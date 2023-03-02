2023 Honda CRF300LS First Look [7 Fast Facts + 15 Photos]

- The 2023 Honda CRF300LS has a seat height two inches lower than the standard CRF300L. The 32.7-inch seat height is the same as the Kawasaki KLX230 S—the low version of its KLX230 dual sport bike. The CRF300LS’s seat height is the same as the Honda CB1000R and a hair shorter than Honda’s CB500X adventure bike.
- The suspension was shortened to lower the seat height. The CRF300LS’s non-adjustable fork has 0.9 inches less travel than the standard CRF300L, and the rear-wheel travel is reduced by 1.2 inches.
- The chassis is adjusted so the CRF300LS retains the same rake and trail as the L, though the LS’s wheelbase is reduced by a half-inch. Another change is that the LS has 1.6 inches less ground clearance.
- The curb weight of the CRF300LS is the same as the CRF300L ABS—311 pounds.
- ABS is standard on the LS. Rear-wheel ABS can be turned off for riding off the pavement, just as on the ABS version of the L. There is no ABS-free edition of the LS.
- The motor and wheels of the CRF300LS are the same as the L versions.
- The list price of the 2023 Honda CRF300LS is identical to the L ABS—$5699. The CRF300LS has a Swift Gray color to differentiate it when you see it in Honda dealerships in April.
- Type: Single-cylinder
- Displacement: 286cc
- Bore and stroke: 76 x 63 mm
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist-and-slip functions
- Final drive: 520 O-ring chain
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm fork; 9.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted non-adjustable shock; 9 inches
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21; IRC Trails GP-21F
- Rear tire: 120/80 x 18; IRC Trails GP-22R
- Front brake: 256mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard; rear-wheel defeatable
- Wheelbase: 56.7 inches
- Rake: 27.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 32.7 inches
- Ground clearance: 9.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.1 gallons
- Color: Swift Gray
- Curb weight: 311 pounds