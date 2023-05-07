2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Prices]

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster returns unchanged this year. That means it still features the spirited Revolution Max 975T powerplant—a liquid-cooled 60-degree V-twin with a DOHC architecture with variable intake cam timing.

The result is the production of 90 horsepower at 7500 rpm and a muscular 70 ft-lbs of torque at 5000 rpm, all run through a six-speed transmission. This modern engine gives the Nightster more than enough power to successfully navigate urban confines, and hold its own when the rural roads get twisty. To help the Harley-Davidson and rider along, there’s a suitable suite of rider aids, including three power modes and traction control.

The engine is a stressed member in the trellis frame, which features a stable 61.3-inch wheelbase, a relaxed 30 degrees of rake (fork angle is 28 degrees), and spacious 5.4 inches of trail. This geometry gives the Nightster an assured feeling when working through the canyons, with agility aided by the 481-pound wet weight.

There’s a single 320mm disc to slow the front wheel, with a hefty 260mm rear disc. Adjustable ABS is standard, and together they work adequately. Suspension action is good, though the twin shocks control just three inches of travel. We discovered all these traits when we tested the Harley-Davidson Nightster.

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster loses a color this year, so your choices are H-D’s ubiquitous Vivid Black, or the $450 Redline Red upgrade. The MSRP of $13,499 has a $500 Surcharge tacked onto it by Harley-Davidson.

2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Specs

ENGINE

Type: Revolution Max 975T 60-degree V-twin

Displacement: 975cc

Bore x stroke: 97 x 66mm

Maximum power: 90 horsepower @ 7500 rpm

Maximum torque: 70 ft-lbs @ 5000 rpm

Compression ratio: 12:1

Valvetrain: DOHC w/ hydraulic self-adjusting lifters, variable intake cam timing; 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid

Lubrication: Semi-dry sump

Exhaust: 2-1-2 w/ in-header catalyst

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist-and-slipper functions

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Chassis: Stressed engine w/ trellis frame

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve 41mm fork; 4.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable emulsion shocks; 3 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum; satin black

Front wheel: 19 x 2.5

Rear wheel: 16 x 4.25

Tires: Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D401

Front tire: 100/90 x 19

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brakes: 320mm floating disc w/ 4-piston Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 260mm floating disc w/ single-piston Brembo caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 61.3 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Fork angle: 28 degrees

Trail: 5.4 inches

Seat height: 27.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.1 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 52 mpg

Curb weight: 481 pounds

Colors: Vivid Black; Redline Red (+$450)

2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Price: $13,499 MSRP (plus $500 Surcharge)