2023 KTM 390 Adventure First Look [5 Fast Facts]

By
Don Williams
-
2023 KTM 390 Adventure First Look: MSRP

Last year, the KTM 390 Adventure got new wheels, and it’s happening again for 2023. Although that’s the only change this year, the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure is still worth another look.

  1. Consistent with its ADV mission, the 371-pound ADV motorcycle gets wire-spoked wheels for the first time. There’s no change in the size of the rims—it’s a 17-/19-inch combo. The Continental TKC 70 tires are also back, slotting between the off-road-ready TKC 80 tires and the ContiTrailAttack 2 tires, which are more pavement oriented.

  1. Adjustable traction control and ABS make the most of the rubber. Traction control can be set in Street or Offroad modes. Street ABS works on both wheels, while Offroad ABS turns off the ABS for the rear wheel while reducing the front wheel application. A radially mounted four-piston Bybre caliper works on a 320mm front disc; the rear has a single-piston Bybre caliper modulating a 230mm disc.

  1. The potent 373cc DOHC single, also used in the Duke 390 and RC 390 sportbikes, returns for 2023. The engine has a six-speed transmission (quickshifter optional) and an assist-and-slipper clutch. A counterbalancer keeps the ride-by-wire engine running smoothly.

  1. Suspension is handled by WP. There are Apex units at each end, with the shock having rebound-damping and spring-preloaded adjustability. There are no adjustments available for the inverted fork. A trellis frame holds it all together. 

  1. The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure is available in any color you like, as long as it’s orange and black. The MSRP is $7399, and the lightweight ADV motorcycle will appear on your KTM dealer’s showroom floor in March.

    Studio photography by Kiska

    Location photography by Rudi Schedl

2023 KTM 390 Adventure Specs 

ENGINE

  • Type: Single cylinder

  • Displacement: 373cc

  • Bore x stroke: 89mm x 60mm

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

  • Fueling: Bosch EFI w/ 46mm throttle body

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions

  • Lubrication: Wet sump

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS 

  • Frame and subframe: Steel trellis

  • Handlebar: Tapered aluminum

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable WP Apex 43mm inverted fork; 6.7 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-less, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable WP Apex shock: 6.9 inches

  • Wheels: Wire spoke

  • Front wheel: 19 x 2.50

  • Rear wheel: 17 x 3.50

  • Tires: Continental TKC 70

  • Front: 100/90 x 19

  • Rear: 130/80 x 17

  • Front brake: 320mm disc w/ Bybre 4-piston radially mounted caliper

  • Rear brake: 230mm disc w/ Bybre single-piston floating caliper

  • ABS: Cornering-aware, plus Offroad mode

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES 

  • Wheelbase: 56.3 inches

  • Rake: 26.5 degrees

  • Trail: 3.9 inches

  • Seat height: 33.6 inches

  • Ground clearance: 7.8 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons

  • Curb weight: 371 pounds

  • Color: Orange/black

2023 KTM 390 Adventure Price: $7399 MSRP

2023 KTM 390 Adventure Photo Gallery

 

 

