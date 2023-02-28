2023 Greenger G3 First Look [Electric Fast Facts]

Expanding on the success of the Greenger-developed Honda CRF-E2 electric off-road mini that we tested last year, the Ontario, Calif., company brings us the 2023 Greenger G3. The G3 is larger and much faster than the CRF-E2, and with a weight limit of 300 pounds, it is ready to accommodate adults in backyard motocross antics. Sure, Greenger calls it a “pitbike,” but its near-silent running expands its horizons considerably.With a seat height of 26.7 inches, it’s short enough for youngsters, yet an adult can still shoehorn onto it. The fork offers 4.7 inches of travel with 6.1 inches in the rear. Kenda takes care of the tires with its Millville knobby—a 60/100 x 14 up front and an 80/100 x 12 in the rear. Disc brakes are attached to the hubs—220mm for the front and 190mm out back.
The six-kilowatt motor gives the 2023 Greenger G3 some serious performance. Top speed is 50 mph in Stage 3 mode. If you or your rider isn’t ready for that, Stage 2 limits the speed to 32 mph and Stage 3 restricts the G3 to 18 mph.With more power comes less runtime from the 35 amp-hour 72-volt LG battery. Under what Greenger calls “ideal conditions,” the G3 will run for just under 29 minutes in Stage 3. Stage 2 is good for an hour and 48 minutes, and you can ride around in Stage 1 for up to five hours—again, these numbers are the best-case scenario.Using the standard charger, the battery goes from zero to full in three-and-a-half hours. The Quick Charger shortens that to less than two-and-a-half hours. If you don’t want to wait for the battery to charge, you can buy a second battery and do a quick swap.The list price for the 2023 Greenger G3 is $4099. You can order one now, though don’t expect to see it before June.
Triumph Speed Twin 900 + Mark ’The Biker’ Illuminati
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Associate Editor Kelly Callan has been commuting recently on the new Triumph Speed Twin 900. It’s probably not anyone’s first choice for a commuter bike, nor is it really a canyon sportbike either. So what’s the point, and where does it fit? Kelly gives us her thoughts and impressions of riding this retro-styled machine.
Have you looked at the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa yet? One of the most iconic sportbikes ever, it’s faster and the most technologically advanced Hayabusa ever. Check it out in person at your local Suzuki dealer now, or visit suzukicycles.com to learn more.
In our second segment Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Mark ‘The Biker’ Sloper—aka Mark Illuminati. This laughingly self-described ‘bionic neon sign-maker’ who keeps accidentally electrocuting himself, is a successful artist recently named as art ambassador for the cabinet office, Great Britain. His punk-inspired pieces are held by both the late Queen Elizabeth and now US President Joe Biden.
For us motorcycle peeps, ‘Biker Mark’ is possibly better known as a motorcycle documentary movie Director and Producer. Projects such as ‘I, Superbiker’ and ‘Speed is my Need’ are now include a new movie: NW200 The Real Road Race. This one follows American force-of-nature ‘Lady Racer’, Patrica Fernandez, as she attempts the bone-chilling Irish road race—the North West 200. These movies are all available on Netflix; check your local region for availability.
Self-styled “I’m just a hooligan”, Biker Mark’s creative energy and zest for living dangerously, comes across with each new revelation.