2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide First Look [All-New]

The stunning all-new 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide is being teased by The Motor Company. While we don’t have specs or many details, there’s still plenty to look at and talk about. We’ll also hear from Harley-Davidson executives about this revolutionary new Custom Vehicle Operations motorcycle, released jointly with the 2023 CVO Street Glide.

The 2023 CVO Road Glide gets a completely reworked fairing. While still a frame-mounted shark-nosed design, it looks much more aerodynamic, giving the new Road Glide a purposeful countenance. The now-single headlight is an impressively wide LED design with integrated turn indicators and air-directing louvers on the side. The windscreen is swept back and right above the Splitstream vent.

“These all-new and unquestionably Harley-Davidson designs bring a cohesive and dynamic flow from the front fenders to the saddlebags,” Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design and Creative Director Brad Richards says. “Achieving a greater degree of visual change than any generation prior, the design of these CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide models are revolutionary takes on the historical art of evolution. Like all Harley-Davidson motorcycles, these new models are meant to instill a sense of timeless desire.”

The front end is all-new. Take a look at the wire-spoked wheel that retains tubeless status. The discs get radially mounted Brembo calipers that wouldn’t look out of place on a superbike. The inverted fork is also new, adding more performance credibility to the design.

Moving onto the motor is not disappointing. The 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide is powered by a new Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121. It should be a ripper with prodigious displacement and variable valve timing for more power across the rev range. Cooling is provided by a radiator between the frame downtubes. We don’t know if this is an oil cooler or if the motor is a Twin-Cooled configuration.

If you like to play tunes while you ride, the 2023 CVO Road Glide has an all-new infotainment system driving speakers mounted in the lids of the side cases. There will be two paint/finish options, though we’re only seeing one at this time. You can’t miss the 121 branding on the new air filter cover.

“With the introduction of the all-new CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide, we’ve completely reimagined two of Harley-Davidson’s most iconic motorcycles and redefined the boundaries of CVO in the process,” Harley-Davidson Chairman, President and CEO Jochen Zeitz proclaimed. “By rethinking these two models from the ground up, we are ushering in a new era of innovation, design, engineering, and technology, while expanding the definition of Harley-Davidson CVO and taking the Grand American Touring experience to another level.”

More details will be released on June 7, so be patient about prices and specs for the 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide.