2023 Triumph Chrome Collection First Look [10 Shiny Editions]

Don Williams
For one year only, Triumph is offering a set of 10 chrome-tanked models of its retro-styled motorcycles. The 2023 Triumph Chrome Collection is a limited edition, and each model gets styling enhancements that complement the chromed tank.

A nickel-plated base layer is applied before the chrome, and the painted portion of each tank gets a special primer, hand-applied masking, and hand-spraying before being polished. On the models with a metal element, real metal that is filament-thin is used, and it gets a clear lacquer coat for protection. About five hours of work is put into each tank.

2023 Triumph Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition

Triumph Rocket 3 R

The chrome fuel tank gets a Jet Black accent, while Jet Black is tapped for the fly screen, headlight housing, front fender, radiator cowls, side panels, and bodywork in the back.

2023 Triumph Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition

2023 Triumph Rocket 3 GT

Diablo Red is used to offset the chrome on the tank, with the Diablo Red treatment applied to the same pieces adorned on the Rocket 3 R.

2023 Triumph Thruxton RS Chrome Edition

2023 Triumph Thruxton RS

The tank is nearly all-chrome on this classically styled sportbike, with just a Jet Black seam breaking up the chrome. The seat cowling, headlight housing, side panels, and fenders also get Jet Black paint

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900

The Speed Twin 900 gets a sophisticated tank treatment that includes Red Hopper paint with a Jet black tank strip, metal knee infills, and a Triumph triangle tank logo with metal detailing.

2023 Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition

2023 Triumph Bonneville T120

The Bonneville T120’s chrome tank is accented with Meriden Blue paint. Jet Black paint covered the fenders, side panels, and headlight housing.

2023 Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition

2023 Triumph Bonneville T100

The chromed tank on the Bonneville T100 has Cobalt Blue paint and a metal strip, with matching retro chrome badges and filler cap. The side panels and fenders are Jet Black.

2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition

2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber

There’s a Jet Black painted overlay on the Bobber’s chrome tank, along with the Triumph triangle tank badge. The fenders and side panels are Jet Black.

2023 Triumph Speedmaster Chrome Edition

2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

Diablo Red Surround paint is applied to the Speedmaster’s chrome tank, while the fenders, side panels, and headlight housing have Jet Black paint applied.

2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE Chrome Edition

2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE

The off-roadable Scrambler 1200 XE gets stripes painted in Brooklands Green over the chrome. The heat shield and fenders are brushed aluminum, while the side panels and headlight housing have Jet Black paint applied.

2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition

2023 Triumph Scrambler 900

Like its big brother, the Scrambler 900 gets Brooklands Green on the tank, though with a completely different look. The tank stripe is Jet Black, as are the fenders, frame cowl, and side panels. The tank also gets metal knee pad infills and metal-detailed Triumph triangle badging.

