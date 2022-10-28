2023 Ducati Diavel V4 First Look [A Dozen Fast Facts + 28 Photos]

The 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 is here, and it’s an all-new motorcycle from the ground up. It offers more horsepower, less weight, and sportier geometry than that V-twin version, so let’s get down to business with this muscular sport cruiser.
The V4 Granturismo motor we’ve enjoyed in the Multistrada gets a new mission—rippling urban pavement. Compared to the Diavel Testastretta DVT 1262 L-twin powerplant, the new Diavel V4 has less displacement (1158cc vs. 1262cc), more peak horsepower (168 vs. 157), a bit less maximum torque (93 ft-lbs vs. 95). The V4 Granturismo revs its counterrotating crank a bit faster than the Diavel’s Testastretta, with the V4’s peak horsepower coming at 10,750 rpm, 1250 rpm higher than the L-twin.
Fuel consumption is increased by over 16 percent over the L-twin, so the V4 has a larger, 5.3-gallon fuel tank.
The electronics suite from the L-twin is carried over to the V4. That means you get the various power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, launch control, wheelie control, and cruise control.
The quickshifter and Bluetooth/dash interface that were optional on the 1260 are standard on the Diavel V4. Turn-by-turn navigation is still an add-on. The V4 also gets a 5.5-inch TFT screen, compared to the 1260’s 3.5-inch display.
The 2023 Diavel V4 has a Panigale-style aluminum monocoque frame rather than the Diavel 1260’s steel-tube trellis frame. This is a big reason the Diavel V is 29 pounds lighter than its L-twin brother, as the V4’s chassis is nearly 18 pounds lighter, while the engine accounts for the other 11 pounds of weight saving.
Ducati beefed up the Diavel front end for the V4. The inverted fork now boasts 50mm tubes, up 2mm from the L-twin. Like the single cantilevered shock, the fork is fully adjustable.
The Diavel V4 gets 330mm discs in the front, along with Brembo Stylema calipers. These are superbike bits, and a step up compared to the 1260’s disc/calipers combo.
Tucked-in geometry should make the Diavel V4 sportier than the 1260. Rake is reduced to 26 degrees (down one), trail cut to 4.4 inches (down 0.3), and the wheelbase shortened to 62.7 inches (down 0.3). The tire sizes remain unchanged, as does the choice of Pirelli Diablo Rosso III rubber.
Ducati has a couple of interesting racing-only accessories. You can mount a Spitfire exhaust system with a titanium muffler that is 24 pounds lighter and pumps up the maximum output to 180 horsepower. Ducati also offers a track-only dry clutch.
If short trips are on the agenda, the Diavel V4 comes standard with mounting brackets for accessory semi-rigid bags that hold 48 liters. You can also add a windscreen and a passenger backrest.
The Diavel V4 will be available in Ducati Red or Thrilling Black paint jobs. Thrilling Black runs an additional $300.
The MSRP of the 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 is $26,695. You will have plenty of time to prepare your garage for the arrival of the new Diavel, as it won’t hit Ducati showroom floors until Spring 2023.
Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S + Karl Hoffman with TJ Adams
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to the Ultimate Motorcycling weekly Podcast—Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Moto Guzzi just launched the new V100 Mandello S and Senior Editor Nic de Sena went to the event in Italy. The hallowed Italian marque has radically redesigned its flagship motor—while managing to keep its iconic v-twin look. There are some big changes though, and not just to the motor; the new Guzzi looks fast and sporting. Nic gives us his thoughts and tells us whether the new Guzzi actually delivers on its considerable promise.
In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with artist Karl Hoffman. We recently met Karl at his Art Gallery H in the small, historic town of Tubac, Arizona. Karl’s life journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and of course it has involved motorcycles pretty much all the way.
As a painter and jewelry designer, Karl’s fine art and spectacular jewelry is absolutely spellbinding—as an artist herself, Teejay spent a long time talking to him and admiring the fruit of his considerable talents. His life story was so compelling she decided on the spot that she’d like to share it with you. This is the first part of two.
So from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!