WaterField Moto Sling Review [Front-Loaded Cargo]

Some apparel and motorcycles don’t have much—or any—carrying capacity. Still, a rider may need a little extra cargo capacity, if only to bring along some essential items. Where a backpack may not be ideal, WaterField Designs
has a great new solution—the WaterField Moto Sling.
The front sling design with a quick-release magnetic buckle makes the Moto Sling a quick-and-easy on-and-off bit of gear. Having your stuff right there in front, where you can easily see it and reach it while on your motorcycle, is certainly convenient. The large zipper tabs allow opening the two main compartments with your riding or winter gloves on. The zippered openings are large enough for easy access with gloved hands to the contents.
The main compartment measures 12-by-2 inches and includes four 5.25-by-4-inch interior open-top pockets. The outer secondary pocket measures 7.5-by-5.5 inches. That is divided into two full-width pockets and has two 4.5-by-4.5-inch open-top pockets. Being a textile and leather product, the WaterField Moto Sling’s shape can expand and change to accommodate more cargo than its dimensions suggest.The heavy-duty nylon strap is 1.5 inches wide with adjustment over a wide range, while the 3-by-11-inch-wide shoulder pad makes a relatively heavy load in the pack easier and more comfortable to tote.
Right next to the bag, a slick nylon magnetic buckle slides open instead of the usual squeeze-to-release type. Again, the release is easy to operate, even with heavy gloves. There are nylon loops for gloves to attach to one end of the bag, and loops for your glasses on the other.In my cool-weather riding, I was able to load the WaterField Moto Sling up with quite a bit of kit—road maps, flashlight, notepad, pen, extra gloves (Rev’It! Neutron gloves
), knit cap, multi-tool, Tactica tool
, sunglasses, spare reading glasses, matches, and a pocket knife with room left over for more.
Though the Moto Sling was developed primarily with motorcycle and scooter riders in mind, I have found it handy for use on my mountain bike. Come my Wisconsin winter, it will be useful when I am out on my Sno-Runner or cross-country skis. The Moto Sling is constructed with waterproof materials and bi-directional waterproof zippers, so exposure to rain, snow, sleet, and melting snow should pose no problem. The materials in use are known to be able to take a beating, as well.
There are four material options—waxed canvas with chocolate leather, black ballistic nylon with black leather (reviewed here), black ballistic nylon with chocolate leather, and all-black ballistic nylon. The back side of the bag is padded and upholstered with a nylon mesh material to keep the area comfy. The list price for the WaterField Moto Sling is $179, regardless of the materials used.