11 Fast Facts]

The Motor Company has performance on its mind, still basking in the glow of its recent King of the Baggers championship win, and is celebrating that achievement with three new 2022 ST models—the Road Glide ST, Street Glide ST, and Low Rider ST. Each take a healthy dose of inspiration from the full-factory Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle race bikes, with a bevy of blacked-out components, Screamin’ Eagle performance accessories, upgraded shocks, and the powerful 117ci Milwaukee-Eight engine.
Since its introduction in 2006, the Street Glide has solidified itself as a prominent member of the Grand America Touring family, and the 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST has its sights set on seeing the country at a brisker pace than its siblings.
We headed off to Inde Motorsports Ranch outside Willcox, Ariz., to see what the new Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST had in store. Now, without further ado, let’s get on with the Fast Facts.
- The Milwaukee-Eight 117ci V-twin engine is a torque-rich beast ready for the long haul. What was once exclusive to CVO models has descended from H-D’s highest office, bringing dyno-boosting components such as the Screamin’ Eagle Heavy Breather intake, a high-performance cam, and a tuned exhaust system. We are working with a stump-pulling 127 ft-lbs of torque at an impressively low 3750 rpm, giving you access to all that low-end shove on a whim—that’s up 9 ft-lbs over the 114. Smooth, sophisticated, and as brawny as can be, the 1923cc M8 engine offers great fueling throughout the rev range and doesn’t cast off excessive heat while baking in the Sonoran Desert sun.
- As is tradition, the sturdy six-speed Cruise Drive gearbox is the status quo with the M8 powerplant. Slipping the Street Glide ST’s clutch does require a hearty pull—although we should note that it’s significantly less than what was seen with the Twin Cam. Shifting is robust, matching the massive V-twin’s personality. Drag-Torque Slip-Control, part of the optional Reflex Defensive Rider System, is quite effective in reducing wheel-hop and maintaining control while aggressively downshifting.
- The Street Glide ST takes this bagger’s handling in a sportier direction. In any of its iterations, the Street Glide has always impressed with its sheer stability through the use of a wide 64-inch wheelbase, moderate 26-degree rake, and the fork angle kicked out another 3.25 degrees. Geometry numbers like that are sure to result in a sure-footed chassis. The new shocks offer three inches of suspension travel, nearly an inch more than the Street Glide and Street Glide Special, raising the rear to help the ST tip into corners with a bit more pep in its step.
- Showa takes care of suspension duties. Let’s get into the finer points of the SG’s suspenders, which see Showa’s non-adjustable Dual Bending Valve fork return to the fold. As usual, the Showa fork soaks up hits nicely and helps the SG hold its line. Meanwhile, the upgraded shocks are a marked improvement—to an extent. Larger bumps and bruises are dealt with better than SG with lesser travel, but the damping can still read as harsh, especially over washboard asphalt.
- Standard bags keep the 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST looking trim while increasing lean. On paper, the ST’s maximum lean angle values haven’t changed from the standard and Special SG models—32 degrees on the right and 31 on the left. According to H-D staff, that’s due to the SAE J1168 testing method. Well, in practice, it did net more ground clearance visually and practically, as the SG ST has a little more leeway before dragging hard parts than its brethren. Of course, the one-touch latching bags offer a roomy 2.3 cubic feet of storage.
- Black it out and tidy it up—that’s the ST motto. Harley designers took a page from Kyle Wyman’s championship-winning Road Glide Special and bathed nearly every component in inky black, from nose to tail. The only shiny bits remaining are the machined cylinder heads, tappet covers, and pushrod tubes on the 117 engine. Adding some flare to the mix and tying into the menacing vibe of the Street Glide ST are Matte Dark Bronze finishes, found on the Prodigy cast-aluminum wheels, lower rocker box, timing cover, and intake medallions, as well as the classic H-D script on the fuel tank and abbreviated fender. All told, it saves 13 pounds against the SG Special.
- The Boom! Box GTS Infotainment system is as user-friendly to use as ever. The touchscreen can be used with a gloved hand, or you can navigate the menu from the hand controls—either way is relatively intuitive. Answer calls, reference onboard navigation, or select tunes with ease. Apple Car Play and Android Auto are supported, making smartphone integration seamless. Lastly, audio quality is impressive, even when wearing a full-face helmet and earplugs.
- Relaxed ergonomics are part and parcel of the SG. Falling in with the performance bagger motif is a 26.7-inch tall solo seat. With low seat heights, it doesn’t surprise that the Harley-Davidson touring models are quite popular among riders with shorter inseam lengths, and the Street Glide variants are especially low. The SG’s relaxed riding position is still slightly more aggressive than its Road Glide cousins, yet comfortable over long distances. The batwing fairing provides plenty of wind protection and offers venting if you enjoy a bit of breeze on your ride—through in blustery conditions, the fork-mounted fairing is more susceptible to side winds.
- Stopping power is aplenty aboard this touring motorcycle. The braking system is unchanged for the 2022 model year, with four-piston calipers and 300mm rotors adorning this 814-pound machine. As we’ve come to expect, brake power is more than apt at hauling this beast to a quick stop, though it requires a firm pull at the lever. ABS and linked braking are standard, meaning that the front and rear will work in unison, depending on the situation. The only hiccup in the braking is the Heavy Breather intake, which places itself right in your right leg’s path while reaching for the rear brake pedal.
- Harley-Davidson’s Reflex Defensive Rider System is a $995 option. RDRS is H-D’s rider aid package that adds IMU-supported cornering ABS, lean-angle-detecting traction control, engine braking control, vehicle hold control, and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Touring means you’ll take the weather as it comes, and safety features like this can come in handy. With a base MSRP of $29,999, you might think these features should be standard—you have to move up to the CVO Street Glide for that to happen. Two paint choices—Vivid Black and Gunship Gray (tested)—are available, with the latter adding $575 to the price.
- The 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST improves the breed. No one can question the rise of performance-oriented baggers, done up by those that want to tease out greater agility, improved ground clearance, and of course, more torque. Compared to its stablemates, the Street Glide ST raises the bar in those areas, even if those changes aren’t dramatic. Visually, The Motor Company is once again embracing custom culture and capitalizing on trends that continue to refine its offerings.
Photography by Brian J. Nelson
RIDING STYLE
- Helmet: Arai Defiant-X
- Jacket: Alpinestars Hoxton V2
- Gloves: Alpinestars Mustang V2
- Jeans: Alpinestars Copper
- Boots: Alpinestars Rayburn
2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
- Displacement: 117 cubic inches (1923cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.075″ x 4.5″
- Maximum power: 106 horsepower @ 4750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 127 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shocks w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 3 inches
- Wheels: Bronze Prodigy
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 18 x 5
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
- Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height: 28 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg
- Curb weight: 814 pounds
- Colors: Vivid Black; Gunship Gray (+$575)
2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST Price: $29,999 MSRP
2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST Review Photo Gallery