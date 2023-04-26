2023 Nashville Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks [11 Fast Facts]

Motos and Friends is brought to you by the new Schuberth E2 helmet. The Schuberth E2 is endless adventure!

Whether you follow the Mission Foods King of the Baggers Moto America race series, you have to admit that the performance extracted from the Indian and Harley-Davidson heavyweight machines is astounding. Nic de Sena recently had the opportunity to chat with the race team and ride the Indian Challenger campaigned by Tyler O’Hara and Jeremy McWilliams. The bike is clearly not for the faint of heart!

In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams has a fascinating chat with Paul d’Orleans, also known as “The Vintagent”. Started by Paul back in 2006, the website quickly became incredibly popular for those with an interest in older two-wheeled motorcycles. A world-renowned authority on vintage machines, Paul is a judge at many classic events and shows, including the Quail Motorcycle Gathering.

So, from all of us here at Motos and Friends—we hope you enjoy this episode!

