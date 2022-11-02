Noru Kodo Motorcycle Jeans Review [Multi-Purpose Pants]

Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends—the weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.

Vespa is possibly the storied name among scooters. The Italian marque produces premium quality machines that excel in urban environments. And what better urban environment to test a Vespa than in the heart of Italy—Rome? Senior Editor Nic de Sena took himself there—not to splash around in the Trevi fountain as one might assume, but to actually ride the new Vespa 300 GTS in its natural habitat. If you live in Rome, you need a Vespa like the Pope needs a balcony. If you live elsewhere—well you be the judge after you hear what Nic has to say.

In our second segment, Editor-at-Large Neale Bayly chats with Cyndi Sadler, co-owner of track day provider Sportbike Track Time –the biggest provider of track days on the East Coast. Cyndi is a real rider and loves her track days riding her Honda 125 two-stroke GP bike.

So from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!