2023 Houston Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks [11 Fast Facts]

Only seven riders have cracked the top 5. That’s an unusually low number and narrows your likely field to a manageable number.
Three riders have been in the top 5 in all three rounds—Ken Roczen, and Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb. Right there, you have three riders you want to put in your top 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Two riders have been in the top 5 in two rounds—Dylan Ferrandis and Eli Tomac. With the three riders above, you have your top 5 for Houston. However, it’s not quite that simple—it never is.
Two riders have one top 5 finish—Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia. Both Anderson and Barcia were on the podium in their sole top 5 performances, so it’s not like they snuck in. However, though both riders are fast, they haven’t proven consistent in 2023. Still, Anderson’s 7-7-2 run is quite a bit better than Barcia’s 11-3-8 results. Given that, I’m not bullish on Barcia for the top 5, and Anderson looks strong.
Setting the table with seven proven top 5 finishers, let’s start from the top with the podium. Three riders have two podiums—Tomac, Sexton, and Webb—and they are the top 3 in points, in that order. I’m going to go with past performance until shown otherwise. Tomac has two wins, Sexton has a victory, and Webb has yet to be on the top step. With that in mind, I’m going with Tomac, Sexton, and Webb, in that order, for the podium.
Three riders are battling for the two remaining top 5 slots—Anderson, Ferrandis, and Roczen. Roczen is on a 5-4-3 run, and we can all see a pattern developing. However, I’m not ready to put Roczen in P2, so I’m playing it safe—he’s my P4 finisher. Anderson has looked faster than Ferrandis at every round, and that’s enough for me to give Anderson P5 over Ferrandis.
It’s a quandary—if Anderson is on two wheels, he’s on the podium. However, two times out of three, Anderson’s on the dirt and rolls up in P7. Ferrandis has proven he’s consistent at the lower end of the top 5, even though his starts make him an iffy pick for the podium. Regardless, I’ll go with Anderson for P5, and he may end up much higher next week—we’ll see, as we always do. Oh, and if you like Barcia’s undeniable speed and can overlook his racecraft, I won’t laugh at you for putting him in the top 5.
You might notice that my top 5 for Houston is in the same order as the top 5 riders in the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Series Standings. That’s not by design—Associate Editor Kelly Callan pointed it out to me during editing. However, given the consistency of the riders this year, it’s not surprising.
Adam Cianciarulo makes the usually tough Wild Card fairly easy. Cianciarulo has gone 9-8-9 and the RMFantasySX.com Wild Card this week is P9. There’s your guy. If you have a hunch that it won’t be Cianciarulo for whatever reason, consider Aaron Plessinger (8-9-7) and Joey Savatgy (10-10-10).
Round 3 wasn’t bad for me, and I’ve moved from the bottom 10 percent after the first round in the overall RMFantasySX.com to the top half. Competing against over 110,000 players, I’m now in the top 40 percent and moving in the right direction. My fingers are crossed for Houston.
Round 4 is in the Central Standard Time zone, so the racing starts earlier this week—8 p.m. ET. Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details, though if you don’t have Peacock by now, get it.
Our first segment introduces you to the new Arch 1s. This latest, slightly more sporting American V-twin, adds to the original KRGT1 coming from the boutique manufacturer based in Hawthorne, Southern California. Senior Editor Nic de Sena rode through Malibu with Gard Hollinger, who co-founded Arch Motorcycle with his friend, Keanu Reeves. The 1s is a unique ride for sure, and Nic explains what makes the bike really stand out.
For the entertaining story behind Arch Motorcycle from Gard Hollinger himself, you must listen to his podcast episode on Motos & Friends HERE
——————–
The guest segment of Motos and Friends is brought to you by the faster and most technologically advanced, 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa—one of the most iconic sportbikes ever. Check it out in person at your local Suzuki dealer now, or visit suzukicycles.com to learn more.
——————–
In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Thom Beers, the former Chairman & CEO of Fremantle Media North America, responsible for American Idol and America’s Got Talent. Thom’s astonishing resume as a Producer, Director, and actor, includes narrating many, many of the shows he’s created.
His fertile imagination led to most of the really big reality TV shows, and of course for us in the motorcycle world, you’ll be interested to hear the genesis and story behind his Jesse James show, ‘Monster Garage’, as well as the ‘Biker Build Off’ and ‘Zombie Choppers’ TV shows. Teejay’s chat with Thom gives us some amazing insight into other areas of Thom’s career, including ‘Deadliest Catch’ and others.
You’d imagine that most of Thom’s time is spent sitting behind a desk and on his phone. Not so. His intense stories of capturing much of the content for these shows make for some hair-raising listening. I for one, was fascinated; I hope you are too.