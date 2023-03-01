Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 135ci Stage IV Performance Crate Engine First Look

Inspired by the motors built for the MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers Championship Series, the new Screamin’ Eagle 135ci Stage IV Performance Crate Engine is here. Built by Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations, it packs some serious performance numbers. While we’re impressed by the performance of the Milwaukee-Eight 117, this Screaming Eagle 135 absolutely crushes it. Get ready for 143 ft-lbs of torque at the rear wheel at 3500 rpm, and 130 horsepower at 5500 rpm, also measured at the rear wheel. That’s a 28 percent torque peak increase over the 117, and a 41 percent horsepower boost.
Let’s go over what you get with the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 135ci Stage IV Performance Crate Engine, starting from the beginning of the combustion process:
- A CNC-machined intake manifold
- A 68mm throttle body
- High-capacity 6.8 gram/second fuel injectors
- Screamin’ Eagle Extreme CNC-ported cylinder heads
- A high-lift SE8-517 cam
- High-performance cam bearing
- High-performance tappets
- High-performance valve springs
- Screamin’ Eagle Pro Billet Cam Plate and Oil Pump
- High-compression 10:7:1 forged pistons
- Steel cylinders measuring 4.31 inches
- A 4.65-inch flywheel
The Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 135ci Stage IV Performance Crate Engine has a list price of $8000. It is a bolt-on design for 2021-and-newer Harley-Davidson Touring chassis models—sorry, Softail and Trike owners.
Two versions of the crate motor are offered—one for the Touring models with an air-/oil-cooled Milwaukee-Eight engine
, and another for the Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight powerplants. If you have a California model, you are out of luck—this is a 49-state build.You can have the 2212cc Harely-Davidson
crate engine finished in Chrome or Black, and 135 Stage IV badging on the timer cover and cylinder heads is standard. If you have a dealer do the installation, you get a two-year warranty.
The kit still requires some additional parts. You’ll need a new Head Pipe, and a Screamin’ Eagle Pro Street Tuner must do an EMC recalibration to keep the motor emissions-compliant. Air-/oil-cooled motor, you’ll need either an Oil Cooler Fan Assist or a Fan for Factory Oil Cooler. You won’t need engine-mount relocation or any fabrication.For those who want the absolute peak performance from the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 135ci Stage IV Performance Crate Engine, The Motor Company recommends getting a Screamin’ Eagle Ventilator Extreme Air Cleaner and Screamin’ Eagle Street Cannon Mufflers.