2023 KTM 390 Adventure First Look [5 Fast Facts]

Last year, the KTM 390 Adventure got new wheels, and it’s happening again for 2023. Although that’s the only change this year, the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure is still worth another look.
Consistent with its ADV mission, the 371-pound ADV motorcycle gets wire-spoked wheels for the first time. There’s no change in the size of the rims—it’s a 17-/19-inch combo. The Continental TKC 70 tires are also back, slotting between the off-road-ready TKC 80 tires and the ContiTrailAttack 2 tires, which are more pavement oriented.
Adjustable traction control and ABS make the most of the rubber. Traction control can be set in Street or Offroad modes. Street ABS works on both wheels, while Offroad ABS turns off the ABS for the rear wheel while reducing the front wheel application. A radially mounted four-piston Bybre caliper works on a 320mm front disc; the rear has a single-piston Bybre caliper modulating a 230mm disc.
The potent 373cc DOHC single, also used in the Duke 390 and RC 390 sportbikes, returns for 2023. The engine has a six-speed transmission (quickshifter optional) and an assist-and-slipper clutch. A counterbalancer keeps the ride-by-wire engine running smoothly.
Suspension is handled by WP. There are Apex units at each end, with the shock having rebound-damping and spring-preloaded adjustability. There are no adjustments available for the inverted fork. A trellis frame holds it all together.
The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure is available in any color you like, as long as it’s orange and black. The MSRP is $7399, and the lightweight ADV motorcycle will appear on your KTM dealer’s showroom floor in March.Studio photography by Kiska Location photography by Rudi Schedl
2023 KTM 390 Adventure SpecsENGINE
Type: Single cylinder
Displacement: 373cc
Bore x stroke: 89mm x 60mm
Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
Fueling: Bosch EFI w/ 46mm throttle body
Transmission: 6-speed
Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
Our first segment introduces you to the new Arch 1s. This latest, slightly more sporting American V-twin, adds to the original KRGT1 coming from the boutique manufacturer based in Hawthorne, Southern California. Senior Editor Nic de Sena rode through Malibu with Gard Hollinger, who co-founded Arch Motorcycle with his friend, Keanu Reeves. The 1s is a unique ride for sure, and Nic explains what makes the bike really stand out.
For the entertaining story behind Arch Motorcycle from Gard Hollinger himself, you must listen to his podcast episode on Motos & Friends HERE
——————–
The guest segment of Motos and Friends is brought to you by the faster and most technologically advanced, 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa—visit your local dealer or suzukicycles.com to learn more.
——————–
In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with multiple Emmy award-winning writer, Producer, Director, and actor, Thom Beers. the former Chairman & CEO of Fremantle Media North America, responsible for American Idol and America’s Got Talent.
Thom’s fertile imagination led to most of the really big reality TV shows such as ‘Deadliest Catch’ (now in its 17th season!), and many others. Of course for us in the motorcycle world, you’ll be interested to hear the genesis and story of how he started the first real fabrication reality show ‘Monster Garage’, that showcased Jesse James, and then how that led to ‘Biker Build Off’ and the ‘Zombie Choppers’ movie.
You’d imagine that most of Thom’s time is spent sitting behind a desk and on his phone. Not so. His intense stories of capturing much of the content for these shows make for some hair-raising listening.