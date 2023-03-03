2023 Yamaha MT-03 Buyer’s Guide [Price, Specs, Photos, Colors]

2023 Yamaha MT-03: Specs and ride review

Welcoming new riders to the fold, the 2023 Yamaha MT-03 is a friendly twin-cylinder upright sportbike ready for urban, commuting, and twisty duty—a city-focused version of the YZF-R3 supersport. Weighing in at 373 pounds with the generous 3.7-gallon fuel tank topped off, a 30.7-inch seat height, and intuitive ergonomics, the MT-03 is an unintimidating ride.

2023 Yamaha MT-03: Price and MSRP

The liquid-cooled DOHC 321cc twin from Yamaha is high-tech, with advanced features including offset cylinders and carburized connecting rods, along with fuel injection, a counterbalancer, and forged aluminum pistons. As part of the Masters of Torque lineup, the diminutive MT-03 has plenty of low-end grunt to deal with city traffic, plus enough top-end power to tackle freeway commutes successfully.

2023 Yamaha MT-03 For Sale

The chassis features an inverted KYB fork, along with a shock that has seven-position spring preload adjustment. Standard ABS enhances the disc braking.

Put it all together, and you have a motorcycle that new riders will love, and experienced riders can still have fun flogging—we did when we tested the MT-03. The price for the 2023 Yamaha MT-03 remains below $5k, and frugality is boosted by 56 mpg fuel consumption.

2023 Yamaha MT-03 Specifications

ENGINE

  • Engine: Parallel twin

  • Displacement: 321cc

  • Bore x stroke: 68.0 x 44.1mm

  • Compression ratio: 11.2:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc

  • Fueling: EFI w/ dual 32mm Mikuni throttle bodies

  • Cooling: Liquid

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multiplate

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS 

  • Frame: Steel diamond

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB inverted 37mm fork; 5.1 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.9 inches

  • Wheels: Cast aluminum

  • Front: 17 x 2.75

  • Rear: 17 x 4.00

  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300

  • Front tire: 110/70 x 17

  • Rear tire: 140/70 x 17

  • Front brake: 298mm floating disc w/ 4-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 220mm disc

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 54.3 inches

  • Rake: 25 degrees

  • Trail: 3.7 inches

  • Seat height: 30.7 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

  • Estimated fuel consumption: 56 mpg

  • Curb weight: 373 pounds

  • Colors: Cyan Storm; Matte Stealth Black; Team Yamaha Blue

2023 Yamaha MT-03 Price: $4999 MSRP

2023 Yamaha MT-03 Photo Gallery

