2023 Honda XR150L First Look [8 Fast Facts + 21 Photos]

On its 30th birthday, the Honda XR650L dual-sport gets a little sibling—the 2023 Honda XR150L. The XR150L is an all-new model, at least in the United States, so let’s start from scratch on this entry-level dual-sport motorcycle.
The 2023 Honda XR150L has a price point to entice new users. The MSRP is a highly approachable $2971.
While a new motorcycle, the XR150L has plenty of retro features. Yes, that’s a 22mm carburetor behind the air-cooled 149cc cylinder, and you’ll notice a drum brake in the rear. A slight nod to modernity comes from the 240mm front disc brake (two-piston caliper; no ABS), electric starting, and a four-valve head (with a single overhead cam).
Honda claims the XR150L is “capable of highway speeds.” The motor is slightly undersquare, and city streets and dirt roads will be its preferred habitat. The footpegs have rubber inserts to combat vibration.
Fuel consumption is a miserly 124 mpg. Combined with the 2.8-gallon fuel tank, you can ride a staggering 346 miles between fill-ups, according to Honda. That’s an incredible range that will attract the attention of off-road explorers.
Honda went with ADV-sized rims and shorter suspension to keep the seat height down. That’s a 19-/17-inch wheel combo on the 2023 Honda XR150L, with wire spokes and bias-ply tube tires employed. The fork delivers a bit over seven inches of wheel travel, with the linkage-free shock offering just less than six inches. The result is a 32.8-inch seat height, which is 1.3 inches taller than the Honda Trail 125 and almost two inches lower than the Honda CRF300L.
The curb weight is a substantial 282 pounds, but in the ballpark with other small displacement dual-sport bikes. The Kawasaki KLX230 is just 17 pounds heavier. The XR150 does weigh 38 pounds more than a KTM 350 EXC-F dual sport bike. Of course, you can buy four XR150s for less than one 350 EXC-F!
Functionality is enhanced by a standard rear rack. A Dual-Sport Tank Bag is optional, as are Dual Sport Saddle Bags, handguards, and a skid plate.
You won’t have to wait long for the 2023 Honda XR150L. It’s due to arrive on showroom floors in April. You’ll have your choice of Black or White paint schemes.
2023 Honda XR150L SpecsENGINE
Type: Single-cylinder
Displacement: 149cc
Bore and stroke: 57.3 x 57.8mm
Compression ratio: 9.5:1
Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves
Fueling: 22mm carburetor
Cooling: Air
Starting: Electric
Transmission: 5-speed
Clutch: Web multiplate
Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm fork; 7.1 inches
Triumph Speed Twin 900 + Mark ’The Biker’ Illuminati
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Associate Editor Kelly Callan has been commuting recently on the new Triumph Speed Twin 900. It’s probably not anyone’s first choice for a commuter bike, nor is it really a canyon sportbike either. So what’s the point, and where does it fit? Kelly gives us her thoughts and impressions of riding this retro-styled machine.
Have you looked at the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa yet? One of the most iconic sportbikes ever, it’s faster and the most technologically advanced Hayabusa ever. Check it out in person at your local Suzuki dealer now, or visit suzukicycles.com to learn more.
In our second segment Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Mark ‘The Biker’ Sloper—aka Mark Illuminati. This laughingly self-described ‘bionic neon sign-maker’ who keeps accidentally electrocuting himself, is a successful artist recently named as art ambassador for the cabinet office, Great Britain. His punk-inspired pieces are held by both the late Queen Elizabeth and now US President Joe Biden.
For us motorcycle peeps, ‘Biker Mark’ is possibly better known as a motorcycle documentary movie Director and Producer. Projects such as ‘I, Superbiker’ and ‘Speed is my Need’ are now include a new movie: NW200 The Real Road Race. This one follows American force-of-nature ‘Lady Racer’, Patrica Fernandez, as she attempts the bone-chilling Irish road race—the North West 200. These movies are all available on Netflix; check your local region for availability.
Self-styled “I’m just a hooligan”, Biker Mark’s creative energy and zest for living dangerously, comes across with each new revelation.