2023 Yamaha MT-07 Buyer’s Guide [Price, Colors, Specs]

Yamaha’s popular midsize parallel-twin sportbike is back with upgrades. The 2023 Yamaha MT-07 features a new TFT display and prewiring for a quickshifter—a $200 accessory. The five-inch TFT display can be connected to your Android or iOS smartphone via Bluetooth using the Y-Connect app. The three color choices—Cyan Storm, Team Yamaha Blue, and Matte Raven Black—are back from last year.

The Yamaha MT-07 has been a favorite among upright sportbike fans thanks to its muscular CP2 motor, which uses an uneven firing pattern to mimic a V-twin feel and offer tractable power. It’s a welcoming motorcycle for riders new to the sportbike genre thanks to predictable handling and power delivery, plus a manageable 31.7-inch seat height and 406-pound curb weight.

The KYB suspension offers minimal damping adjustments—only the shock’s rebound is adjustable, and the fork has no adjustments. Rather than a stiff hypersport setup, the 2023 Yamaha MT-07 suspension works well for riders who use it as a city bike, and a canyon carver. Twin 298mm discs with traditionally mounted four-piston calipers slow things down; ABS is standard. Michelin Road 5 tires provide good traction for those looking to carve corners. We learned all this during our last test of the Yamaha MT-07.

2023 Yamaha MT-07 Specs

ENGINE

Type: CP2 parallel twin

Displacement: 689cc

Bore x stroke: 80.0 x 68.6mm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Web multiplate

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Cantilevered rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

Tires: Michelin Road 5

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 298mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.1 inches

Rake: 24.8 degrees

Trail: 3.5 inches

Seat height: 31.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 58 mpg

Curb weight: 406 pounds

COLORS

Cyan Storm

Team Yamaha Blue

Matte Raven Black

2023 Yamaha MT-07 Price: $8199 MSRP

2023 Yamaha MT-07 Buyer’s Guide Photo Gallery