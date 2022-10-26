2023 KTM RC 8C First Look [7 Fast Facts + 20 Photos]

KTM’s factory roadracing motorcycle is back with updates to various systems. So let’s jump right in and see what’s new for the 2023 KTM RC 8C.
The KTM LC8c powerplant gets a makeover. Starting at the beginning of the power-producing process, the 889cc parallel-twin is fed by a larger 48mm throttle body matched to a fuel pump that produces more pressure. Welcoming the charge are new titanium valves that are lighter than last year. From there, there are new piston rings with a higher compression ratio. To handle that, new, lighter titanium connecting rods allow for a 12,000 rpm rev limit. The top counterbalancer is gone, and the crankcase balancer shaft gets a new adjustment to increase reliability. At the end of the sequence is a new titanium Akrapovič exhaust system. An additional Pankl oil cooler keeps engine temperatures under control. Put it all together, and KTM claims “increased power and torque.”
With newfound power comes revised suspension settings. The WP Apex Pro series fork and shock get softer settings. According to a KTM spokesman, the result is more “comfort, contact, and confidence.” Of course, the suspension is adjustable to each rider’s needs.
There’s a new Aim dash. The TFT display gets a GPS data logger and handlebar switches with roots in the KTM RC16 MotoGP racebike. Via the dash, the rider can adjust the engine mapping, throttle response, engine braking, traction control, wheelie control, and launch control.
The KTM RC 8C continues to be a mechanically personalizable racing motorcycle. The CNC triple clamps’ offset can be adjusted, as can the response of the Brembo Stylema calipers as directed by Brembo’s RCS 19 Corsa Corta master cylinder. The clip-ons, footpegs, and subframe are also adjustable. The WP Apex Pro 7543 shock is adjustable for length.
High-end parts include a winglet-equipped fairing with carbon fiber reinforcement, swingarm scoop, Pirelli Diablo Superbike tires mounted on Dymag UP7X forged aluminum wheels, reverse-pattern shifting with a quickshifter, and carbon fiber front fender. Further, KTM continues to work with North Dakota’s Krämer Motorcycles on the development and manufacturing of the bike. The dry weight of the 2023 KTM RC 8C is 313 pounds.
Thirty buyers of the latest RC 8C will have an opportunity to participate in a track day at Circuito Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. The track day is on April 26, 2023, and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Former Grand Prix riders will be there to coach the participants’ on-track performance, along with technical crews for KTM and WP Suspension to help perfect engine and chassis setup.
There will be 200 examples of the 2023 KTM RC 8C produced. The list price is $39,599.
Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S + Karl Hoffman with TJ Adams
Hello everyone and welcome once again to the Ultimate Motorcycling weekly Podcast—Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Moto Guzzi just launched the new V100 Mandello S and Senior Editor Nic de Sena went to the event in Italy. The hallowed Italian marque has radically redesigned its flagship motor—while managing to keep its iconic v-twin look. There are some big changes though, and not just to the motor; the new Guzzi looks fast and sporting. Nic gives us his thoughts and tells us whether the new Guzzi actually delivers on its considerable promise.
In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with artist Karl Hoffman. We recently met Karl at his Art Gallery H in the small, historic town of Tubac, Arizona. Karl’s life journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and of course it has involved motorcycles pretty much all the way.
As a painter and jewelry designer, Karl’s fine art and spectacular jewelry is absolutely spellbinding—as an artist herself, Teejay spent a long time talking to him and admiring the fruit of his considerable talents. His life story was so compelling she decided on the spot that she’d like to share it with you. This is the first part of two.
So from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!