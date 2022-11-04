Cardo Packtalk Neo First Look [Helmet Mesh Intercom Device]

The all-new Cardo Packtalk Neo is replacing the groundbreaking Cardo Packtalk Bold
helmet communication device. It slots between the Freecom 4x
and Packtalk Edge
in the Cardo
lineup of mesh-driven intercom units for motorcycle helmets.The form factor of the Packtalk Neo is all-new, sporting the same convenient clip cradle as the Edge. The exterior controls include three discrete buttons and a recessed control wheel. The slim design uses an integrated antenna. Inside the helmet is a pair of 40mm JBL speakers and a new noise-canceling microphone.
The software includes 2nd generation Dynamic Mesh Communication, universal Bluetooth, and faster pairing in either mode. With two Bluetooth channels, a rider doesn’t have to give up connectivity with a GPS unit or smartphone should there be a need to connect with another communications device via Bluetooth. The voice recognition software is also improved, enhancing the microphone upgrade. When it comes time for software updates, they can be performed wirelessly.“With Packtalk Neo, we wanted to provide riders an option that featured our most technological and innovative features, but at a more accessible price, with the ultimate goal of bringing more riders into our Cardo community,” said Cardo Systems CEO Alon Lumbroso. “With a beautiful sleek and clean design, the Packtalk Neo is the perfect complement within our expansive range of communicators, delivering another option for riders to enjoy the open road without sacrificing the best-of-the-best technology.”
The Cardo Packtalk Neo has many features we expect in a modern helmet-to-helmet mesh communications device, including easy grouping, auto-healing connections, private chat, Bluetooth connection (smartphone, GPS, and intercom), FM radio, waterproofing, and fast USB-C charging. The Neo also has automatic volume adjustment and three sound profiles for the JBL speakers.At $350 for a single unit, the Cardo Packtalk Neo is $40 less expensive than the flagship Packtalk Edge, and an $80 premium over the Bluetooth-only Freedom 4x.Cardo Packtalk Neo Specs DIMENSIONS
PERFORMANCE
- Height: 1.8 inches
- Width: 3.3 inches
- Depth: 0.9 inches
- Weight: 1.7 ounces
- Speaker diameter: 1.76 inches
- Speaker depth: 0.4 inches
Cardo Packtalk Neo Price: $350 MSRP
- Talk time: Up to 13 hours
- Standby time: 10 days
- Battery charge time: 2 hours (2 hours talk time after 20 minutes)
- Maximum unit-to-unit range: 1 mile
- Maximum group range: 5 miles
- Maximum group size: 15 units
- Operating temperature -4 to 131 degrees F
- Bluetooth: 5.2 (two channels)
- Intercom: 2nd gen Dynamic Mesh Communication; universal Bluetooth