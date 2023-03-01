2023 Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition First Look [12 Fast Facts]

Those seeking adventure straight from the dealership floor will want to peek at the new 2023 Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition. Based on the Norden 901, the Expedition badging combines longer-travel suspension and a centerstand with travel-oriented features, including luggage and a tall touring windshield, plus heated grips and seat. All these features help riders on extended adventures.The 2023 Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition joins the burgeoning middleweight ADV ranks and comes in at $15,799—$1300 over the base Norden 901. Adding all the aforementioned bits of kit would rack up a heftier bill, but there’s still more to explore. For that, we’ll get into the Fast Facts.
Touring features underline the Expedition’s potential. A taller windscreen doesn’t simply change the looks of the Norden Expedition—it should offer additional wind protection compared to the abbreviated variant on the base bike. In addition, formerly accessory heated grips and seat are fitted as standard. Lastly, the centerstand will be handy when performing routine maintenance or field repairs on those extended rides.
Soft luggage is part of the package. The soft panniers with a 36-liter carrying capacity (18 liters per side) drive the touring point home. The soft luggage utilizes a tubular steel carrier system. The bags are waterproof, which is always appreciated whether tackling the daily commute or during your next adventure.
The low-slung 5.0-gallon fuel tank is a welcome touring addition. During our test of the 2022 Husqvarna Norden 901, we were able to manage 44 mpg while hitting varied terrain. That would net around 220 miles out of a single tank, which is a little less than the 248-mile range Husqvarna claimed, but as we know, mpg is dictated by who and where the grip is being twisted.
A beefy skid plate is part of the deal. Husqvarna added a hefty skid plate made of 4mm-thick aluminum to protect the underbelly of the Expedition to a far greater degree than what the Norden 901 offers. While it adds weight, it’s a wise addition for any rider exploring terrain off the beaten path.
More stuff does mean more weight. The Expedition adds a lot to this middleweight ADV, and the only downside is that it’s packed on 23 pounds in the process, bringing the wet weight up to 503 pounds. Realistically, that’s what you can expect when adding luggage and accompanying brackets, a centerstand, and a heated seat while maintaining the ample five-gallon fuel supply.
The 899cc parallel-twin engine returns. The lovely mill is derived from the KTM 890 Adventure platform and has proven itself as a peppy engine with plenty of power on tap. The Norden 901 Expedition doesn’t bring any engine updates to the table, reflected in the exact same peak figures of 105 horsepower at 8000 rpm and 74 ft-lbs of torque. The PASC slip-and-assist clutch is still in play, as is the up/down quickshifter.
Top-notch fully adjustable WP Xplor suspension is a worthy upgrade. The big news for off-road adventurers is that the KTM 890 Adventure R’s lauded WP Xplor suspension is bolted onto the Norden 901 Expedition. As such, suspension travel is increased to 9.4 inches at each end. Plus, the fork tube diameter increases from 43mm to 48mm. The Xplor shock is fully adjustable, including high- and low-speed compression damping. Those are healthy performance bumps over the base Norden’s WP Apex suspenders. Naturally, because the Expedition rides higher, it achieves over an inch-and-a-half of additional ground clearance. No changes come to the proven steel-trellis frame or aluminum swingarm.
Tubeless spoked 21- and 18-inch wheels are meant to tackle off-road terrain. Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires are standard fitment, selected for their street and off-road balance.
Four selectable ride modes are standard. The preset Rain, Street, and Off-Road modes return to the fold, while customizable Explorer mode has become standard on the Expedition.
IMU-supported electronics return. Cornering ABS, adjustable traction control, off-road ABS, cruise control, and engine braking management are standard.
A GPS mount is part of the deal, and you can use turn-by-turn navigation from the TFT Dash. Those who rely on stand-alone navigation units will have a good place to mount them. Luckily, Bluetooth connectivity is now standard, allowing most smartphones to be paired to the dash, unlocking turn-by-turn navigation, phone calls, music access, and more. The required Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app is available for iOS and Android devices.
The 2023 Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition arrives at Husky dealers this month. Husqvarna wanted to tease out more off-road and touring potential from its middleweight ADV steed, and the updates represent a solid value for those looking to put it to use on the trail. As far as colors go, you’ll get some jazzed-up graphics on the tank.
New Suzuki V-Strom 800DE + Cat MacLeod of Leod Escapes
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
In our first segment, Editor Don Williams has just returned from Sardinia, Italy, where he was riding the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE. This is the all new, upper-middleweight ADV machine that features—among many other things—the new Suzuki 775cc parallel-twin motor. This highly anticipated motorcycle from the big S has a lot of depth to talk about, and Don reviews the bike completely, giving us his impressions both off-pavement and on.
================
================
Cat MacLeod, owner of Leod Escapes, gets to chat with Associate Editor Teejay Adams in our second segment. If you Google ‘hedonism’, it doesn’t actually mention Leod Escapes, but judging by Cat’s description of some of his magical MotoGP track-riding tours and associated antics, Google really should include it. Can you think of any better way to spend two weeks than three days of riding a legendary MotoGP circuit, while being coached by World Superbike legend Troy Corser—and then getting to tour the local spectacular area, all the while, staying in upscale hotels and eating the best food?
Cat is a great story-teller and he doesn’t hold back. Fair warning: you probably should not have kids under 13 listening to this segment, so please be aware of that.
As motorcycle people we’re often accused of being ‘crazy’. I say: fair enough, we probably are. So have a listen to Cat Macleod, and go book yourself the trip of a lifetime. And no, we don’t get paid anything to say that.