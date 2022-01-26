2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST First Look [117 Motor]

Trading on the success of the King of the Baggers racing series, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST features the Milwaukee-Eight 117 motor. It’s the largest motor yet in a Street Glide, matching the displacement of the CVO edition. Pumping out 127 ft-lbs of torque at 3750 rpm, the 117 provides the rider with additional acceleration and pulling power thanks in part to a high-performance cam, forward-facing Heavy Breather intake with the air filter element exposed and a performance-oriented exhaust.
Harley-Davidson also updated the look of the Street Glide for the new ST model.
Pushing the hot-rod angle, Harley-Davidson describes the new Street Glide ST as having “the purposeful stance of the Screamin’ Eagle Factory race bike.” It’s all about dark, with Vivid Black and Gunship Gray being the only color choices, with the latter running an additional $575.
Black dominates the motor and chassis, with selective accents. The cylinder fins are machines, revealing the reflective metal, and the pushrod tubes and tappet covers get some chrome. The cast aluminum Prodigy wheels have a Matte Dark Bronze finish that is reprised in the tank graphic and lower rocker box, as well as the timer cover and intake medallions.
Adding to the King of the Baggers feel is a solo seat with plenty of lower back support to keep you in the saddle during aggressive acceleration. Standard-length saddlebags give the 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST a sportier look than the Special’s extended bags, and the front fender is abbreviated.
Mounted in the iconic batwing fairing is a touchscreen Boom! Box GTS infotainment system and a pair of speakers—Harley-Davidson thoughtfully hides the antenna. Up front, there’s a Daymaker LED headlight, and cruise control makes long hauls more comfortable.
The price tag on the 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST is $29,999.
Action photography by Josh Kurpius
Studio photography by Clutch Studios
2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST Specs
ENGINE
-
Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
- Displacement: 117 cubic inches (1923cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.5”
- Maximum power: 106 horsepower @ 4750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 127 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shocks w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 3 inches
- Wheels: Bronze Prodigy
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 18 x 5
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
- Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm fixed discs w/ 4-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height: 28 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg
- Curb weight: 814 pounds
- Colors: Vivid Black; Gunship Gray (+$575)
2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST Price: $29,999 MSRP
2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST Photo Gallery