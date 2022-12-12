Ryder Gear Nyght Ryder Phase II Jacket First Look [Roame Tech]

Early last year, we told you about a remarkable innovation in rider safety that dramatically improves conspicuity. That innovation was the Roame Zero
riding shoes. Now, the folks at Roame
have taken the vital issue of rider safety a step further (pun intended) in a collaboration with Ryder Gear
. The new Nyght Ryder Phase II jacket integrates the Roame wireless technology that makes the Zero shoes work to mimic your motorcycle’s brake lights and turn signals via high-visible LEDs.
The Nyght Ryder Phase II jacket operates on the proprietary network using technology patented by Roame. If you already have the Roame Zero riding shoes, simply pair the jacket with your existing vehicle control box. If you don’t have the Roame shoes, you’ll need to order the $100 vehicle control box. The box works wirelessly, instructing the jacket to mimic your motorcycle’s brake, turn signals, and hazard lights.
Although the combined visual effect of the Roame riding shoes and Ryder Gear Nyght Rider Phase II motorcycle jacket is most striking at night or in very low light or low-visibility situations such as dawn, dusk, fog, or rain, it is likely to improve conspicuity for the rider, even in normal daylight conditions. The jacket’s battery is rated for eight hours on a charge. It will last even longer when used during highway riding, according to the company.
Designed, inspected, tested, packed, and shipped from San Diego, the Ryder Gear Nyght Rider Phase II jacket is manufactured in a CE1621-1/1621-2 compliant facility. Sas-Tec CE Level 2 armor is standard, with an upgrade to Forcefield Body Armor available. High-end features include YKK zippers, titanium external armor, and red-highlight stitching.The company says its first-generation Ryder Gear Nyght Ryder Phase II jackets are now available. Pricing starts at $1099 without the Roame vehicle control box. Sizes for the jacket range from US 38 to 50 in male and female cuts.
Ryder Gear Nyght Rider Phase II Jacket Photo Gallery