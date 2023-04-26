2023 Nashville Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks [11 Fast Facts]

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series is in its home stretch. The Nashville Supercross on Saturday marks the first of the final three rounds. Going into Tennessee, Eli Tomac has an 11-point lead over Cooper Webb, who is 10 points ahead of Chase Sexton. It’s nitty-gritty time in your RMFantasySX.com leagues, so we have our 2023 Nashville Supercross Fantasy tips and picks for you.
- The weather in Nashville will be good on Saturday, avoiding the Main Event mudfest that defined East Rutherford last week. Racing starts at 3 p.m. Eastern Time under predicted cloudy skies at temperatures in the mid-70s. Don’t miss our track maps at the bottom of the story, featuring five angles.
- The top five are firmly established. The same five riders have taken 24 of the 25 top-five spots in the last five races. So, we’re looking at Tomac, Webb, Sexton, Justin Barcia, and Ken Roczen. New dad Jason Anderson seems to have disappeared from contention, going 10-21-12 in the last three rounds.
- Only one rider has been on the podium at the last three rounds—Justin Barcia. Roczen, Sexton, and Tomac have been on the podium twice, and Webb has not been there since round 11 in Seattle.
- This column is all about trends, and Supercross is trending Barcia. Barcia is on a stunning 4-2-4-3-3-2-1 run. To avoid being mathematically eliminated from the championship, Barcia can’t lose more than one point in the standings to Tomac. Look for Barcia to go all in again, and win his second Main Event in a row.
- Chase Sexton put on a show under the sun in Atlanta, taking his third win of the year. Sexton is a long shot in the series, but still in it. Although he certainly could win in Nashville, look for Sexton to focus on keeping it on two wheels, especially if Tomac and Webb are behind him. Sexton gets the P2 call.
- With two P3 finishes in a row, Roczen looks solid for P3. One of those P3s was in the Atlanta daylight, which seems to work to Roczen’s advantage. Like Barcia, the last third of the season agrees with Roczen.
- Eli Tomac will settle for P4, as his main concern is stretching his lead. Tomac knows that if he goes down, he will let Webb and Sexton close in on him. Count on his full attention to be on Webb’s position on the track. If Webb continues to struggle, Tomac will have no reason to challenge the three riders with hot hands right now.
- You have to wonder if something is bothering Cooper Webb, as he’s on a 4-4-5 run. Impressively, Webb is the only rider to be in the top five at all 14 rounds. Usually, with a record like that, we’d be talking about his lead in the series. Instead, Webb is in an 11-point hole with seemingly no way of digging out, having finished behind Tomac in the last four rounds. Regardless, Webb is still a solid top-five pick, so I have him down for P5.
- The Wild Card is P13—good luck! Down that far in the order, you can throw out the mud race, as those guys are generally just trying to survive. There are plenty of good choices, leaving out the East Rutherford results—Shane McElrath (13-12), Benny Bloss (14-13), Kyle Chisholm (11-14), and Josh Hill (15-11). Bloss was P13 in the Georgia sun two weeks ago, so I’ll make him my Wild Card at the Nashville Supercross.
- I’m still inside the top 30-percent, which is not as good as I like, but not as bad as it could be. I’m still doing a terrible job with the Wild Card, having hit it just once in 14 rounds. Regardless, I have high hopes for a strong finish.
- Check out our 2023 Supercross Television schedule so you don’t miss a gate drop. For your friends without Peacock, NBC has a pleasant surprise for them for the 2023 Nashville Supercross!
tl;dr 2023 Nashville Supercross Fantasy Picks
- Justin Barcia
- Chase Sexton
- Ken Roczen
- Eli Tomac
- Cooper Webb
Wild Card P14: Benny Bloss
Exclusive photography by Tyler Maillet / AJAK Photos
2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 14 of 17 rounds)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 315 points (7 wins, 10 podiums, 12 T5)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 304 points (2W, 9P, 14 top fives)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 294 (3W, 10P, 13 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 265 (1W, 6P, 8 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 259 (1W, 4P, 10 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 225 (2P, 8 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 213 (1P, 4 T5)
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 155
- Justin Hill, KTM, 154
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 150
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 149
- Colt Nichols, Honda, 120
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 114
- Josh Hill, KTM, 103
- Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 91
- Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 85
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 76
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 74
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 70
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 66
- Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 63
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 56 (2 T5)
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 54
- Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki, 49
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 39
- RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna, 15
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15
- John Short, Kawasaki, 12
- Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11
- Chase Marquier, Kawasaki, 11
- Cole Seely, Honda, 7
- Tristan Lane, GasGas, 3
- Jared Lesher, Yamaha, 3
- Anthony Rodriguez, Honda, 3
- Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 3
- Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 2
- Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2
- Devin Simonson, Kawasaki, 1
2023 Nashville Supercross Track Maps