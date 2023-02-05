The Art of Advertising – BSA Promotional Art 1967-1970 Review

In his latest book, Jones brings great technical background together with the striking advertising images by Rick McBride and others covering the period from 1967 to 1970. McBride was the creative and business force in the Beverly Hills-based Rick McBride Advertising agency. He was retained to take over the United States and, later, worldwide advertising efforts for BSA in late-1967. Large-format prints of McBride’s remarkable BSA and automotive art are available from The Rick McBride Collection website.Jones relates that McBride was retained by BSA because of his extensive experience doing promotional work in the automotive world for the likes of Porsche, Ferrari, Jaguar, Ford, Maserati, Lamborghini, and Pininfarina. He describes why McBride’s services were a game-changer for the BSA advertising approach.Jones writes, “BSA’s 1967 US advertising campaign had initially commenced along conventional and unadventurous lines, each of the magazine ads from the early months of the year suffering from lackluster background and composition while accompanying slogans were equally uninspiring…things were, however, about to change—and for the better.”In addition to McBride’s stylized images, which often featured young models in miniskirts and bikinis, and sometimes revealing plenty of cleavage, Jones recalls the memorable slogans and narrative that went along with the upgrade to BSA’s messaging. Slogans such as “MOVE…into the BOLD WORLD of BSA”, “Get astride the exciting life – BSA,” and “BEEZA – the Bold Way to Make Time” were a part of efforts to amp up sales and burnish the old marque’s reputation with young riders.Jones covers how BSA worked to capitalize on racing and record-setting achievements to boost sales. For example, he provides insights into the advertising campaigns built around the speed and endurance records set by Yvon Duhamel on the new A75 Rocket III at Daytona in 1969 and Darrell Triber’s record Three Flags Run from Canada to Mexico through the United States, also set with a Rocket III. The book also includes detailed information on models offered in the period, logo designs, and color options.The Art of Advertising – BSA Promotional Artwork 1967-1970 by Brad Jones is an unusual look into the behind-the-scenes work of those whose artistry was put to use to convince riders to buy BSA motorcycles. Although BSA didn’t survive the 1970s, there is something timeless about the art of its promotion and design, which is captured in this beautiful book.Printed on heavy, almost poster-grade matte stock, The Art of Advertising – BSA Promotional Artwork 1967-1970 is packed with more than 230 color and black-and-white images from the era, along with a fascinating narrative. Taken with the other books, it is exceptional reading, not only for fans of the brand, but for any motorsports fan, students of industrial design, marketing, management, and photography.Title:The Art of Advertising—BSA Promotional Artwork 1967-1970
Author: Brad Jones
Published: 2021 by Spangle Publishing
Format: Hardcover; 86 pages; 9.5-by-11 inches; 234+ color and black-and-white period images, many not previously published.
The Art of Advertising—BSA Promotional Artwork 1967-1970 Price: £28.50 Ordering contact: email or website
Our first segment introduces you to the new Arch 1s. This latest, slightly more sporting American V-twin, adds to the original KRGT1 coming from the boutique manufacturer based in Hawthorne, Southern California. Senior Editor Nic de Sena rode through Malibu with Gard Hollinger, who co-founded Arch Motorcycle with his friend, Keanu Reeves. The 1s is a unique ride for sure, and Nic explains what makes the bike really stand out.
For the entertaining story behind Arch Motorcycle from Gard Hollinger himself, you must listen to his podcast episode on Motos & Friends HERE
In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with multiple Emmy award-winning writer, Producer, Director, and actor, Thom Beers. the former Chairman & CEO of Fremantle Media North America, responsible for American Idol and America’s Got Talent.
Thom’s fertile imagination led to most of the really big reality TV shows such as ‘Deadliest Catch’ (now in its 17th season!), and many others. Of course for us in the motorcycle world, you’ll be interested to hear the genesis and story of how he started the first real fabrication reality show ‘Monster Garage’, that showcased Jesse James, and then how that led to ‘Biker Build Off’ and the ‘Zombie Choppers’ movie.
You’d imagine that most of Thom’s time is spent sitting behind a desk and on his phone. Not so. His intense stories of capturing much of the content for these shows make for some hair-raising listening.