2023 Honda XR650L First Look: 30th Anniversary

The Honda XR650L dual-sport bike, based on the successful and long-discontinued Honda XR600R off-road racer, is back for its 30th year. Although Honda isn’t officially celebrating the 30th anniversary of this classic motorcycle, it is the pearl anniversary, and this edition is white—perhaps that’s a sly nod to its accomplishment. Regardless, let’s go over what the 2023 Honda XR650L offers, despite being essentially unchanged since its debut.

The motor is a double overhead cam design–a contemporary valvetrain. However, it’s an air-cooled design with the combustion chamber fed by a 42mm CV carburetor. That means the 2023 Honda XR650L has a manual choke and a petcock—two items we rarely see on a new motorcycle in the 2020s. Conveniently, starting is electric.

A counterbalancer keeps down the vibes from the big thumper, while a dry sump lubrication system makes the most of the power produced. Thanks to its broad powerband, the motor gets by with a five-speed transmission.

The Showa suspension is long travel—about 11 inches at both ends–with almost full adjustability, and the shock is helped out by a linkage system and aluminum swingarm. However, the fork is a conventional design, though it does feature air-adjustability. It’s all held together with a mild steel frame.

Appropriately for a dual-sport motorcycle, there’s a 21-/18-inch wheelset with discs bolted to the hubs. The tires are a throwback design and sport the old SAE measurements—4.60 at the rear and 3.00 in the front. The rubber is fine for street and light-duty dirt action, though even a semi-serious off-road rider will opt for more modern and capable off-road tires.