Alpinestars Stella Tourer W-7 Drystar Gloves Review

Inclement weather calls for gear reinforcement, and Alpinestars Stella Tourer W-7 Drystar gloves are part of that regimen. The gauntlet glove is waterproof, warm, and offers knuckle impact protection, while still allowing the dexterity required to operate motorcycle hand controls.
The outer shell of the Stella Tourer W-7 Drystar glove is a combination of nylon and polyester, as well as goat leather. Leather is used mostly on the palm and underside of the fingers for abrasion protection in the event of a hands-down slide. Leather also protects the outside of your wrist from abrasion. Finally, leather covers CE KP-rated pliable armor for the knuckles on your hand. Nylon and polyester fill out the rest of the chassis, keeping the glove light and flexible. The result is a glove that meets the basic EN 13594: 2015 European standard for motorcycle gloves.
The inside of the Alpinestars Stella Tourer W-7 glove has an inviting feel. I especially like the fleecy touch of the thermal liner on the top of my hand, along with the sleek, smooth liner on the palm side. However, my wet ride with the gloves was not enough of a downpour to put the Alpinestars
’ Drystar technology to a serious test.To test the waterproofing of the W-7 gloves, I submerged my gloved hands in a sink for five minutes. No water penetrated to my skin, though the gloves did get waterlogged. When it’s not fighting off incoming moisture, the Drystar material allows my hands to breathe while riding.
The W-7s provide good mid-range winter weather insulation. On chilly mornings, the gloves keep my cold-sensitive fingers warm, and the gloves do not become uncomfortable when the temperatures climb in the late afternoon. While they would not cover the frostiest conditions, a couple of cold weeks commuting on a BMW F 900 XR
revealed that the W-7s and the Beemer’s heated grips were a terrific combination, allowing me to ride at night with the temperatures in the 40s.
Various glove design details aid in the Alpinestars Stella Tourer W-7 gloves’ comfort and functionality. Stretch panels between the fingers and in the webbing between the thumb and forefinger, as well as along the top of the finger joints, assist your digits in moving freely. The leather on the palm and thumb offers good traction on handgrips and levers. Minor foam cushioning appears on the tops of two fingers, and a suede panel along the outer edge of the hand and across the scaphoid adds extra durability. For after-hours riding, there are reflective accents on the gauntlet, ring, and index fingers.
Just wide and long enough without being bulky, the gauntlet is perfectly sized to accommodate jacket cuffs, keeping cold air from running up the sleeves. A hook-and-loop strap allows you to personalize the fit at your wrist before adjusting the gauntlet flap’s hook-and-loop closure. Both can be manipulated with a gloved hand without effort. With each tacked down, my hands feel fortified to take on the elements.
Designed in Italy, the Alpinestars Stella Tourer W-7 gloves were patterned for women’s narrower mitts. Sliding your hand inside reveals an excellent fit. When grasping the handlebar and squeezing the brake and clutch levers, there is no tightness in the knuckle area.
There is always some tactile trade-off with cold-weather gloves, and manipulating my helmet communications suffers a bit with the W-7s. However, I can turn communication devices on and off—as that takes less finesse—and verbal commands take care of most of my basic needs. On another note, the touchscreen-compatible feature of the gloves did not work with my iPhone SE or another staffer’s iPhone 12 Mini.The Alpinestars Stella Tourer W-7 Drystar gloves are a straightforward cold-weather essential, keeping your hands warm, dry, and protected. No reason to surrender to Mother Nature during winter months—gear up and carry on!Alpinestars Stella Tourer W-7 Drystar Gloves Fast Facts
Alpinestars Stella Tourer W-7 Drystar Gloves Price: $100 MSRP
- Sizes: XS – XL
- Colors: Black