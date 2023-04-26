2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Revealed [First Look]

The 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide will go down in The Motor Company’s history as yet another turning point in the touring segment. It features a new iteration of the iconic batwing fairing, along with an updated motor. Although details are intentionally sparse prior to the official June 7 unveiling, everything about the new Street Glide indicated a goal of higher performance and a more modern presentation.

Powering the 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide is a Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 engine. In addition to pumping up with displacement to 121 cubic inches, the heads will have variable valve timing. “121” is emblazoned on a new air filter cover. A radiator mounted low between the downtubes indicates either oil-cooling or a Twin-Cooled design.

The new batwing fairing is more aerodynamic, and has integrated sleek LED turn signals. The flared windshield surrounds a headlight with an entirely new shape. Additionally, there will be a new infotainment system, with speakers integrated into the lids of the side cases.

Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design and Creative Director Brad Richards says the new CVO Street Glide has “a cohesive and dynamic flow from the front fender to the saddlebags” and has “a greater degree of visual change than any generation prior.” Richards also calls the bike a “revolutionary take on the historical art of evolution,” adding that this Street Glide is “meant to instill a sense of timeless desire.”

The fork is an inverted design, and braking is handled by a pair of radially mounted Brembo calipers. The wire-spoked wheels preserve the mounting of tubeless tires.

Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson Jochen Zeitz says, “We are ushering in a new era of innovation, design, engineering, and technology, while expanding the definition of Harley-Davidson CVO and taking the Grand American Touring experience to another level.

There will be two paint/finish options, though we can’t tell you what they are. Also, no price for the 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide has been set.