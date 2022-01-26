2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST First Look [117 Motor]

Trading on the success of the King of the Baggers racing series, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST features the Milwaukee-Eight 117 motor. It’s the largest motor yet in a Street Glide, matching the displacement of the CVO edition. Pumping out 127 ft-lbs of torque at 3750 rpm, the 117 provides the rider with additional acceleration and pulling power thanks in part to a high-performance cam, forward-facing Heavy Breather intake with the air filter element exposed and a performance-oriented exhaust.

Harley-Davidson also updated the look of the Street Glide for the new ST model.

Pushing the hot-rod angle, Harley-Davidson describes the new Street Glide ST as having “the purposeful stance of the Screamin’ Eagle Factory race bike.” It’s all about dark, with Vivid Black and Gunship Gray being the only color choices, with the latter running an additional $575.

Black dominates the motor and chassis, with selective accents. The cylinder fins are machines, revealing the reflective metal, and the pushrod tubes and tappet covers get some chrome. The cast aluminum Prodigy wheels have a Matte Dark Bronze finish that is reprised in the tank graphic and lower rocker box, as well as the timer cover and intake medallions.

Adding to the King of the Baggers feel is a solo seat with plenty of lower back support to keep you in the saddle during aggressive acceleration. Standard-length saddlebags give the 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST a sportier look than the Special’s extended bags, and the front fender is abbreviated.

Mounted in the iconic batwing fairing is a touchscreen Boom! Box GTS infotainment system and a pair of speakers—Harley-Davidson thoughtfully hides the antenna. Up front, there’s a Daymaker LED headlight, and cruise control makes long hauls more comfortable.

The price tag on the 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST is $29,999.

Action photography by Josh Kurpius

Studio photography by Clutch Studios

2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin

Displacement: 117 cubic inches (1923cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.5”

Maximum power: 106 horsepower @ 4750 rpm

Maximum torque: 127 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc

Cooling: Air and oil

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shocks w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 3 inches

Wheels: Bronze Prodigy

Front wheel: 19 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 18 x 5

Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T

Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height: 28 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg

Curb weight: 814 pounds

Colors: Vivid Black; Gunship Gray (+$575)

2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST Price: $29,999 MSRP

