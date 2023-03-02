2023 Daytona Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks [8 Fast Facts]

Don Williams
The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series marches toward the halfway point with the Daytona Beach round at Daytona International Speedway. Ricky Carmichael designed the Daytona course again, so you know it will challenge the riders with different kinds of dirt, including a long sand section. The weather will be great—no rain likely, with temperatures in the 70s when the first gate drops on Saturday. So, let’s see if we can nail down the top 5 for RMFantasySX.com fantasy supercross players.

2023 Daytona Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

  1. With six wins in the last seven years, Eli Tomac is the King of Daytona. Tomac also has won more than half the rounds this year. Pick anyone other than Tomac to win at your RMFantasySX results’ peril.

2023 Daytona Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Cooper Webb
Cooper Webb leading Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton

  1. Cooper Webb is on a 1-2-1 run, so put him down for P2. While Webb doesn’t have the sheer speed of Tomac or Chase Sexton, Webb is always there at the end of the Main Event. Daytona is a tough race, and that will benefit Webb. If he manages to beat Tomac, don’t be shocked.

2023 Daytona Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton

  1. Chase Sexton is the most consistent rider in the field. Sexton has finished in the top five at every race, and has a five-round run of podiums. Sexton is arguably the fastest rider on the track. However, he makes mistakes that have cost him multiple wins. Still, Sexton has made it to the podium in six of seven rounds—more than anyone else. I slot him for P3, even though he is clearly capable of winning.

Jason Anderson

  1. Just as Chase Sexton is hard to predict, so is Jason Anderson. Given his speed, it’s shocking that Anderson has just two podiums in 2023. Regardless, his four top-five finishes in the last five rounds make Anderson a strong pick as a top-five finisher. If he doesn’t make any errors, you could see him on the podium. I’m going with P4 for Anderson.

Aaron Plessinger

  1. The battle for my P5 is between Aaron Plessinger and Ken Roczen. While Roczen has five podiums this year, he has been well outside the top five in two of the last four races. The Daytona course is demanding, which doesn’t work in Roczen’s favor. Although Plessinger dropped to P6 last week in Arlington, he had a run of three top-five finishes before that. Look for Plessinger to rebound for P5 at Daytona.

  1. There are five viable choices for the P10 Wild Card— Justin Cooper, Justin Hill, Colt Nichols, and Dean Wilson. Cooper has gone 7-7-10-9, so he’s right in there. Justin Hill is on a 13-14-10 run, positioning himself as a legit top-10 threat. After his P6 debut, Nichols has been in the P10 neighborhood every race, going 12-12-13-11-9-14. While Wilson hasn’t cracked the top 10 in 2023, he has been close. Wilson’s 12-11 finishes at the last two rounds put him in P10 contention. None of the four riders stand out as a prohibitive favorite for P10, so you’re also free to gamble on Joey Savatgy’s injured wrist, as his 10-10-10-9-9-8 history before the tweak last week. Hail Mary choices include Josh Hill (14-13-3), Benny Bloss (16-17-12), and Christian Craig (13-11-11-11-10-7-8). I’m picking Wilson and crossing my fingers. I haven’t hit a Wild Card yet this year—I’m due.

  1. I’ve been doing pretty good at picking who is in the top five, but not so good about the exact order. As a result, I’m barely in the top half of RMFantasySX players after seven rounds. Hey, that’s why we call these tips—take the info and make your best choices.

  1. Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule to ensure you don’t miss any of the racing at Daytona International Speedway. As always, it’s streamed live on Peacock.

tl;dr 2023 Daytona Supercross Fantasy Picks

  1. Eli Tomac

  2. Cooper Webb

  3. Chase Sexton

  4. Jason Anderson

  5. Aaron Plessinger

    P10 Wild Card: Dean Wilson

Photography by Ryne Swanberg, Align Media, Feld Motor Sports, et al

2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 7 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 160 points (4 wins, 5 podiums, 6 top fives)

  2. Cooper Webb, KTM, 158 (2W, 5P, 7 T5)

  3. Chase Sexton, Honda, 155 (1W, 6P, 7 T5)

  4. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 130 (2P, 4T5)

  5. Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 122 (1P, 5 T5)

  6. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 121 (1P, 3T5)

  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 113 (1P, 1 T5)

  8. Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 90

  9. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 85

  10. Colt Nichols, Honda, 84

  11. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 75

  12. Dean Wilson, Honda, 70

  13. Justin Hill, KTM, 62

  14. Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 59

  15. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 56 (2 T5)

  16. Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 43

  17. Josh Hill, KTM, 34

  18. Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 30

  19. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 28

  20. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 26

  21. Justin Starling, GasGas, 20

  22. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki 17

  23. Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 16

  24. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15

  25. Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 15

  26. Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 14

  27. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11

  28. John Short, Kawasaki, 8

  29. Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2

  30. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 1

 

