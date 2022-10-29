2023 Yamaha MT-07 First Look [6 Fast Facts From Europe]

Europe is giving us a sneak peek at the 2023 Yamaha MT-07. The primary update this year is a new five-inch TFT dash that incorporates several new features. Let’s get right to what’s new about the 2023 Yamaha MT-07, famously known as being from the Dark Side of Japan.
There are two display themes available on the TFT screen. The Street Theme is a contemporary design, with a bar-style tachometer running above the digital speedometer and gear position indicator. Traditionalists will like the Touring Theme, which has an analog-style circular tachometer on the right side of the screen and a digital speed readout on the left.
Bluetooth connectivity comes to the 2023 Yamaha MT-07. The free MyRide app from Yamaha is the go-between for you and the dash. With MyRide enabled, you can get notified on the dash of messages, emails, and calls. MyRide can also be configured to send an email to the address of your choice should the MT-07 have a technical problem.
Social media fans can share information accumulated by MyRide. The MyRide app keeps track of your route, distance riding, acceleration rates, top speed, lean angle, and more. You can post the results of your ride on Facebook and enjoy plaudits, ridicule, or anything in-between.
Yamaha put new right-side switchgear on the MT-07 to make it possible to work the software on the TFT dash.
Although a quickshifter remains optional, the new MT-07 is prewired to make for an easier install than in previous years.
We don’t have a price for the 2023 Yamaha MT-07. Additionally, while we can’t guarantee that the US edition of the MT-07 will get the new dash, we are counting on Yamaha Motor US to not let us down!
2023 Yamaha MT-07 SpecsENGINE
Type: CP2 parallel twin
Displacement: 689cc
Bore x stroke: 80.0 x 68.6mm
Maximum power: 72 horsepower @ 8750 rpm
Maximum torque: 49 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm
Compression ratio: 11.5:1
Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed
Clutch: Web multiplate
Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm KYB fork; 5.1 inches
Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S + Karl Hoffman with TJ Adams
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to the Ultimate Motorcycling weekly Podcast—Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Moto Guzzi just launched the new V100 Mandello S and Senior Editor Nic de Sena went to the event in Italy. The hallowed Italian marque has radically redesigned its flagship motor—while managing to keep its iconic v-twin look. There are some big changes though, and not just to the motor; the new Guzzi looks fast and sporting. Nic gives us his thoughts and tells us whether the new Guzzi actually delivers on its considerable promise.
In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with artist Karl Hoffman. We recently met Karl at his Art Gallery H in the small, historic town of Tubac, Arizona. Karl’s life journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and of course it has involved motorcycles pretty much all the way.
As a painter and jewelry designer, Karl’s fine art and spectacular jewelry is absolutely spellbinding—as an artist herself, Teejay spent a long time talking to him and admiring the fruit of his considerable talents. His life story was so compelling she decided on the spot that she’d like to share it with you. This is the first part of two.
So from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!