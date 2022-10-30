Klim Ai-1 Rally Airbag Vest Review [Designed for Warm Weather]

I only had two issues with the original Klim Ai-1 Airbag Vest—the lack of flow through ventilation and the lack of chest protection with the brains turned off. The new Klim Ai-1 Rally Airbag Vest addresses those issues. Last year, I did an in-depth study of the Klim Ai-1 Airbag Vest
, so this review is about the Rally’s important upgrades from the original.
The original Klim Ai-1 design utilized a back pad with no air venting. The front zipper area is ventilated material, so air can flow in; however, the back pad prevents the air from flowing out. For me, any air temperature above 85 degrees was uncomfortable wearing the airbag, and I avoided any rides if I knew the temperature would be in the high 90s.
The new Klim
Ai-1 Rally Airbag Vest incorporates a D3O
CE Level 2 ventilated back pad. When riding, I can feel it pulling air past the entire length of my spine. The warmest temperature I rode in this summer was 92 degrees. Although I didn’t have the ventilation that comes with no airbag vest on, I was still comfortable and no longer extra concerned about an occasional 100-degree ride with airbag vest protection.
When I crashed on an unpaved road wearing the standard Ai-1 unit, I had the In&box module controller set to Airbag Adventure Mode—a $25 per year additional subscription. Fortunately, the airbag deployed right on time.When I have been on trails on the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike
, where I knew I would both be riding slowly and almost surely drop the bike and tumble, I turned the In&box module controller off. A tip over on the high side of a rutted trail is not worth the $90 Inert Gas canister replacement cost.
However, the danger of hitting chest-first into a tree stump or boulder is very real and is addressed in the new Rally edition. There are two removable D3O CP1 CE Level 1 Vented chest protectors on either side of the front zipper.The back pad change and the addition of the split front pads didn’t alter the weight of the entire airbag on my scale, and the upgrade in ventilation and protection is worth the additional $70 upcharge.
The new Klim Ai-1 Rally Airbag has an MSRP of $470 for the vest. However, the brains to deploy the airbag independently, through velocity sensors, angle information, and GPS data interpreted by artificial intelligence, is an ever-evolving program that lives in the extra cost In&box slide-out controller module in the back pad.Although an In&box controller module arrives in the same box as the Klim Ai-1 Airbag Vest, it is not functional until you purchase an activation subscription. Lifetime activation can be purchased for $399 from In&motion
, or you can buy an annual ($120) or monthly ($12) subscription. That is $869 ($470 + $399) to purchase the Rally Airbag and buy a lifetime of In&box controller activation.If you live in an area where the riding season is not year around, you can save money and get a few extra perks by using the In&motion subscription model for $12 per month for your riding season, and then pausing your subscription when you’ll be off the bike.
The break-even point is 33 months of subscribing. Once you buy the 34th month, you would have been better off buying the lifetime activation. There is also a $120 per year subscription option, and the break-even point would be after three years of subscribing.The full, 12-months-per-year subscription model has a $99 purchase option at the end of three consecutive years of leasing; if a new generation module is available, you will get it at no additional charge. Regardless of your subscription type, you get the module updates at no extra cost. Because In&motion is always collecting rider data, such as my deployment, they can constantly refine the algorithm inside the In&box module.Also, the Rally Mode is $8 per month or $25 per year—there is no lifetime subscription option. Though it would seem a Rally Mode would not be an extra in a Rally Airbag Vest, that is not the case.
Every time you double press the ON button of the In&box module to arm it, a green light tells you that the unit is active and fully functional. If you are on a subscription plan and haven’t made that month’s payment, In&motion gives you a 30-day grace period. If you see a green light, you know that your airbag is functional, at least until you turn it off or the battery runs out. In&motion assures us it will never turn off your airbag functionality “in the middle of a ride.”If you have purchased an In&box lifetime subscription, you will get a red flashing LED once per year, even if you don’t ever connect to the smartphone app. The system reminds you to connect with In&motion to sync your In&box and check for updates. If you are a subscription customer, you will get that red flashing LED monthly.In&motion has made synchronization easy, requiring no extra steps. Just charge the In&box next to your WiFi router and have it turned on. Your riding data will be anonymously uploaded to In&motion to help with the continuing development of the crash detection algorithm.
You will want to sync regularly because the unit’s logged data memory space can get full. If that happens, you may not have deployment data to share with In&motion. The previously saved data is erased when the sync is completed, making room for new data.I have had my Klim Ai-1 Airbag Vest deploy two times. Once, in Street Mode, when I tripped over my own boots and did a quick twisting Superman faceplant, and the off-road crash I related earlier. The deployment is a surprise, but a welcome one when you are protected from injury.
You must wear abrasion protection over the airbag and protect the electronics from rain. In addition, it is important to have room in your jacket for it to fully deploy. It needs three inches in the shoulders, chest, and back to have room to expand. The Klim airbag deployment protects your chest, back, and neck; I have first-hand experience with this because I crash-tested it. I didn’t even have the wind knocked out of me, and I went down hard.The new Klim Ai-1 Rally Airbag Vest’s venting capabilities make it possible for me to comfortably wear this essential protection even in hot weather. If you only ride in moderate or cool conditions, the standard version gets the job done. However, if you ride where it’s hot, or are sensitive to higher temperatures, the Rally version is a must.Klim Ai-1 Rally Airbag Vest Fast Facts
Klim Ai-1 Rally Airbag Vest Price: $470 MSRP
- Sizes: SM – 3X
- Color: Black
- In&motion subscription: $12/month, $120/year, or $399 lifetime