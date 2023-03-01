2023 Honda XR150L First Look [8 Fast Facts + 21 Photos]

Don Williams
2023 Honda XR150L First Look: MSRP

On its 30th birthday, the Honda XR650L dual-sport gets a little sibling—the 2023 Honda XR150L. The XR150L is an all-new model, at least in the United States, so let’s start from scratch on this entry-level dual-sport motorcycle.

  1. The 2023 Honda XR150L has a price point to entice new users. The MSRP is a highly approachable $2971.

2023 Honda XR150L First Look: Price

  1. While a new motorcycle, the XR150L has plenty of retro features. Yes, that’s a 22mm carburetor behind the air-cooled 149cc cylinder, and you’ll notice a drum brake in the rear. A slight nod to modernity comes from the 240mm front disc brake (two-piston caliper; no ABS), electric starting, and a four-valve head (with a single overhead cam).

  1. Honda claims the XR150L is “capable of highway speeds.” The motor is slightly undersquare, and city streets and dirt roads will be its preferred habitat. The footpegs have rubber inserts to combat vibration.

2023 Honda XR150L First Look: Specs

  1. Fuel consumption is a miserly 124 mpg. Combined with the 2.8-gallon fuel tank, you can ride a staggering 346 miles between fill-ups, according to Honda. That’s an incredible range that will attract the attention of off-road explorers.

  1. Honda went with ADV-sized rims and shorter suspension to keep the seat height down. That’s a 19-/17-inch wheel combo on the 2023 Honda XR150L, with wire spokes and bias-ply tube tires employed. The fork delivers a bit over seven inches of wheel travel, with the linkage-free shock offering just less than six inches. The result is a 32.8-inch seat height, which is 1.3 inches taller than the Honda Trail 125 and almost two inches lower than the Honda CRF300L.

2023 Honda XR150L First Look: Dual Sport Motorcycle
Accessorized Honda XR1250L

  1. The curb weight is a substantial 282 pounds, but in the ballpark with other small displacement dual-sport bikes. The Kawasaki KLX230 is just 17 pounds heavier. The XR150 does weigh 38 pounds more than a KTM 350 EXC-F dual sport bike. Of course, you can buy four XR150s for less than one 350 EXC-F!

  1. Functionality is enhanced by a standard rear rack. A Dual-Sport Tank Bag is optional, as are Dual Sport Saddle Bags, handguards, and a skid plate.

Accessorized Honda XR150L

  1. You won’t have to wait long for the 2023 Honda XR150L. It’s due to arrive on showroom floors in April. You’ll have your choice of Black or White paint schemes.

2023 Honda XR150L Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder

  • Displacement: 149cc

  • Bore and stroke: 57.3 x 57.8mm

  • Compression ratio: 9.5:1

  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves

  • Fueling: 22mm carburetor

  • Cooling: Air

  • Starting: Electric

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Clutch: Web multiplate

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS 

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm fork; 7.1 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-less non-adjustable shock; 5.9 inches

  • Front tire: 90/90 x 19

  • Rear tire: 110/90 x 17

  • Front brake: 240mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 110mm drum

  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 53.5 inches

  • Rake: 27 degrees

  • Trail: 4.1 inches

  • Seat height: 32.8 inches

  • Ground clearance: 9.6 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 2.8 gallons

  • Color: Black; White

  • Curb weight: 282 pounds

2023 Honda XR150L Price: $2971 MSRP

2023 Honda XR150L Photo Gallery

 

