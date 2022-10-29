2023 Yamaha MT-07 First Look [6 Fast Facts From Europe]

By
Don Williams
-

Europe is giving us a sneak peek at the 2023 Yamaha MT-07. The primary update this year is a new five-inch TFT dash that incorporates several new features. Let’s get right to what’s new about the 2023 Yamaha MT-07, famously known as being from the Dark Side of Japan.

  1. There are two display themes available on the TFT screen. The Street Theme is a contemporary design, with a bar-style tachometer running above the digital speedometer and gear position indicator. Traditionalists will like the Touring Theme, which has an analog-style circular tachometer on the right side of the screen and a digital speed readout on the left.

  1. Bluetooth connectivity comes to the 2023 Yamaha MT-07. The free MyRide app from Yamaha is the go-between for you and the dash. With MyRide enabled, you can get notified on the dash of messages, emails, and calls. MyRide can also be configured to send an email to the address of your choice should the MT-07 have a technical problem.

  1. Social media fans can share information accumulated by MyRide. The MyRide app keeps track of your route, distance riding, acceleration rates, top speed, lean angle, and more. You can post the results of your ride on Facebook and enjoy plaudits, ridicule, or anything in-between.

  1. Yamaha put new right-side switchgear on the MT-07 to make it possible to work the software on the TFT dash.

  1. Although a quickshifter remains optional, the new MT-07 is prewired to make for an easier install than in previous years. 

  1. We don’t have a price for the 2023 Yamaha MT-07. Additionally, while we can’t guarantee that the US edition of the MT-07 will get the new dash, we are counting on Yamaha Motor US to not let us down!

2023 Yamaha MT-07 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: CP2 parallel twin

  • Displacement: 689cc

  • Bore x stroke: 80.0 x 68.6mm

  • Maximum power: 72 horsepower @ 8750 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 49 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 11.5:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc

  • Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed

  • Clutch: Web multiplate

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB fork; 5.1 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable cantilevered KYB shock; 5.1 inches

  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

  • Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

  • Tires: Michelin Road 5

  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17

  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

  • Front brakes: 298mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers

  • Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.1 inches

  • Rake: 24.8 degrees

  • Trail: 3.5 inches

  • Seat height: 31.7 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

  • Estimated fuel consumption: 56 mpg

  • Curb weight: 406 pounds

  • Colors: Cyan Storm; Icon Blue; Tech Black

2023 Yamaha MT-07 Price: £TBA MSRP

2023 Yamaha MT-07 Photo Gallery

 

 

