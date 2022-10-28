2023 BMW R 1250 R First Look [10 Fast Facts]

The 2023 BMW R 1250 R has a nice selection of updates and new features, along with options now being standard. Let’s see what the latest edition of the classic upright naked boxer-powered sportbike offers.

  1. BMW’s braking package upgrade is now standard. The 2023 BMW R 1250 R has cornering-aware ABS with software upgrades promised in the future. BMW’s Dynamic Brake Control system cuts the throttle when braking, even if you don’t. Additionally, compression braking is modulated to avoid locking up the rear wheel during braking.

  1. Traction control during acceleration is standard on the latest R 1250 R.

  1. Eco Riding Mode is added to the power mode array. In addition to Road and Rain modes, a new mpg-enhancing Eco mode slows down throttle response and tamps the power output. The customizable TFT display lets you know if you’re getting the most out of your fuel.

  1. The 2023 BMW R 1250 R goes full-LED for lighting. The headlight and turn indicators are LED. A $295 cornering-aware adaptive headlight is optional. To initiate the adaptive headlight, you have to be going more than 6 mph and lean over more than seven degrees.



  1. There are a few new options. A passenger seat cover gives the R an aggressive solo-seat look when you want it for $115, while retaining a passenger seat for two-up rides. A quickshifter speeds up and simplifies gear changes for $450. Option 719 wire-spoke wheels add a classic look to the R 1250 R, with an $895 price tag for the set. If you ride in cooler climes, you can heat up the seats for $245.

  1. Starting at $775, BMW offerings six Option 719 Billet Packs. Plenty of detail pieces on the R 1250 R get anodizing and other appearance-enhancing treatments.

  1. There’s a Premium Package that assembles desired upgrades. Go Premium and get keyless operation, cruise control, chrome-plated headers, a Design Option muffler, heated grips, and a tire pressure monitoring system. List price for the Premium Package is $1125.

  1. The 2023 BMW R 1250R has a Style Sport Package that changes the ergonomics and the appearance. This package hooks you up with the more-aggressive Sports handlebar, single-seat, and Racing Blue Metallic paint for $450.



  1. The Style Triple Black Package gets you the Black Storm Metallic paint and other goodies. With your $650, you’ll add a solo seat, tank cover, and engine spoiler.

  1. The BMW R 1250 R list price is unchanged from last year, with the tag having $14,995 written on it. All the upgrades are free, yet you still have plenty of ways to personalize the 2023 BMW R 1250 R should you get the itch. Be patient—you won’t see the new R 1250 R on a showroom floor until Spring 2023.

2023 BMW R 1250 R Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Horizontally opposed twin

  • Displacement: 1254cc

  • Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76.0mm

  • Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 105 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm

  • Maximum speed: 125+ mph

  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC w/ ShiftCam intake cams, 4vpc

  • Cooling: Liquid and air

  • Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed

  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multiplate w/ slipper function

  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular steel w/ load-bearing engine

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: BMW Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload adjustable progressive-damping shock; 5.5 inches

  • Wheels: Cast aluminum

  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

  • Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17

  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

  • Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston calipers

  • Rear brake: 276mm disc w/ Brembo 2-piston floating caliper

  • ABS: Standard w/ linked braking

DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 59.6 inches

  • Rake: 27.7 degrees

  • Trail: 4.9 inches

  • Seat height: 32.3 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 4.8 gallons

  • Estimated fuel consumption: 50 mpg

  • Curb weight: 527 pounds

COLORS

  • Ice Grey

  • Black Storm Metallic (part of the Style Triple Black Package)

  • Racing Blue Metallic (part of Style Sport Package)

2023 BMW R 1250 R Price: $14,995

2023 BMW R 1250 R Photo Gallery

