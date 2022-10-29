Michelin Commander II Long-Term V-Twin vs. V4 Comparison Test

Hello everyone and welcome once again to the Ultimate Motorcycling weekly Podcast—Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.

Moto Guzzi just launched the new V100 Mandello S and Senior Editor Nic de Sena went to the event in Italy. The hallowed Italian marque has radically redesigned its flagship motor—while managing to keep its iconic v-twin look. There are some big changes though, and not just to the motor; the new Guzzi looks fast and sporting. Nic gives us his thoughts and tells us whether the new Guzzi actually delivers on its considerable promise.

In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with artist Karl Hoffman. We recently met Karl at his Art Gallery H in the small, historic town of Tubac, Arizona. Karl’s life journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and of course it has involved motorcycles pretty much all the way.

As a painter and jewelry designer, Karl’s fine art and spectacular jewelry is absolutely spellbinding—as an artist herself, Teejay spent a long time talking to him and admiring the fruit of his considerable talents. His life story was so compelling she decided on the spot that she’d like to share it with you. This is the first part of two.

So from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!

Art Gallery H in Tubac, AZ (video)

Artist Karl Hoffman with Teejay Adams

Moto Guzzi Mandello S