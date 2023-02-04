2023 Houston Supercross Results, Video, Coverage, Standings

Bouncing back from a hard crash at Anaheim 2, defending Supercross Champion Eli Tomac scored a solid win in Houston’s NRG Stadium. It’s Tomac’s third win in four rounds of the 2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series.Tomac led the Main Event from start to finish—23 laps—after grabbing the holeshot. Tomac managed a lead of less than two seconds until the midway point when Chase Sexton inched to just over a half-second behind. However, Tomac responded, stretching his lead to over three seconds by lap 19.
When the racers lined up, Sexton looked positioned to win the Main Event, as he dominated Qualifying and soundly beat Tomac in their Heat race. However, Sexton struggled in the deteriorating whoop section and difficult sand turn. That was enough to allow Tomac to win by over three seconds when the checkered flag flew.Aaron Plessinger trailed Tomac early, giving up P2 to Jason Anderson on lap 3. A lap later, Plessinger was dropped to P4, his final finishing position, when Sexton passed him. Sexton hounded Anderson for three laps before passing Anderson on lap 7. Anderson’s P3 finish gives him back-to-back podiums.Justin Barcia and Cooper Webb battled it out for the final top 5 spot for nearly the entire Houston Supercross Main Event. Webb held the position for the seven opening laps with Barcia right behind him. Barcia took over P5 on lap 8, holding onto it until lap 20, when Webb regained the spot. Webb finished in P5, followed by a fading Justin Barcia, who was nearly caught by Justin Cooper, who was making his 450SX debut.Ken Roczen had a disappointing night, finishing in P8—his first time outside the top 5 in 2023. Joey Savatgy was in P9 at the end, well clear of the final top 10 rider, Adam Cianciarulo.Tomac leaves Houston with a seven-point advantage over Sexton in the 17-round series. Sexton has a five-point cushion over Anderson, who passed Roczen in the standings.The race was red-flagged early when Dylan Ferrandis crashed hard. Ferrandis was put in a neck brace, but was able to walk off the track with assistance.The series resumes on Saturday, February 11, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule and Championship Series Schedule for race times.Photography courtesy of Feld Motor Sports, Inc. et al2023 Houston Supercross Results, NRG Stadium
Eli Tomac, Yamaha
Chase Sexton, Honda
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
Aaron Plessinger, KTM
Cooper Webb, KTM
Justin Barcia, GasGas
Justin Cooper, Yamaha
Ken Roczen, Suzuki
Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki
Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
Christian Craig, Husqvarna
Dean Wilson, Honda
Colt Nichols, Honda
Kevin Moranz, KTM
Shane McElrath, Suzuki
Justin Starling, GasGas
Cade Clason, Kawasaki
John Short, Kawasaki
Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki
Justin Hill, KTM
Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha
Benny Bloss, Yamaha
2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 4 of 17 rounds)
Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 95 points (3 wins, 3 podiums, 3 top fives)
Our first segment introduces you to the new Arch 1s. This latest, slightly more sporting American V-twin, adds to the original KRGT1 coming from the boutique manufacturer based in Hawthorne, Southern California. Senior Editor Nic de Sena rode through Malibu with Gard Hollinger, who co-founded Arch Motorcycle with his friend, Keanu Reeves. The 1s is a unique ride for sure, and Nic explains what makes the bike really stand out.
For the entertaining story behind Arch Motorcycle from Gard Hollinger himself, you must listen to his podcast episode on Motos & Friends HERE
——————–
The guest segment of Motos and Friends is brought to you by the faster and most technologically advanced, 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa—visit your local dealer or suzukicycles.com to learn more.
——————–
In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with multiple Emmy award-winning writer, Producer, Director, and actor, Thom Beers. the former Chairman & CEO of Fremantle Media North America, responsible for American Idol and America’s Got Talent.
Thom’s fertile imagination led to most of the really big reality TV shows such as ‘Deadliest Catch’ (now in its 17th season!), and many others. Of course for us in the motorcycle world, you’ll be interested to hear the genesis and story of how he started the first real fabrication reality show ‘Monster Garage’, that showcased Jesse James, and then how that led to ‘Biker Build Off’ and the ‘Zombie Choppers’ movie.
You’d imagine that most of Thom’s time is spent sitting behind a desk and on his phone. Not so. His intense stories of capturing much of the content for these shows make for some hair-raising listening.