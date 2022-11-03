2024 Triumph Street Triple 765 Lineup First Look [16 Fast Facts]

- Leveraging Triumph’s Moto2 experience, the 765cc triple-cylinder engine flexes more power. Looking at the spec sheet, the lovely triple has gained four ponies and a single point of torque, raising peak figures to 128 horsepower at 12,000 rpm (RS and Moto2 only) and 59 lb-ft of torque at 9500 rpm. New pistons, wrist pins, and connecting rods are slid into a redesigned combustion chamber, accommodating a higher 13.25:1 compression ratio. A high-flow intake port feeds new valves and camshafts that increase valve lift, furthering the horsepower gains.
- The 2024 Striples get an extra dose of oomph as the revs rise with noticeable gains near the redline. New hardware unlocks greater midrange and top-end power, with most of the updated triple’s might released above 7500 rpm, according to the dyno chart provided by the British brand. That top-end rush will be handy on any racetrack or when sprinting through the canyons.
- The Street Triple R features its own unique state of tune. Its road-focused mission and specification don’t necessitate the same engine performance level as its brethren. Of course, it still reaps the benefits of the engine upgrades by gaining a couple of peak ponies and torques, raising the bar to 118 horsepower at 11,500 rpm.
- Get into the power faster with shorter gearing. Engineers wanted some more snap out of the spicy Striple. To do that, they shortened the final drive and transmission ratios above first gear. That should add up to an even more responsive Street Triple, especially off the line.
- The latest Triumph up/down quickshifter is featured on the new 2024 Street Triple 765s. Whether on the R, RS, or limited-production Moto2 Edition motorcycle, you’ll enjoy a bidirectional quickshifter. Although not new to the RS models, this is the brand’s latest generation QS tech.
- A new exhaust is part of the package. The revised silencer mimics the Striple’s sharp lines, and Triumph says that its new exhaust is freer flowing; indeed, some credit is due to the new single-catalyst system.
- Advanced rider aids raise the Street Triple 765 platform. While we were impressed with the TC during our 2020 Triumph Speed Triple 765 RS test, it’s tough to argue against IMU-backed rider aids. The brand’s latest four-level traction control, two-level cornering ABS, and wheelie control systems are standard across all models, putting the new Striple’s electronics on the same level as the mighty Speed Triple 1200 RS and Speed Triple 1200 RR.
- Selectable ride modes let you change settings on the fly. Per the standard electronics fanfare from Triumph sport models, we’re working with Road, Rain, Sport, Rider (customizable mode), and Track when talking about the up-spec models. The R does well with Road, Rain, Sport, and the customizable Rider mode. Flipping to a different mode will alter the throttle map and various prior-mentioned rider aids. Cruise control is optional.
- Different trims get different dashes. The up-spec RS and Moto2 Edition receive a five-inch full-color TFT display, with the Moto2 boasting a unique startup screen. Meanwhile, the standard R modes utilize a hybrid LCD/TFT two-panel display.
- The 2024 RS and Moto2 Edition models feature more aggressive geometry. The RS and Moto2 Edition are poised to tackle any track day in style. With that in mind, Triumph wanted to tease a little more agility of the Speed Triple’s stable chassis. So, Triumph raised the rear ride heights of each motorcycle, steepening the rake incrementally—0.7 degrees for the RS and 0.9 degrees for the Moto2 Edition, when compared to the 2020 RS, which was already quite sporting. Meanwhile, the R model continues its tradition of having more relaxed geometry than its siblings. Of course, that sportier geometry has increased the saddle heights of the RS and Moto2. For those with shorter inseams, Triumph offers low-seat options.
- Suspension is speced to suit the steed. No matter the model, you get fully adjustable suspenders at each end. However, Triumph has fitted each model with kit suitable for its purpose. The R uses a Showa Single Function Fork (SFF) and Showa shock, which will be willing and able to hit the streets. The RS again uses a snazzier Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF) and an Öhlins STX40 shock, while the Moto2 Edition classes up the joint with a top-shelf Öhlins NIX30 fork and Öhlins STX40 shock.
- New ergonomics are in store. Triumph designers felt we could use more leverage when behind the bars of its latest R and RS models, issuing handlebars nearly a half-inch longer than before. The race-inspired Moto2 Edition wears that pedigree like a badge of honor and sports clip-on handlebars that are 3.15-inches lower and almost two inches farther forward for that race-replica seating position. All that’s missing is a Daytona fairing, and you’d have a thoroughbred supersport on your hands.
- Brembo brings the firepower once again. Returning to the fold is the spiffy span-and-ratio adjustable Brembo MCS master cylinder on the sportier models. Also, Brembo Stylema calipers are in the mix up front. Of course, the R manages to keep things reasonable with the tried-and-true Brembo M4.32 calipers, which have proven their worth.
- Sharper looks come into focus. Designers took nearly every aspect of the Speed Triple into account and doubled down on its angular appearance. Then leaned into its aggressive and predatory stance, with the LED headlight still sporting a furrowed eyebrow visage. Taking things up a notch is the Moto2 Edition, featuring a bevy of carbon fiber bits for that racier appearance.
- The limited Moto2 Edition is precisely that—limited. Triumph has a lot to be proud of with its involvement as the spec-engine supplier in the Moto2 world championship, and what better way to promote that than with 1530 units available globally. To be exact, 765 individually numbered units will be available in each unique colorway—Triumph Racing Yellow and Crystal White.
- The 2024 Street Triple 765s will hit dealers in April and June of 2023. We understand that there can be some confusion with model years, but let’s not be confused about the competitive pricing for these bikes. The Street Triple R is $9999, the Street Triple RS is $12,595, and the Street Triple 765 Moto2 Edition is $15,395.
- Type: Inline-3
- Displacement: 765cc
- Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 53.4mm
- Maximum power: 118 horsepower @ 11,500 rpm (RS and Moto2: 128 horsepower @ 12,000 rpm)
- Maximum torque: 59 ft-lbs @ 9500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.25:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Exhaust: Stainless steel 3-into-1
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-plate w/ slip and assist functions
- Final drive: X-ring chain
- Frame: Twin-spar aluminum w/ die-cast rear subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa SFF-BP inverted 41mm fork; 4.5 inches (Moto2: Fully adjustable Öhlins NIX30 inverted fork; 4.5 inches)
- Rear suspension: travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable, Showa piggyback reservoir shock; 5.3 inches
- Wheels: 5-spoke cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5
- Tires: Continental ContiRoad (RS and Moto2: Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP v3)
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ Brembo M4.32 4-piston monoblock calipers (RS and Moto2: 310mm floating discs w/ Brembo Stylema 4-piston monoblock calipers w/Brembo MCS radially actuated master cylinder)
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo single-piston sliding caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware standard
- Wheelbase: 55.2 inches (RS: 55.1 inches; Moto2: 55.0 inches)
- Rake: 23.7 degrees (RS: 23.2 degrees; Moto2: 23.0 degrees)
- Trail: 3.85 inches (RS: 3.81 inches; Moto2: 3.75 inches)
- Seat height: 32.5 inches (RS: 32.9 inches; Moto2: 33.0 inches)
- Fuel tank capacity: 4.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 417 pounds (RS and Moto2: 414 pounds)
- Silver Ice w/ Storm Grey and Yellow graphics
- Crystal White w/ Storm Grey and Lithium Flame graphics
- Silver Ice w/ Baja Orange and Storm Grey graphics
- Carnival Red w/ Carbon Black and Aluminum Silver graphics
- Cosmic Yellow w/ Carbon Black and Aluminum Silver graphics
- Triumph Racing Yellow w/ Aluminum Silver rear subframe
- Crystal White w/ Triumph Racing Yellow rear subframe
2024 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS: $12,595
2024 Triumph Street Triple 765 Moto2 Edition: $15,395
