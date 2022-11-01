2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 First Look [8 Fast Facts From Europe]

We often look across the Atlantic Ocean for tips on what we will see next on American showroom floors. The 2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 has been revealed in Europe, so let’s see what’s new on the popular mid-sized adventure motorcycle.

  1. The 2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 gets a five-inch TFT dash. The dash will have two screen modes—Explorer and Street. The Street display mimics the appearance of two analog dials for velocity and rev count. Put the dash into Explorer screen mode, and the tachometer takes center stage.

  1. The new dash connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth. Load up your smartphone with the no-cost MyRide app from Yamaha. The app allows you to monitor emails, text messages, and incoming phone calls on the dash. The app also stores critical operational data for the Ténéré 700. Should there be a problem, the app will alert your dealer, or send an email to any address you choose. Also, ride data is collected, and you can share it with others via social media.

  1. ABS is upgraded and has three modes, with two designed for ADVing. On and Off are still available, joined this year by a middle-ground setting—front-wheel On and rear-wheel Off. Yamaha suggests On for street riding, On/Off for normal off-pavement excursions, and Off for use during the most demanding off-road adventures.

  1. There is a new, more-durable front brake lever. It’s designed to prevent breaking in a fall.

  1. The 12-volt socket is replaced by a modern powered USB port. 

  1. Yamaha is making it easier to add a quickshifter to the Ténéré 700 by pre-wiring it for that accessory.

  1. The Yamaha Ténéré 700 Rally Edition continues to be available in Europe. We are getting less patient about its arrival in the United States. 

  1. We don’t have the prices or arrival dates for anywhere in the world. We can tell you that the standard 2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 is available in Icon Blue and Tech Kama, with the Rally Edition getting the Rally White treatment. 

2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 Specs

ENGINE 

  • Type: Crossplane crankshaft parallel twin

  • Displacement: 689cc

  • Bore x stroke: 80.0 x 68.6mm

  • Maximum power: 72 horsepower @ 8750 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 49 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 11.5:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS 

  • Frame: Double-cradle steel-tube

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB 43mm inverted fork; 8.3 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel; Link-assisted spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable KYB shock; 7.9 inches

  • Wheels: Wire-spoke

  • Tires: Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR

  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21

  • Rear tire: 150/70 x 18

  • Front brakes: 282mm discs w/ Brembo calipers

  • Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

  • ABS: Standard (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES 

  • Wheelbase: 62.8 inches

  • Rake: 27 degrees

  • Trail: 4.1 inches

  • Seat height: 34.4 inches

  • Ground clearance: 9.4 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons

  • Estimated fuel consumption: 54 mpg

  • Curb weight: 449 pounds

  • Colors: Icon Blue; Tech Kamo; Heritage While (Rally Edition only)

2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 Price: £TBA MSRP

 

 

