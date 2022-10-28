2023 Triumph Chrome Collection First Look [10 Shiny Editions]

For one year only, Triumph is offering a set of 10 chrome-tanked models of its retro-styled motorcycles. The 2023 Triumph Chrome Collection is a limited edition, and each model gets styling enhancements that complement the chromed tank.A nickel-plated base layer is applied before the chrome, and the painted portion of each tank gets a special primer, hand-applied masking, and hand-spraying before being polished. On the models with a metal element, real metal that is filament-thin is used, and it gets a clear lacquer coat for protection. About five hours of work is put into each tank.2023 Triumph Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition
The chrome fuel tank gets a Jet Black accent, while Jet Black is tapped for the fly screen, headlight housing, front fender, radiator cowls, side panels, and bodywork in the back.2023 Triumph Rocket 3 GT Chrome EditionDiablo Red is used to offset the chrome on the tank, with the Diablo Red treatment applied to the same pieces adorned on the Rocket 3 R.2023 Triumph Thruxton RS Chrome EditionThe tank is nearly all-chrome on this classically styled sportbike, with just a Jet Black seam breaking up the chrome. The seat cowling, headlight housing, side panels, and fenders also get Jet Black paint2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Chrome EditionThe Speed Twin 900 gets a sophisticated tank treatment that includes Red Hopper paint with a Jet black tank strip, metal knee infills, and a Triumph triangle tank logo with metal detailing.2023 Bonneville T120 Chrome EditionThe Bonneville T120’s chrome tank is accented with Meriden Blue paint. Jet Black paint covered the fenders, side panels, and headlight housing.2023 Bonneville T100 Chrome EditionThe chromed tank on the Bonneville T100 has Cobalt Blue paint and a metal strip, with matching retro chrome badges and filler cap. The side panels and fenders are Jet Black.2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Chrome EditionThere’s a Jet Black painted overlay on the Bobber’s chrome tank, along with the Triumph triangle tank badge. The fenders and side panels are Jet Black.2023 Triumph Speedmaster Chrome EditionDiablo Red Surround paint is applied to the Speedmaster’s chrome tank, while the fenders, side panels, and headlight housing have Jet Black paint applied.2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE Chrome EditionThe off-roadable Scrambler 1200 XE gets stripes painted in Brooklands Green over the chrome. The heat shield and fenders are brushed aluminum, while the side panels and headlight housing have Jet Black paint applied.2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 Chrome EditionLike its big brother, the Scrambler 900 gets Brooklands Green on the tank, though with a completely different look. The tank stripe is Jet Black, as are the fenders, frame cowl, and side panels. The tank also gets metal knee pad infills and metal-detailed Triumph triangle badging.
Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S + Karl Hoffman with TJ Adams
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to the Ultimate Motorcycling weekly Podcast—Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Moto Guzzi just launched the new V100 Mandello S and Senior Editor Nic de Sena went to the event in Italy. The hallowed Italian marque has radically redesigned its flagship motor—while managing to keep its iconic v-twin look. There are some big changes though, and not just to the motor; the new Guzzi looks fast and sporting. Nic gives us his thoughts and tells us whether the new Guzzi actually delivers on its considerable promise.
In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with artist Karl Hoffman. We recently met Karl at his Art Gallery H in the small, historic town of Tubac, Arizona. Karl’s life journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and of course it has involved motorcycles pretty much all the way.
As a painter and jewelry designer, Karl’s fine art and spectacular jewelry is absolutely spellbinding—as an artist herself, Teejay spent a long time talking to him and admiring the fruit of his considerable talents. His life story was so compelling she decided on the spot that she’d like to share it with you. This is the first part of two.
So from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!