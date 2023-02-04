2023 Houston Supercross Results, Video, Coverage, Standings

By
Don Williams
-
2023 Houston Supercross Results, Standings, Coverage, and Video: Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb

Bouncing back from a hard crash at Anaheim 2, defending Supercross Champion Eli Tomac scored a solid win in Houston’s NRG Stadium. It’s Tomac’s third win in four rounds of the 2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series.

Tomac led the Main Event from start to finish—23 laps—after grabbing the holeshot. Tomac managed a lead of less than two seconds until the midway point when Chase Sexton inched to just over a half-second behind. However, Tomac responded, stretching his lead to over three seconds by lap 19.

Eli Tomac

When the racers lined up, Sexton looked positioned to win the Main Event, as he dominated Qualifying and soundly beat Tomac in their Heat race. However, Sexton struggled in the deteriorating whoop section and difficult sand turn. That was enough to allow Tomac to win by over three seconds when the checkered flag flew.

Aaron Plessinger trailed Tomac early, giving up P2 to Jason Anderson on lap 3. A lap later, Plessinger was dropped to P4, his final finishing position, when Sexton passed him. Sexton hounded Anderson for three laps before passing Anderson on lap 7. Anderson’s P3 finish gives him back-to-back podiums.

Justin Barcia and Cooper Webb battled it out for the final top 5 spot for nearly the entire Houston Supercross Main Event. Webb held the position for the seven opening laps with Barcia right behind him. Barcia took over P5 on lap 8, holding onto it until lap 20, when Webb regained the spot. Webb finished in P5, followed by a fading Justin Barcia, who was nearly caught by Justin Cooper, who was making his 450SX debut.

Ken Roczen had a disappointing night, finishing in P8—his first time outside the top 5 in 2023. Joey Savatgy was in P9 at the end, well clear of the final top 10 rider, Adam Cianciarulo.

Tomac leaves Houston with a seven-point advantage over Sexton in the 17-round series. Sexton has a five-point cushion over Anderson, who passed Roczen in the standings.

The race was red-flagged early when Dylan Ferrandis crashed hard. Ferrandis was put in a neck brace, but was able to walk off the track with assistance.

The series resumes on Saturday, February 11, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule and Championship Series Schedule for race times.

Photography courtesy of Feld Motor Sports, Inc. et al

2023 Houston Supercross Results, NRG Stadium

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda

  3. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

  4. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

  5. Cooper Webb, KTM

  6. Justin Barcia, GasGas

  7. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

  8. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

  9. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki

  10. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki

  11. Christian Craig, Husqvarna

  12. Dean Wilson, Honda

  13. Colt Nichols, Honda

  14. Kevin Moranz, KTM

  15. Shane McElrath, Suzuki

  16. Justin Starling, GasGas

  17. Cade Clason, Kawasaki

  18. John Short, Kawasaki

  19. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki

  20. Justin Hill, KTM

  21. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha

  22. Benny Bloss, Yamaha

2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 4 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 95 points (3 wins, 3 podiums, 3 top fives)

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda, 88 (1W, 3P, 4 T5)

  3. Cooper Webb, KTM, 83 (2P, 4 T5)

  4. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 76 (2P, 2 T5)

  5. Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 73 (1P, 3 T5)

  6. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 65 (1P, 1 T5)

  7. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 64 (1 T5)

  8. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 56 (2 T5)

  9. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 56

  10. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 53

  11. Colt Nichols, Honda, 49

  12. Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 46

  13. Dean Wilson, Honda, 39

  14. Justin Hill, KTM, 30

  15. Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 22

  16. Justin Starling, GasGas, 18

  17. Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 16

  18. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15

  19. Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 14

  20. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 13

  21. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 12

  22. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11

  23. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki, 11

  24. Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 9

  25. John Short, Kawasaki, 7

  26. Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 6

  27. Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 6

  28. Josh Hill, KTM, 5

  29. Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2

 

 

