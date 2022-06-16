Rider’s Library: Norton Villiers Triumph by Brad Jones Book Review

Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, brought to you by the editors of Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.

This week, in the first segment Senior Editor Nic de Sena talks to me about his take on Harley-Davidson’s new Low Rider S. The Low Rider S is an aggressive, club-styled machine with real performance—just our kind of bike!

In the second segment, I chat with Ed Lovett, Founder and CEO of the global auto sales platform collectingcars.com. Started in 2019, collectingcars.com has now surpassed over 300 million dollars in sales from its global audience. Well that’s all very impressive I hear you say—but what’s that got to with motorcycles? Well… as well know, a gearhead is a gearhead, and so moving into the motorcycle market was inevitable. Indeed, the auction platform has now seen over 250 motorcycle sales, including a world-record setting sale price on a Honda RC 213V-S that went to a collector for 175,000 pounds—that’s just over 200 and 10 thousand us dollars. Yes, I admit it—that bike is my all-time favorite motorcycle—simply the best bike I’ve ever ridden; and by quite a margin at that.

So on that note, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!

