2023 Yamaha MT-03 Buyer’s Guide [Price, Specs, Photos, Colors]

Welcoming new riders to the fold, the 2023 Yamaha MT-03 is a friendly twin-cylinder upright sportbike ready for urban, commuting, and twisty duty—a city-focused version of the YZF-R3
supersport. Weighing in at 373 pounds with the generous 3.7-gallon fuel tank topped off, a 30.7-inch seat height, and intuitive ergonomics, the MT-03 is an unintimidating ride.
The liquid-cooled DOHC 321cc twin from Yamaha
is high-tech, with advanced features including offset cylinders and carburized connecting rods, along with fuel injection, a counterbalancer, and forged aluminum pistons. As part of the Masters of Torque lineup, the diminutive MT-03 has plenty of low-end grunt to deal with city traffic, plus enough top-end power to tackle freeway commutes successfully.
The chassis features an inverted KYB fork, along with a shock that has seven-position spring preload adjustment. Standard ABS enhances the disc braking.Put it all together, and you have a motorcycle that new riders will love, and experienced riders can still have fun flogging—we did when we tested the MT-03
. The price for the 2023 Yamaha MT-03 remains below $5k, and frugality is boosted by 56 mpg fuel consumption.2023 Yamaha MT-03 SpecificationsENGINE
CHASSIS
- Engine: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 321cc
- Bore x stroke: 68.0 x 44.1mm
- Compression ratio: 11.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ dual 32mm Mikuni throttle bodies
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Final drive: Chain
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Frame: Steel diamond
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB inverted 37mm fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.9 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front: 17 x 2.75
- Rear: 17 x 4.00
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300
- Front tire: 110/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 140/70 x 17
- Front brake: 298mm floating disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc
- ABS: Standard
2023 Yamaha MT-03 Price: $4999 MSRP
- Wheelbase: 54.3 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 3.7 inches
- Seat height: 30.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 56 mpg
- Curb weight: 373 pounds
- Colors: Cyan Storm; Matte Stealth Black; Team Yamaha Blue
2023 Yamaha MT-03 Photo Gallery