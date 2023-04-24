2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Review [11 Fast Facts]

The new 2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a $3999 shot across the bow of competitors offering affordable urban transportation. The Hunter is the third model in Royal Enfield’s 350 range, joining the Meteor cruiser and the 1950s-styled Classic. The new Hunter brings a touch of styling modernity to the tradition-infused India-based brand. We took to the busy streets of San Diego to find out how slick it is in the city, and even ventured out into the nearby hinterlands to carve up some canyons.
- Small displacement motorcycles are a fun way to traverse cityscapes, and the torquey Hunter adds power to the equation. With a price under $4k, you expect to be riding a 125cc motorcycle. Eighth-liter motors put freeways off limits, and you have to be hard on the throttle at every stoplight to avoid getting overrun by Teslas. The Hunter’s 20 ft-lbs of torque at an easily attained 4000 rpm moves the 400-pound motorcycle along nicely on city streets, thanks to a smooth throttle response. The broad powerband means the 350cc motor can get by ably with a five-speed transmission.
- Twenty horses are available at 6100 rpm, giving you a fighting chance on freeways. Top speed on the SOHC air-cooled Hunter 350 is around 80 mph, depending on conditions, with sluggish acceleration above 65 mph. If you’re thinking a sixth speed would help on the freeway, it won’t unless it’s downhill. Often, you’ll find yourself in fourth gear to get the highest speed possible, as the motor won’t pull fifth in a stiff wind or on uphills.
- The 2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 loves moving through surface-street traffic. Royal Enfield gave the Hunter 350 a new, lighter frame with a wheelbase about an inch shorter than its siblings. The rake and trail are tucked in, with some credit going to the Hunter-exclusive pair of 17-inch wheels. This makes it easy to direct the Hunter 350 wherever you want.
- The fully upright standard-style ergonomics encourage active riding, such as going for that slot between a couple of cars. The handlebar is reasonably narrow, and the mirrors are unobtrusive, so filtering and lane splitting are natural behaviors for the Hunter. The seat height is a friendly 31.1 inches, and it’s comfortable for long stints. Royal Enfield calls the Hunter a “big-city motorcycle” for a reason.
- The fixed-damping suspension does a decent job of knocking the edge off rough urban roads. While no one will describe the no-name suspension as plush, in most cases, it prevents pothole-induced jolts from sharply making their way to the rider. The suspension settings are firm enough to prevent g-outs on drainage dips on city streets.
- In-town cornering is sure, with the Ceat Zoom XL tires providing reliable traction. Although this is a lower-spec tire than on the Classic and Meteor 350s, these Ceat tires work fine. If you decide you want premium rubber, the 17-inch wheels mean you have plenty of options. Heck, you can fit a pair of Dunlop Sportmax Q5s on the Hunter, if you like.
- Just as the power delivery is gentle, so are the brakes. Newer riders, which will make up a large part of the 2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 constituency, don’t need touchy brakes. The ByBre calipers are very forgiving around town. Unusually, the rear brake is the strong suit for slowing down. The huge 270mm rear disc is much stronger than the 300mm front, though still easily modulated. Dual-channel ABS is standard and unobtrusive.
- The switch gear and controls are simple and effective. The start switch does double-duty as the killswitch on the right handlebar, and the red color differentiates itself visibly from an identically shaped black switch for the lighting on the left bar. Unlike some crowded switchgear, you’ll never confuse the horn button and the turn indicator switch, as the switch is large and nicely separated from the button. The hand levers work well, though the unusual routing of the clutch lever makes it stiffer than it should be—a small chink in the all-day urban ride armor. You can’t adjust the distance of the brake lever to the grip, so smaller hands might object. The shift lever and brake pedal are where you want them to be.
- If you feel like hitting the twisties, don’t be in a hurry. While the 2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350’s handling is impressive and the tires grippy, the motor is slow at rural speeds. Further, the front brake won’t save you if you cook a corner, but the rear brake will—get used to that. To successfully ride the Hunter with your friends in the canyons, you will quickly learn the importance of corner speed. Cut-and-thrust is a winning strategy that only works on bikes with snappier motors and aggressive brakes. Try to accelerate hard out of a tight corner, and you’ll hit the rev limiter long before you expect. However, if you’re not looking to make time and prefer a fun ride through the hinterlands, the Hunter 350 is happy to oblige.
- The fit-and-finish is impressive. The paint is fantastic, the tank is beautifully sculpted, and the graphics are appealingly imaginative and contemporary. The exhaust is well done, and the abbreviated length of the muffler updates the Hunter’s look. There are still fork gaiters, twin shocks, and lots of round (lighting, mirrors, clock). The analog-style speedo is easy to read, though there’s no tach—we wouldn’t turn down a shift light. The counterbalanced single doesn’t vibrate intrusively, even at the maximum permitted rpm.
- Royal Enfield set out to build a great city bike at an amazing price, and the designers in England and India did just that. At $3999, the 2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is almost an impulse purchase. It is a motorcycle that is an enjoyable ride, and the updated styling gets warranted attention from passersby. Whether you’re new to motorcycling or an old hand, the Hunter is a good time within the city limits, thanks to its commitment to fun, style, and simplicity.
Photography by Brandon Bunch, Josh Shipps, and Don Williams
RIDING STYLE
- Helmet: HJC i10
- Audio: Syphon SoundPro
- Sunglasses: Wiley X WX Grid
- Jacket: 509 @One
- Jacket armor: Forcefield Isolator 2
- Gloves: Joe Rocket Cafe Racer
- Jeans: Roadskin Taranis Elite
- Boots: Joe Rocket Outbreak
2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Vertical single
- Displacement: 349cc
- Bore x stroke: 72 x 85.8mm
- Maximum power: 20 horsepower @ 6100 rpm
- Maximum torque: 20 ft-lbs @ 4000 rpm
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves
- Fueling: EFI
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Twin downtube spine frame w/ engine as a stressed member
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable twin-tube emulsion shock; 4.8 inches
- Wheels: 10-spoke aluminum
- Tires: Ceat Zoom XL
- Front tire: 110/80 x 17
- Rear tire: 140/70 x 17
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 2-piston floating ByBre caliper
- Rear brake: 270mm disc w/ single-piston floating ByBre caliper
- ABS: Dual-channel standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 53.9 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 3.7 inches
- Seat height: 31.1 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
- Curb weight: 400 pounds
COLORS
- Dapper White
- Dapper Ash
- Dapper Grey
- Rebel Black (+$200)
- Rebel Blue (+$200)
- Rebel Red (+$200)
2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price: $3999 MSRP