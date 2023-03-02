2023 Daytona Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks [8 Fast Facts]

With six wins in the last seven years, Eli Tomac is the King of Daytona. Tomac also has won more than half the rounds this year. Pick anyone other than Tomac to win at your RMFantasySX results’ peril.
Cooper Webb is on a 1-2-1 run, so put him down for P2. While Webb doesn’t have the sheer speed of Tomac or Chase Sexton, Webb is always there at the end of the Main Event. Daytona is a tough race, and that will benefit Webb. If he manages to beat Tomac, don’t be shocked.
Chase Sexton is the most consistent rider in the field. Sexton has finished in the top five at every race, and has a five-round run of podiums. Sexton is arguably the fastest rider on the track. However, he makes mistakes that have cost him multiple wins. Still, Sexton has made it to the podium in six of seven rounds—more than anyone else. I slot him for P3, even though he is clearly capable of winning.
Just as Chase Sexton is hard to predict, so is Jason Anderson. Given his speed, it’s shocking that Anderson has just two podiums in 2023. Regardless, his four top-five finishes in the last five rounds make Anderson a strong pick as a top-five finisher. If he doesn’t make any errors, you could see him on the podium. I’m going with P4 for Anderson.
The battle for my P5 is between Aaron Plessinger and Ken Roczen. While Roczen has five podiums this year, he has been well outside the top five in two of the last four races. The Daytona course is demanding, which doesn’t work in Roczen’s favor. Although Plessinger dropped to P6 last week in Arlington, he had a run of three top-five finishes before that. Look for Plessinger to rebound for P5 at Daytona.
There are five viable choices for the P10 Wild Card— Justin Cooper, Justin Hill, Colt Nichols, and Dean Wilson. Cooper has gone 7-7-10-9, so he’s right in there. Justin Hill is on a 13-14-10 run, positioning himself as a legit top-10 threat. After his P6 debut, Nichols has been in the P10 neighborhood every race, going 12-12-13-11-9-14. While Wilson hasn’t cracked the top 10 in 2023, he has been close. Wilson’s 12-11 finishes at the last two rounds put him in P10 contention. None of the four riders stand out as a prohibitive favorite for P10, so you’re also free to gamble on Joey Savatgy’s injured wrist, as his 10-10-10-9-9-8 history before the tweak last week. Hail Mary choices include Josh Hill (14-13-3), Benny Bloss (16-17-12), and Christian Craig (13-11-11-11-10-7-8). I’m picking Wilson and crossing my fingers. I haven’t hit a Wild Card yet this year—I’m due.
I’ve been doing pretty good at picking who is in the top five, but not so good about the exact order. As a result, I’m barely in the top half of RMFantasySX players after seven rounds. Hey, that’s why we call these tips—take the info and make your best choices.
New Suzuki V-Strom 800DE + Cat MacLeod of Leod Escapes
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
In our first segment, Editor Don Williams has just returned from Sardinia, Italy, where he was riding the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE. This is the all new, upper-middleweight ADV machine that features—among many other things—the new Suzuki 775cc parallel-twin motor. This highly anticipated motorcycle from the big S has a lot of depth to talk about, and Don reviews the bike completely, giving us his impressions both off-pavement and on.
Cat MacLeod, owner of Leod Escapes, gets to chat with Associate Editor Teejay Adams in our second segment. If you Google ‘hedonism’, it doesn’t actually mention Leod Escapes, but judging by Cat’s description of some of his magical MotoGP track-riding tours and associated antics, Google really should include it. Can you think of any better way to spend two weeks than three days of riding a legendary MotoGP circuit, while being coached by World Superbike legend Troy Corser—and then getting to tour the local spectacular area, all the while, staying in upscale hotels and eating the best food?
Cat is a great story-teller and he doesn’t hold back. Fair warning: you probably should not have kids under 13 listening to this segment, so please be aware of that.
As motorcycle people we’re often accused of being ‘crazy’. I say: fair enough, we probably are. So have a listen to Cat Macleod, and go book yourself the trip of a lifetime. And no, we don’t get paid anything to say that.