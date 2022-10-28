2023 BMW R 1250 R First Look [10 Fast Facts]

BMW’s braking package upgrade is now standard. The 2023 BMW R 1250 R has cornering-aware ABS with software upgrades promised in the future. BMW’s Dynamic Brake Control system cuts the throttle when braking, even if you don’t. Additionally, compression braking is modulated to avoid locking up the rear wheel during braking.
Traction control during acceleration is standard on the latest R 1250 R.
Eco Riding Mode is added to the power mode array. In addition to Road and Rain modes, a new mpg-enhancing Eco mode slows down throttle response and tamps the power output. The customizable TFT display lets you know if you’re getting the most out of your fuel.
The 2023 BMW R 1250 R goes full-LED for lighting. The headlight and turn indicators are LED. A $295 cornering-aware adaptive headlight is optional. To initiate the adaptive headlight, you have to be going more than 6 mph and lean over more than seven degrees.
There are a few new options. A passenger seat cover gives the R an aggressive solo-seat look when you want it for $115, while retaining a passenger seat for two-up rides. A quickshifter speeds up and simplifies gear changes for $450. Option 719 wire-spoke wheels add a classic look to the R 1250 R, with an $895 price tag for the set. If you ride in cooler climes, you can heat up the seats for $245.
Starting at $775, BMW offerings six Option 719 Billet Packs. Plenty of detail pieces on the R 1250 R get anodizing and other appearance-enhancing treatments.
There’s a Premium Package that assembles desired upgrades. Go Premium and get keyless operation, cruise control, chrome-plated headers, a Design Option muffler, heated grips, and a tire pressure monitoring system. List price for the Premium Package is $1125.
The 2023 BMW R 1250R has a Style Sport Package that changes the ergonomics and the appearance. This package hooks you up with the more-aggressive Sports handlebar, single-seat, and Racing Blue Metallic paint for $450.
The Style Triple Black Package gets you the Black Storm Metallic paint and other goodies. With your $650, you’ll add a solo seat, tank cover, and engine spoiler.
The BMW R 1250 R list price is unchanged from last year, with the tag having $14,995 written on it. All the upgrades are free, yet you still have plenty of ways to personalize the 2023 BMW R 1250 R should you get the itch. Be patient—you won’t see the new R 1250 R on a showroom floor until Spring 2023.
2023 BMW R 1250 R SpecsENGINE
Type: Horizontally opposed twin
Displacement: 1254cc
Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76.0mm
Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
Maximum torque: 105 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm
Maximum speed: 125+ mph
Compression ratio: 12.5:1
Valvetrain: DOHC w/ ShiftCam intake cams, 4vpc
Cooling: Liquid and air
Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed
Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multiplate w/ slipper function
Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
Frame: Tubular steel w/ load-bearing engine
Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches
Rear suspension; travel: BMW Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload adjustable progressive-damping shock; 5.5 inches
Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S + Karl Hoffman with TJ Adams
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Moto Guzzi just launched the new V100 Mandello S and Senior Editor Nic de Sena went to the event in Italy. The hallowed Italian marque has radically redesigned its flagship motor—while managing to keep its iconic v-twin look. There are some big changes though, and not just to the motor; the new Guzzi looks fast and sporting. Nic gives us his thoughts and tells us whether the new Guzzi actually delivers on its considerable promise.
In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with artist Karl Hoffman. We recently met Karl at his Art Gallery H in the small, historic town of Tubac, Arizona. Karl’s life journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and of course it has involved motorcycles pretty much all the way.
As a painter and jewelry designer, Karl’s fine art and spectacular jewelry is absolutely spellbinding—as an artist herself, Teejay spent a long time talking to him and admiring the fruit of his considerable talents. His life story was so compelling she decided on the spot that she’d like to share it with you. This is the first part of two.
So from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!