Inspired by the motors built for the MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers Championship Series, the new Screamin’ Eagle 135ci Stage IV Performance Crate Engine is here. Built by Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations, it packs some serious performance numbers. While we’re impressed by the performance of the Milwaukee-Eight 117, this Screaming Eagle 135 absolutely crushes it. Get ready for 143 ft-lbs of torque at the rear wheel at 3500 rpm, and 130 horsepower at 5500 rpm, also measured at the rear wheel. That’s a 28 percent torque peak increase over the 117, and a 41 percent horsepower boost.

Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 135ci Stage IV Performance Crate Engine First Look Dyno Chart

Let’s go over what you get with the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 135ci Stage IV Performance Crate Engine, starting from the beginning of the combustion process:

  • A CNC-machined intake manifold

  • A 68mm throttle body

  • High-capacity 6.8 gram/second fuel injectors

  • Screamin’ Eagle Extreme CNC-ported cylinder heads

  • A high-lift SE8-517 cam

  • High-performance cam bearing

  • High-performance tappets

  • High-performance valve springs

  • Screamin’ Eagle Pro Billet Cam Plate and Oil Pump

  • High-compression 10:7:1 forged pistons

  • Steel cylinders measuring 4.31 inches

  • A 4.65-inch flywheel

The Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 135ci Stage IV Performance Crate Engine has a list price of $8000. It is a bolt-on design for 2021-and-newer Harley-Davidson Touring chassis models—sorry, Softail and Trike owners.

Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 135ci Stage IV Performance Crate Engine: Price

Two versions of the crate motor are offered—one for the Touring models with an air-/oil-cooled Milwaukee-Eight engine, and another for the Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight powerplants. If you have a California model, you are out of luck—this is a 49-state build.

You can have the 2212cc Harely-Davidson crate engine finished in Chrome or Black, and 135 Stage IV badging on the timer cover and cylinder heads is standard. If you have a dealer do the installation, you get a two-year warranty.

The kit still requires some additional parts. You’ll need a new Head Pipe, and a Screamin’ Eagle Pro Street Tuner must do an EMC recalibration to keep the motor emissions-compliant. Air-/oil-cooled motor, you’ll need either an Oil Cooler Fan Assist or a Fan for Factory Oil Cooler. You won’t need engine-mount relocation or any fabrication.

For those who want the absolute peak performance from the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 135ci Stage IV Performance Crate Engine, The Motor Company recommends getting a Screamin’ Eagle Ventilator Extreme Air Cleaner and Screamin’ Eagle Street Cannon Mufflers.

