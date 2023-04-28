2023 Yamaha MT-07 Buyer’s Guide [Price, Colors, Specs]

Yamaha’s popular midsize parallel-twin sportbike is back with upgrades. The 2023 Yamaha MT-07 features a new TFT display and prewiring for a quickshifter—a $200 accessory. The five-inch TFT display can be connected to your Android or iOS smartphone via Bluetooth using the Y-Connect app. The three color choices—Cyan Storm, Team Yamaha Blue, and Matte Raven Black—are back from last year.
The Yamaha MT-07 has been a favorite among upright sportbike fans thanks to its muscular CP2 motor, which uses an uneven firing pattern to mimic a V-twin feel and offer tractable power. It’s a welcoming motorcycle for riders new to the sportbike genre thanks to predictable handling and power delivery, plus a manageable 31.7-inch seat height and 406-pound curb weight.
The KYB suspension offers minimal damping adjustments—only the shock’s rebound is adjustable, and the fork has no adjustments. Rather than a stiff hypersport setup, the 2023 Yamaha MT-07 suspension works well for riders who use it as a city bike, and a canyon carver. Twin 298mm discs with traditionally mounted four-piston calipers slow things down; ABS is standard. Michelin Road 5 tires provide good traction for those looking to carve corners. We learned all this during our last test of the Yamaha MT-07.
2023 Yamaha MT-07 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: CP2 parallel twin
- Displacement: 689cc
- Bore x stroke: 80.0 x 68.6mm
- Compression ratio: 11.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Web multiplate
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Cantilevered rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
- Tires: Michelin Road 5
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 298mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.1 inches
- Rake: 24.8 degrees
- Trail: 3.5 inches
- Seat height: 31.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 58 mpg
- Curb weight: 406 pounds
COLORS
- Cyan Storm
- Team Yamaha Blue
- Matte Raven Black
2023 Yamaha MT-07 Price: $8199 MSRP