2023 KTM RC 8C First Look [7 Fast Facts + 20 Photos]

By
Don Williams
-

KTM’s factory roadracing motorcycle is back with updates to various systems. So let’s jump right in and see what’s new for the 2023 KTM RC 8C.

  1. The KTM LC8c powerplant gets a makeover. Starting at the beginning of the power-producing process, the 889cc parallel-twin is fed by a larger 48mm throttle body matched to a fuel pump that produces more pressure. Welcoming the charge are new titanium valves that are lighter than last year. From there, there are new piston rings with a higher compression ratio. To handle that, new, lighter titanium connecting rods allow for a 12,000 rpm rev limit. The top counterbalancer is gone, and the crankcase balancer shaft gets a new adjustment to increase reliability. At the end of the sequence is a new titanium Akrapovič exhaust system. An additional Pankl oil cooler keeps engine temperatures under control. Put it all together, and KTM claims “increased power and torque.”

  1. With newfound power comes revised suspension settings. The WP Apex Pro series fork and shock get softer settings. According to a KTM spokesman, the result is more “comfort, contact, and confidence.” Of course, the suspension is adjustable to each rider’s needs.

  1. There’s a new Aim dash. The TFT display gets a GPS data logger and handlebar switches with roots in the KTM RC16 MotoGP racebike. Via the dash, the rider can adjust the engine mapping, throttle response, engine braking, traction control, wheelie control, and launch control.

  1. The KTM RC 8C continues to be a mechanically personalizable racing motorcycle. The CNC triple clamps’ offset can be adjusted, as can the response of the Brembo Stylema calipers as directed by Brembo’s RCS 19 Corsa Corta master cylinder. The clip-ons, footpegs, and subframe are also adjustable. The WP Apex Pro 7543 shock is adjustable for length.

  1. High-end parts include a winglet-equipped fairing with carbon fiber reinforcement, swingarm scoop, Pirelli Diablo Superbike tires mounted on Dymag UP7X forged aluminum wheels, reverse-pattern shifting with a quickshifter, and carbon fiber front fender. Further, KTM continues to work with North Dakota’s Krämer Motorcycles on the development and manufacturing of the bike. The dry weight of the 2023 KTM RC 8C is 313 pounds.

  1. Thirty buyers of the latest RC 8C will have an opportunity to participate in a track day at Circuito Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. The track day is on April 26, 2023, and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Former Grand Prix riders will be there to coach the participants’ on-track performance, along with technical crews for KTM and WP Suspension to help perfect engine and chassis setup.

  1. There will be 200 examples of the 2023 KTM RC 8C produced. The list price is $39,599.

2023 KTM RC 8C Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel twin

  • Displacement: 889cc

  • Bore x stroke: 90.7 x 68.8mm

  • Maximum power: 132 horsepower

  • Maximum torque: 72 ft-lbs

  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

  • Engine management: Bosch

  • Fueling: 48mm throttle body

  • Cooling: Liquid and oil

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-plate w/ slipper function

  • Final drive: 520 chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Chromoly steel trellis w/ cast-aluminum/composite subframe

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact Pro 7543 closed cartridge fork; 4.7 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable WP Apex Pro 7746 shock; 4.7 inches

  • Wheel: Dymag UP7X forged aluminum

  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17; Pirelli Diablo Superbike SBK SC1

  • Rear tire: 180/60 x 17; Pirelli Diablo Superbike NHS SC1

  • Front brakes: 290mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston calipers

  • Rear brake: 230mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Rake: 23.3 degrees

  • Seat height: 32.3 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons

  • Dry weight: 313 pounds

  • Colors: Orange

2023 KTM RC 8C Price: from $39,599 MSRP

2023 KTM RC 8C Photo Gallery

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR