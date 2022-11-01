2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 First Look [8 Fast Facts From Europe]

The 2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 gets a five-inch TFT dash. The dash will have two screen modes—Explorer and Street. The Street display mimics the appearance of two analog dials for velocity and rev count. Put the dash into Explorer screen mode, and the tachometer takes center stage.
The new dash connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth. Load up your smartphone with the no-cost MyRide app from Yamaha. The app allows you to monitor emails, text messages, and incoming phone calls on the dash. The app also stores critical operational data for the Ténéré 700. Should there be a problem, the app will alert your dealer, or send an email to any address you choose. Also, ride data is collected, and you can share it with others via social media.
ABS is upgraded and has three modes, with two designed for ADVing. On and Off are still available, joined this year by a middle-ground setting—front-wheel On and rear-wheel Off. Yamaha suggests On for street riding, On/Off for normal off-pavement excursions, and Off for use during the most demanding off-road adventures.
There is a new, more-durable front brake lever. It’s designed to prevent breaking in a fall.
The 12-volt socket is replaced by a modern powered USB port.
Yamaha is making it easier to add a quickshifter to the Ténéré 700 by pre-wiring it for that accessory.
The Yamaha Ténéré 700 Rally Edition continues to be available in Europe. We are getting less patient about its arrival in the United States.
We don’t have the prices or arrival dates for anywhere in the world. We can tell you that the standard 2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 is available in Icon Blue and Tech Kama, with the Rally Edition getting the Rally White treatment.
Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S + Karl Hoffman with TJ Adams
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to the Ultimate Motorcycling weekly Podcast—Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Moto Guzzi just launched the new V100 Mandello S and Senior Editor Nic de Sena went to the event in Italy. The hallowed Italian marque has radically redesigned its flagship motor—while managing to keep its iconic v-twin look. There are some big changes though, and not just to the motor; the new Guzzi looks fast and sporting. Nic gives us his thoughts and tells us whether the new Guzzi actually delivers on its considerable promise.
In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with artist Karl Hoffman. We recently met Karl at his Art Gallery H in the small, historic town of Tubac, Arizona. Karl’s life journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and of course it has involved motorcycles pretty much all the way.
As a painter and jewelry designer, Karl’s fine art and spectacular jewelry is absolutely spellbinding—as an artist herself, Teejay spent a long time talking to him and admiring the fruit of his considerable talents. His life story was so compelling she decided on the spot that she’d like to share it with you. This is the first part of two.
So from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!